Nutrition: Health benefits, storage tips, recipes for summer berries

There is nothing like taking a bite of fresh berries from the summer farmers market. Whether you enjoy growing your own berries, picking them up at the farmers market or purchasing them at grocery the store, berries add a fun pop of color to your plate.

Why you should eat them

Besides being delicious, berries provide some impressive health benefits.

They are loaded with antioxidants, which help protect your cells from damage.

They are also high in fiber, which helps you feel fuller longer; can help with blood sugar control; and promotes a healthy digestive system.

They are loaded with vitamins, especially vitamin C, which plays an important role in our immune systems.

Berries are also a heart-healthy treat and can help reduce inflammation in our bodies.

How you can store them

With a little bit of extra effort, you can save money and prevent food waste by keeping your berries fresh and edible.

First, help them last by waiting to wash or cut them until you are ready to eat them. Remove any bad fruit from the containers right away. One bad berry will cause the rest of the fruit to spoil quickly.

Store your berries in the fridge in a container that is lined with a paper towel to absorb excess moisture.

To make them last even longer, you can freeze them. To do this, remove any of the stems and leaves put them in an airtight plastic bag.

How to enjoy them

A typical serving size of berries is about the size of your fist and counts as one serving of fruit. Aside from eating them fresh from the container or right off the plant, you can also add them to purees, sauces, jams, jellies, baked goods and in smoothies. Beat the summer heat with the delicious smoothie recipe below.

Berry Smoothie

1 cup milk

1 cup berries of your choice

1 cup ice

½ cup Greek yogurt

Optional: 1 tablespoon flax seeds or chia seeds

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. This recipe makes two servings.

Jenna Porter is a clinical dietitian at St. Luke's.