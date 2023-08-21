Nutrition: 'More Herbs, Less Salt Day' calls for creative combos

August is full of so many great food holidays — who knew? A few include National Root Beer Float Day, National Rice Pudding Day, National Eat A Peach Day and National Burger Day.

The one that catches my attention the most is Aug. 29: National More Herbs, Less Salt Day.

It may not be as exciting as National Hawaiian Pizza Day on Aug. 20 or as fancy as National Pots de Crème Day on Aug. 27, but it is a good reminder of how much more exciting food can be if paired with fresh, dried or even freeze-dried herbs (and spices).

What would a big pot of Sunday “red gravy” (as they refer to it in New Orleans, where I moved here from) also known as marinara sauce, be without oregano, basil and crushed red pepper flakes?

Herbs give us the freedom to be creative with our cooking while allowing us to use less salt without compromising on flavor. There are so many herbs to choose from that the possibilities are endless.

Some of my favorite herbs to cook with include Aleppo pepper, fennel seed, cumin and smoked paprika. My husband has a specific herb combination that he uses for his “go to” on chicken, which is the three C’s: coriander, cumin and cardamom. You can really get crazy with your herbs or use your go-to flavor combinations, but either way, there will be flavor.

There are, however, some classic herb/food combinations that never fail, so here are some ideas:



Fish — bay leaf, chives, curry, ginger, oregano, tarragon or thyme.

Beef — chili, mustard, marjoram, rosemary or sage.

Poultry — anise, dill, mustard, nutmeg, paprika, parsley or savory.

Carrots — dill, nutmeg, parsley, rosemary or thyme.

Potatoes — cumin, dill, fennel, garlic, rosemary or tarragon.

Apples — cinnamon, cloves, mint and nutmeg.

Strawberries — basil, mint, oregano or rosemary.

But please, don’t get bogged down with rules, and remember to be creative. Adding herbs and spices to foods can be a personal preference, so don’t be afraid to try and fail while using them. Just make sure to have fun!

Amber Ray is a registered dietitian and licensed dietitian nutritionist at St. Luke's.