Pets of the Week: Isabelle and Bella

Isabelle is a 3-year-old female Labrador/husky mix available for adoption. She is a very friendly, playful and energetic dog. Isabelle does need to be in a home without cats and other dogs. She is up to date with vaccinations, has been spayed, dewormed, microchipped, and vet checked. Her adoption fee is $175 + tax. For more information, contact Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior at 715-398-6784 or go to hsdcpets.com .

Bella





Bella is a 66-pound, tan and black German shepherd mix who is 1 year old. She found herself at Animal Allies after she was transferred from a different shelter. Bella is very energetic and a friendly girl who is looking for a home that will work with her on some basic training. Bella needs a family that is very active and will give her lots and lots of attention. If you are interested in adopting Bella, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

