Nutrition: Just say 'cheese' for boost of protein, vitamins

National Dairy Month is upon us. June has been deemed Dairy Month since 1939 to help promote milk as a primary beverage for its nutritional values. It’s also to highlight those hardworking folks in the dairy industry who keep it “moo-ving.” It doesn’t take long when driving a few miles out the Twin Ports area to come across farmland.

Kaddie Lombard

The next time you see those friendly cows, here are a few facts that you can reflect on:

Dairy is a food group that offers calcium, vitamin D, potassium and phosphorus. It is a foundational component to build optimal bone mass and can provide a good kick of protein to any snack or meal. Minnesota, which has 3,470 working dairy farms, ranks No. 6 in the nation for dairy cows and No. 8 for milk production. Wisconsin has around 6,000 dairy farms and about 1.28 million cows alone.

Between the two states, it’s safe to say there’s quite a few jobs to be had to keep these farms going. Between the farmers, dairy technicians, veterinarians, milk haulers and dairy plants, many hands are involved from start to finish to get dairy products into the grocery stores for purchase.

read more





Not only is there a national day honoring this beverage, but it gets recognized worldwide. June 1 has been named World Milk Day, whereas National Milk Day here in the U.S. is June 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dietary Guidelines of Americans 2020-2025 recommend we consume two to three servings of milk or daily equivalents, like cheese or yogurt, depending on your age and sex. Traditionally, American families used to have a glass of milk with most meals; however, data nowadays says we consume milk less frequently due to other competing products.

One 8-ounce glass of milk can be known as nutritional powerhouse offering carbs and protein to help balance out a meal. Whether you have the classic cereal and milk pairing, add milk to a baked good recipe or have simply pour an ice-cold glass with dinner, you’re supporting your dairy farmers nearby and statewide.

If milk earned its place as a national holiday, you best bet cheese did, too. You can celebrate this delicacy of a food item on June 4. A few segway holidays to consider could also be National Grilled Cheese Day, Mac and Cheese Day or Cheesecake Day (although not in June).

Cheese is loved by many and has only added to the fame of charcuterie boards that are all over social media. If you’ve driven down any interstate in Wisconsin, you’re likely to come across a “Stop for Cheese” sign or two.

Wisconsinites didn’t fall short as America’s Dairyland last year, as their cheese makers produced a total of 3.52 billion pounds of cheese. When approaching cheese with a heart healthy mindset, remember that soft cheeses tend to be lower in sodium such as mozzarella, Swiss and ricotta.

Other dairy products include yogurt, ice cream, butter and cream. They are largely produced both on both sides of the border. As June continues to warm up and you treat yourself to that ice cream cone, be sure to thank a farmer.

Kaddie Lombard is a registered dietitian nutritionist and clinical registered dietitian at St. Luke's.