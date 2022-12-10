Northlandia: Marcia Hales' storied holiday lights display faces uncertain future

DULUTH — In Ireland, you kiss the Blarney Stone for luck. In Massachusetts, you rub the toe of the John Harvard statue. In Duluth, you pat a plastic penguin.

Believers say the Wishing Penguin has healed pain, produced career opportunities and even sparked conception. "The penguin has ways of opening the pocketbook," a woman who granted her grandchildren's toy-related wishes told the News Tribune in 2010.

This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return. Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune

By that point, the Wishing Penguin had been stationed in Marcia Hales' Park Point yard for several holiday seasons. This year, the penguin waits plaintively near the entrance to the Glensheen grounds. Get those wishes in while you can, because it won't be back next year.

"We are very, very grateful for the years that we've been able to have with those lights," said Glensheen marketing manager Mike Mayou about the Hales display. "This year, we had made the decision that this would be the last year of Marcia's light display here."

Hales, who still lives on Park Point, told the News Tribune she is "very disappointed" with Glensheen's decision. "I've never, ever given anybody something and had them call me and give it back to me."

ADVERTISEMENT

A sign that reads "If you make a wish while you pat my head your wish will come true" is posted next to a lighted replica penguin at Glensheen. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Communities everywhere have popular residential holiday lighting displays, but it's no surprise that given the Northland's extra-wintry weather, we have more than our share. Nathan Bentley's personal lightshow became the basis for Duluth's Bentleyville USA, which advertises itself as "America's largest free walk-through lighting display."

Hales never claimed to have America's largest display. She did pride herself on having one of Duluth's best.

"There was a contest every year," Hales remembered. "I ended up winning the top award for a number of years, so finally they came to me and said, 'We hope you might be a judge this year so somebody else can win.'"

The display became so storied that in 2011, Chuck Frederick (opinion editor at the News Tribune) published an entire book about it. "Spirit of the Lights" chronicles the way Hales and her late husband Alan built a display that not only won awards, it changed lives.

Hales called her display "Holiday Spirit in the Lights," though it's been known as "Spirit of the Lights" since moving to Glensheen. Hales chose the name, she told Frederick, "because there seems to be some sort of spirit that people get when they step into those lights."

The book includes testimonials from people who became engaged at the display, who visited for solace while tending to ailing family members, who were spontaneously moved to song, who favorably compared Hales' display to anything found in New England or old England.

Host Taniya Nayak speaks with Marcia Hales in 2015 during the filming of an episode of ABC's “Great Christmas Light Fight.” Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The scope of the display, which grew to well over 300,000 lights and featured custom-made architectural elements along with a menagerie of festive animal shapes, was certainly striking. The setting, or what Hales described as "the ambiance of being by the lake," was also part of the charm.

Then there was Hales herself, who personally welcomed visitors in a heated garden house with sugar cookies and hot cider. "No matter what time of year it is," wrote Frederick in his book, "Christmastime visitors return to Marcia's, to her yard and to the hospitality of a friend who always has coffee on, even if it's for acquaintances she has scarcely met."

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, Hales reached her physical limits. "I'll be 79 next year, and I'm just not capable of climbing the trees and doing the decorating," she told the News Tribune this year.

When Hales announced that 2018 would be the last year for the Spirit in the Lights on Park Point, she was "contacted by many people wanting my lights," she told the News Tribune later that winter. She said she was "thrilled" to have the displays moving to "such an elegant location as Glensheen."

A light display at Glensheen. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Transferring such a personal display onto a historic estate run by the University of Minnesota Duluth presented challenges, however. "Through the college, they have some very stringent regulations that I never had to deal with," said Hales.

"I tried to tell them the biggest nights are Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's," Hales continued. Glensheen, however, is closed on holidays, which in Hales's view "is kind of ridiculous for people celebrating Christmas." Hales was also taken aback when a Nativity display was removed after, she said she was told, visitors complained.

Arches with Christmas lights form a tunnel over a walkway and lighted candy canes form a lane at Glensheen. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

In explaining the decision to cease displaying Hales' lights, Mayou cited their deteriorating condition. "They obviously, being on the shores of Lake Superior, have taken a beating with some of the weather," Mayou said, adding that "we were looking to see what we could do, kind of from Glensheen's perspective as well, moving forward, with light displays."

Lori Greenstein, of Apple Valley, Minn., stands near a fire while looking at Christmas lights. Greenstein had seen the lights multiple times at Hales' residence, but it was the first time she had seen them at Glensheen. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Hales said she's "currently working with some people" on the prospect of finding a new home for the lights.

In the meantime, the Spirit of the Lights display on the Glensheen grounds will be free and open to the public on selected evenings through Dec. 31.

Lori Greenstein, a friend who enjoyed the lights in their original location, returned to view them at a Nov. 22 preview event.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was just an incredible Christmas memory," Greenstein said about seeing the lights at Park Point. "She had these little green dotted lights going all over the beach down there on Lake Superior. It was just a super special thing that not everybody could do with their light show, so I was so happy to see them (again)."

A string-light Christmas tree display stands in the backyard of Glensheen. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Standing on the Glensheen grounds, Greenstein indicated the Tischer Creek mouth where the green lights currently dance. Wherever they might, or might not, dance next, Hales' Northland legacy is more than secure.

"It's easy to start a tradition," Hales told the News Tribune in 2014. "It's difficult to bring one to an end."

Two replica penguins stand near the entrance of a lighted igloo as part of a collection of light displays from Marcia Hales. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune