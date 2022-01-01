99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Pets of the Week: Isabelle and Bella

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_Isabelle.jpg
Isabelle
By Duluth News Tribune
January 01, 2022 at 10:00 AM

Isabelle is a 3-year-old female Labrador/husky mix available for adoption. She is a very friendly, playful and energetic dog. Isabelle does need to be in a home without cats and other dogs. She is up to date with vaccinations, has been spayed, dewormed, microchipped, and vet checked. Her adoption fee is $175 + tax. For more information, contact Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior at 715-398-6784 or go to hsdcpets.com .

PET_Bella.jp
Bella

Bella is a 66-pound, tan and black German shepherd mix who is 1 year old. She found herself at Animal Allies after she was transferred from a different shelter. Bella is very energetic and a friendly girl who is looking for a home that will work with her on some basic training. Bella needs a family that is very active and will give her lots and lots of attention. If you are interested in adopting Bella, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Rabbit injury March 25, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Will this tree recover, best potentilla type, and the importance of seed-starting mix
March 25, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
032523.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Growing Together: Gardeners love to label plants, but which type is best?
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Lifestyle
Quick Fix: Lemony Chicken Tenders are a tangy treat
March 22, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
fishing the Bois Brule River
Northland Outdoors
Brule River anglers greeted by deep snow, clear water and a few nice trout
March 25, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
March 25, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: It’s time to renew Minnesota natural resource's trust fund
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Man points at map.
Local
Northlandia: How a few feet of Wisconsin ended up on Minnesota side of St. Louis River
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien