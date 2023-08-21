Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Nutrition: 'More Herbs, Less Salt Day' calls for creative combos

Adding herbs and spices to foods can be a personal preference, so don’t be afraid to try and fail while using them.

dozens of round containers filled with colorful food in variety of shapes
Fresh, dried and freeze-dried herbs and spices can elevate food's flavor.
AndreyGorulko / Getty Images / iStockphoto
By Amber Ray, For the News Tribune
Today at 11:43 AM

August is full of so many great food holidays — who knew? A few include National Root Beer Float Day, National Rice Pudding Day, National Eat A Peach Day and National Burger Day.

Amber Ray_St. Luke's
Amber Ray.
Contributed / St. Luke's

The one that catches my attention the most is Aug. 29: National More Herbs, Less Salt Day.

It may not be as exciting as National Hawaiian Pizza Day on Aug. 20 or as fancy as National Pots de Crème Day on Aug. 27, but it is a good reminder of how much more exciting food can be if paired with fresh, dried or even freeze-dried herbs (and spices).

What would a big pot of Sunday “red gravy” (as they refer to it in New Orleans, where I moved here from) also known as marinara sauce, be without oregano, basil and crushed red pepper flakes?

Herbs give us the freedom to be creative with our cooking while allowing us to use less salt without compromising on flavor. There are so many herbs to choose from that the possibilities are endless.

ADVERTISEMENT

also read
madeira sandwich.jpg
Business
Food review: Madeira Bistro's Summer Bruschetta Sandwich worth the drive
With thick, “meaty” mozzarella slices, dressed strawberries, fresh basil and tomato, this is a bright, subtly sweet and creamy lunch and dessert wrapped in one.
2d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Artist stands near painted bears.
Members Only
Business
Northlandia: Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen, where turtles are for eating and bears are for hugging
Members of the Canelake's Candies family run a shop in Knife River, where the artist-designed "Bear Trail" is an added attraction along with the sweet treats.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Worker serves up food
Members Only
Business
Hermantown food truck's barbecue, smoked goods are fire
Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ serves smoked baked potatoes, nachos, a full rack of ribs and something called “The Pig Pile"
4d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
081623.F.FF.SALAD.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Grilled Corn Salad with Fresh Tomatoes and Basil is easy to prepare and full of flavor
Delicious, simple and vibrant, this dish is a showcase of fresh, late-summer flavor
5d ago
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
A veg bowl with chickpeas, green spring mix, orange carrots and tiny cubed onion.
Business
Food review: Duluth cafe, juice bar does good food with good conscience
Juice Pharm features ample plant-based, gluten-free tacos, wraps, “hot elixirs” and acai bowls.
Aug 10
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
080923.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN_1
Lifestyle
Wind down the lazy days of summer with Carne Asada fresh off the grill
Over the next three weeks, Sarah Nasello will share three grill recipes perfect for unwinding at the end of the summer. First off is a tender, delicious carne asada.
Aug 9
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
080223.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Stay cool and hydrated with this refreshing Watermelon and Cucumber Salad
Full of flavor and bright with color, this simple salad features fresh ingredients that are currently at their peak: watermelon, cucumber, scallions, mint and basil.
Aug 2
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
soundtrack14208119.jpg
Business
US fast-food chains report fatter margins as cheese, chicken, avocado costs fall
Wholesale prices falling in recent months could prompt some fast-food chains to lower prices later this year.
Jul 27
 · 
By  Deborah Mary Sophia and Kailyn Rhone / Reuters
072623.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Satisfy your veggie cravings with this delicious Warm Basil, Broccoli and Mushroom Salad
Food columnist Sarah Nasello gets an assist from son Giovanni in developing this summer salad recipe.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
4269841+chickfila-5484cad4-6a4c-11e8-9e38-24e693b38637.jpg
Business
Chick-fil-A coming to Miller Hill Mall
Construction is anticipated to begin next spring.
Jul 21
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Some of my favorite herbs to cook with include Aleppo pepper, fennel seed, cumin and smoked paprika. My husband has a specific herb combination that he uses for his “go to” on chicken, which is the three C’s: coriander, cumin and cardamom. You can really get crazy with your herbs or use your go-to flavor combinations, but either way, there will be flavor.

051521.O.DNT.FORAGE.C03.jpg
Tarragon can be paired with freshly foraged fiddleheads and ramps.
Peter Passi / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune

There are, however, some classic herb/food combinations that never fail, so here are some ideas:

  • Fish — bay leaf, chives, curry, ginger, oregano, tarragon or thyme.
  • Beef — chili, mustard, marjoram, rosemary or sage.
  • Poultry — anise, dill, mustard, nutmeg, paprika, parsley or savory.
  • Carrots — dill, nutmeg, parsley, rosemary or thyme.
  • Potatoes — cumin, dill, fennel, garlic, rosemary or tarragon.
  • Apples — cinnamon, cloves, mint and nutmeg.
  • Strawberries — basil, mint, oregano or rosemary.

But please, don’t get bogged down with rules, and remember to be creative. Adding herbs and spices to foods can be a personal preference, so don’t be afraid to try and fail while using them. Just make sure to have fun!

Amber Ray is a registered dietitian and licensed dietitian nutritionist at St. Luke's.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

What To Read Next
Don Kinzler shares comments about this year's favorite annual flowers.
Lifestyle
Garden columnist Don Kinzler shares some favorite annual flowers from his 2023 garden
2d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Curt Eriksmoen online column signature
Lifestyle
Former Minot attorney was known as 'The father of the military jeep'
2d ago
 · 
By  Curt Eriksmoen
White man's hand holds trade paperback book titled "Mining the Heartland: Nature, Place, and Populism on the Iron Range" by Erik Kojola. Book cover features photograph of open pit ore mine, and rocks are visible behind book.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Book explores culture, conflict on Iron Range
4d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
dozens of round containers filled with colorful food in variety of shapes
Lifestyle
Nutrition: 'More Herbs, Less Salt Day' calls for creative combos
1h ago
 · 
By  Amber Ray, For the News Tribune
BlatnikBridgeC.jpg
Local
Wisconsin, Minnesota seek federal funding for Blatnik Bridge
3h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
blue-winged-teal.jpg
Northland Outdoors
North American spring duck count down
4h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
RobesonPastoret.jpg
Local
Duluth hires consultant to determine if Kozy can be saved
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi