Northlandia: Where overnight boxcar stays come with Wi-Fi, continental breakfast

TWO HARBORS — On May 26, 1982, Great Britain was fighting in the Falklands. "Annie" was charming movie audiences, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder had a hit with "Ebony and Ivory," and somewhere in America, a rail rider who called himself "Bad Bob the Wild Albino" was signing his name on the ceiling of a boxcar.

Today, that boxcar has a few more amenities than Bad Bob was able to enjoy. A stained-glass lamp stands behind a wingback chair, from which you can watch a flat-screen television. There's a comfortable couch, a coffee table and a window offering a view of a bucolic wooded landscape.

According to the dates he wrote on the car's ceiling, Bad Bob returned at least once in corporeal form. He may since have returned in spectral form.

"I'm giving a guided tour," remembered Cyndi Ryder. "This lady stops me and she says, 'Do you know you're haunted? ... It's a guy, and he's just lost.' I said, 'It's gotta be Bad Bob.'"

Ryder believes Bad Bob's spirit has since moved on, but if you want to judge for yourself, you can pack your P.K.E. meter and reserve a night in Room 208 at the Northern Rail Traincar Inn. Ryder has worked at the hotel since 2008 and owned it, with her husband Jeff, since 2013. They never tire of telling its story.

"Every day for the last 15 years," Cyndi Ryder said, she's explained to guests how original owner Linda Ehlenz took inspiration from a converted caboose serving as a hotel room in California's Napa Valley. "She said, 'I have to build something with train cars.'"

In 2001, Ehlenz (then named Linda Bracho) bought 160 acres of land from Betty Lessard and a sister of Lessard's. "If you don't know who Betty Lessard is, she is Betty of Betty's Pies," noted Ryder. That landmark eatery sits just south of the inn, which visitors driving north on Minnesota Highway 61 can access by turning left on County Highway 3 after passing the pie shop.

No working railroad tracks ever ran through the property; two short rail lines had to be laid by hand to receive the train cars Ehlenz purchased. "She called Gopher State Scrap and said, 'Do you sell boxcars?'" Ryder recounted. "He said, '50-foot cars, $2,500.' She said, 'I'll take 10! Do you deliver?'"

The Ryders are the hotel's third set of owners. They live in the upper level of a depot-style building that serves as the hotel office. An enclosed hallway runs between the two rows of cars, which have been converted into 15 guest rooms of varying sizes. Business, said the owners, is brisk.

"Weekends are full year-round," said Cyndi Ryder. "Because of COVID and how everybody's staying closer to home, we're full many days a week. More than we ever were before."

Between the two Ryders, Cyndi is the talker. During a visit by News Tribune journalists, Jeff Ryder hung back, beaming brightly as his wife told the couple's favorite tales from hotel history.

"Everything is absolutely as it was," Cyndi Ryder said about the boxcars' vintage graffiti tags. That is, other than a few recent additions she plans to scrub off, and one word she had to alter slightly for decency's sake.

"I mixed up my own acrylic paint to match the color, and I changed one letter on one word, and that's it," Ryder vowed. What does the word say now? "Slug."

The hotel attracts North Shore tourists looking for distinctive accommodations, and also a steady stream of train buffs. "They're called 'foamers,'" explained Ryder, "because they foam at the mouth."

Some bring memorabilia — lanterns, plates, clocks — to trade for lodging. Thus the hotel's collection of train collectibles is growing, but the inn still feels more like a cozy cottage than a railroad museum. Winter-themed decorations are up for the entire season, and custom signage instructs visitors on the proper use of everything from the toilet (the hotel's on its own septic system, so you can't be too careful) to the hallway ("please do not run or skateboard or roller skate or skip").

The guestroom cars were all built between 1960 and 1972, retired in favor of newer and larger models. Each boxcar's history is painted on its side, with letters and numbers decipherable by those in the know. "This car was built in July of 1962," said Ryder, pointing at the lettering on one well-weathered wall, "and it tells you it was rebuilt in '79."

Each room is decorated with a specific theme: lighthouse, safari, bear and so forth. "We used to have a golf room," said Ryder, "but nobody requested it much."

Inside, the rooms might be mistaken for ordinary hotel rooms, perhaps a bit on the smallish side. When you look up, though, the wooden ceilings reveal the rooms' provenance. "You can see where there were people that were kind of moving a little fast with their loads" and scarred the ceilings, Ryder pointed out.

One room still has visible hardware that supported a pole to lock loads in place, and there are also signs of soot from the fires rail riders burned to keep themselves warm. Most of the riders' signatures have been obscured by interior walls added in the conversion process. Since hitchhikers preferred riding in empty cars, they wouldn't typically be able to reach a car's ceiling.

There are spots all over the world where you can stay in a converted train car — check the "OMG!" category on Airbnb — but there's no place quite like the Northern Rail, built on two rows of boxcars with a central corridor.

"There's nothing exactly like this. That's why we're on Peter Greenberg's list of the 10 most unusual hotels in the world ," said Ryder. "We've been on the (Star Tribune's 2015 list) 'Best of Minnesota.' We've been on Tripadvisor's list of the quirkiest hotels in the country. We were on iVillage's list of the craziest hotels. Now, I don't think the hotel is crazy. I think it's cool, it's quirky, it's boutique-y."

That said, she concluded, "the owner is certifiably nuts!"