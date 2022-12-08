SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Northland hosts sensory-friendly Santa visits

It’s not new, but it’s so important in allowing families and children this normative experience if they want it, said Jen Rickoff, regional director north of Minnesota Autism Center.

Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, waves to a child as they leave the Fairlawn Mansion in Superior during the Quiet Santa event
Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, waves to a child as they leave the Fairlawn Mansion in Superior during the Quiet Santa event for kids on the autism spectrum Monday evening. Baumann is a retired special education teacher from Virginia.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
December 08, 2022 12:19 PM
SUPERIOR — Patrick Baumann has played Santa numerous times, but this was the first year he got mobile.

“I ended up on the floor with one dude,” he said. “If that's what they want and that's what's going to make them smile and bring them Christmas joy, I’m all over it.”

Baumann donned a red suit for Fairlawn Mansion’s Quiet Santa , a series of private family visits over three nights designed for children with autism and other special needs.

Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, looks at some of the gifts in his bag as he waits for another child to visit at the Fairlawn Mansion in Superior during the Quiet Santa event for kids on the autism spectrum
Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, looks at some of the gifts in his bag as he waits for another child to visit at the Fairlawn Mansion in Superior during the Quiet Santa event for kids on the autism spectrum Monday evening. Baumann is a retired special education teacher from Virginia.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Miller Hill Mall also hosted a sensory-friendly event Sunday, which allowed families to schedule ahead and skip the line to interact and get photos with Ole St. Nick.

It’s a prime opportunity outside the mall’s normal business hours to see Santa without the “sensory overload,” said Megan Reuer, Miller Hill Mall director of marketing and business development.

Families don’t have to experience external stimuli associated with a public space, often made busier during the holidays — loud music, electronic games, the hustle and bustle, Reuer added.

The Northland features other inclusive family events in The Duluth Playhouse ’s sensory friendly performances. The North Shore Scenic Railroad and the Great Lakes Aquarium do sensory friendly days; the Lake Superior Zoo is a certified sensory inclusive zoo .

Glensheen Mansion is hosting a self-guided tour tailored for folks with limited mobility and/or sensory-processing sensitivities from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people pose for a photo in front of a maroon wall with the Minnesota Autism Center logo.
Kevin Dollin and Jen Rickoff of Minnesota Autism Center
Contributed / Jen Rickoff

It’s not new to the Northland, but it’s so important in allowing families and children this normative experience if they want it, said Jen Rickoff, regional director north of Minnesota Autism Center .

While these events are deemed for all families with special needs or those who would like to participate, one major consideration is children with autism or autism spectrum disorder.

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental disability that causes issues with social interactions and communication, repetitive or restricted behaviors or interests. There are several different types and levels of autism, but some common occurrences are sensitivity to sound, smell, taste, look or feel ; and delays in language, movement or cognitive skills.

Minnesota’s prevalence rate for autism is 1 in 36 .

Among state services is the Minnesota Autism Center which does therapeutic services that support one-on-one education and development, and group learning for youth with ASD.

Families prepare for how their children may react to environments and stimuli, as well as how the environment and others are going to react if their child demonstrates behaviors associated with autism, said Kevin Dollin, clinical supervisor, licensed psychologist at Minnesota Autism Center.

Children with autism or ASD have the same interests as other kids, but they may not be able to handle those sensory inputs you might expect standing in line to see Santa, or hearing the music or the ringing of bells.

That could lead to engaging in behaviors misinterpreted, judged or deemed as poor behavior associated with poor parenting, instead of understanding that the child has a disability, Dollin continued.

Parents with older children often fear their child’s behavior or lack of response might be misinterpreted as defiance or rebelliousness if they were to encounter law enforcement, security or store personnel.

These inclusive events help educate community members, he said.

Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, checks the stockings hung near a fireplace at the Fairlawn Mansion
Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, checks the stockings hung near a fireplace at the Fairlawn Mansion in Superior during the Quiet Santa event for kids on the autism spectrum Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Patrick Baumann is a retired special education teacher, approached to play Santa at Fairlawn because of his background working with youth. Each child comes with their own way and ability, and he considers that in his approach.

“You take a moment to greet the child in a nonthreatening manner. Santa is sitting with palms open, so they know Santa’s not holding anything — and you just take it slow,” he said.

Baumann looks for visual and movement cues regarding the child’s engagement. Green light if they face him, approach him or hold his hand. If they turn or dart their eyes, they’re looking for a way out; he avoids standing in a position that blocks the door.

Holiday fun is for everyone, and these events show kids they belong. “They’re not overshadowed by anybody, Santa is there for them.”

This story was updated at 10:34 p.m. Dec. 8 to include Glensheen Mansion's sensory-friendly Christmas and self-guided tour.

If you go

What: Glensheen sensory-friendly Christmas and self-guided tour

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Glensheen Mansion, 3300 London Rd

Cost (advanced tickets required): $20 adults, $18 seniors and veterans, $8 ages 6-17; $5 limited mobility; free children 5 and younger and UMD students with valid ID.

More info: 218-726-8910; info@glensheen.org ; https://tinyurl.com/hf3sppua

Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, can be seen checking his list through the door at Fairlawn Mansion
Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, can be seen checking his list through the door at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior during the Quiet Santa event for kids on the autism spectrum Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, checks ornaments on a Christmas tree at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior during the Quiet Santa event
Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, checks ornaments on a Christmas tree at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior during the Quiet Santa event for kids on the autism spectrum Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
