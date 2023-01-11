Nutrition: Winter the perfect time to try new beans

Beans are part of the legume family and are consumed throughout the world.

Beans are a great source of lean protein and fiber. They also contain many minerals such as potassium (one serving of dried beans contains as much potassium as a banana), folate (one serving of kidney beans contains nine times as much folate as the same amount of wheat) and iron (one serving of black beans contains more iron than a 3-ounce serving of flank steak).

A cooked, three-fourths cup serving of beans would contain on average 150-175 calories, 0-3 grams of fat, 10-15 grams of fiber and 11-13 grams of protein.

Beans have been shown to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular issues like hypertension and obesity. These health benefits are attributed to beans' low calorie content, high mineral content and high fiber content.

It is recommended the average American adult consume 25-30 grams of fiber per day. However, it is estimated that most Americans do not even consume half that amount. Fiber is digested slowly, which helps regulate blood glucose levels and helps keep you feeling fuller longer. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends 1.5-3 cups of beans, peas or lentils per week.

Dried beans do take some time to soak. However, canned beans are a quick and convenient alternative. The only significant nutritional difference between canned and dried beans is their sodium content. Canned beans are high in sodium. Most canned bean brands now offer low-sodium options. Rinsing the canned beans before use can reduce the sodium content by 40%.

Adding beans to your diet can be simple because they are versatile and pair very easily with a variety of cuisines. I like that beans can be used in place with meat or alongside it. Favorite ways to use beans in my house are chili and tacos, and in both dishes, I often use both beans and meat. Take your favorite chili recipe and reduce the meat and replace it with extra beans.

I also frequently use beans as a topping for salads and to bulk up pasta sauces. Roasted chickpeas can give a salad some extra crunch and a can of white cannellini beans is a quick addition to spaghetti sauce for a weeknight dinner.

Beans can also work well as a puree for dips such as hummus or in baked goods such as black bean brownies.

But I would say the most common and simple way to incorporate more beans is in soups and stews. That means winter is an ideal time to find some warm cozy soup and stew recipes to incorporate beans. Turn leftover ham into white bean and ham soup, spice it up with black bean enchilada soup, or tried and true minestrone.

I am an expert in nutritional content, but another important benefit of pulses is their affordability and sustainability. Dried beans can be as low as a few cents per serving and most bean plants are drought tolerant and have a low carbon footprint.

Beans have many nutrition benefits. Along with their nutritional benefits they are versatile and affordable. This winter I challenge you to find new ways to incorporate more beans into your diet.

