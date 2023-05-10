Nutrition: Don't forget kitchen when spring cleaning

Now that the Northland is finally starting to see signs of spring, many people are busy with spring cleaning. We may be in the habit of washing the windows, dusting the shelves, and getting the yard cleaned up.

But don’t forget to think about spring cleaning in your kitchen. This can also declutter the ingredients you bought for that “one” recipe you never made again.

Paula Bursch. Contributed / St. Luke's

Start by cleaning out the inside of your refrigerator. Empty out the shelves and drawers. Wipe them down with warm soapy water using a damp cloth. You might be surprised to find drips and spills that have gotten missed over the winter. This is a time when you might also find several small containers that get pushed to the back of the fridge that has some sort of “mystery food” in it. One more great reason to spring clean your fridge.

If your refrigerator is full of condiments you may not use frequently, it might be time to toss anything past its "use-by" date. Decide how many of these items you really need to hang on to before putting them back in. Reorganize similar items together in bins or designated areas before you put them back in the refrigerator.

Next, pull everything off your pantry shelves. With a damp cloth, wipe the shelves down and the tops of jars and cans. Already open packages of nuts, dried fruits and grains are perfect to store in recycled clean jars. Be sure to label those jars so you know what is in there and when to use them by. Regroup similar food items before putting them back into the pantry, putting items that will expire earlier in the front. If you can, make a list of these foods as you put them away. This list can help you prevent from over purchasing duplicate ingredients and reduce waste.

When restocking your pantry, be mindful of what you are adding back in. Stock your pantry with ingredients you are confident you will use. If you don’t care for beans, don’t add them to the shopping list, they will not get used and you will likely toss them out or donate them again. Make a list of foods before you go to the store. Make a list of assorted pantry items you use frequently, assess the quantity you may already have, and hold off on purchasing additional ingredients until you have a chance to use some of these staple items up.

Marinated Chickpea Pasta Salad

Servings: 4



(1) 14-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

½ cup olive oil

1 clove garlic, grated or crushed into paste

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

8 ounces bowtie pasta

¼ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup parsley, finely chopped

½ cup basil, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ cup Parmesan cheese, finely shredded

Combine the chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and salt. This step can be done in advance up to 8-12 hours.

Cook the pasta according to the box directions. Drain. While the pasta is still warm, combine the marinated chickpeas and allow to cool.

Add additional olive oil, lemon juice, parsley, basil, salt and pepper. Garnish each serving with Parmesan cheese.

Note: This is a great opportunity to look in your vegetable drawer in your refrigerator and add diced peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and even frozen peas. All these vegetables complement the salad well and add a bright color and crunch without adding many calories.

Nutrition: 17 grams protein, 30 grams fat, 45 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber

Paula Bursch is a registered and licensed dietitian at St. Luke's.

