Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Northland farmers wrap season with Clover Valley Farm Fest

The Clover Valley Farm Trail, which launched last spring from Duluth to Two Harbors, will host the Sunday event.

Claire Lande and her dog Howie look over a newer plot on the Farm Lande property
Claire Lande and her dog, Howie, look over a plot on the Farm Lande property Aug. 19, 2022. Lande is among 11 farmers participating in the Clover Valley Farm Trail.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 8:00 AM

TWO HARBORS — Pat Berger sees a steady stream of folks visiting her farm stand each Sunday to take home kohlrabi, basil, onions, garlic — whatever’s for sale at Boreal Bounty Farm depends on that week’s harvest.

Berger is among the 11 local farms from Duluth to Two Harbors participating in the Clover Valley Farm Trail , which launched last spring. "It’s worked out quite nicely,” she said.

A person wearing a red apron and red hat smiles for a photo.
Pat Berger.
Contributed / Pat Berger

Each Clover Valley location hosts a self-service farm stand from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. “We like to say it's the farmers market meets the Sunday drive or Sunday bike ride,” Berger told the News Tribune.

Vegetables aren’t always ready to harvest in time for a Saturday farmers market, and poor weather can turn into a poor turnout on market day.

A go-to Sunday farm stand, included with other area farms, helps get veggies off the property and into customers’ hands, Berger said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Small farmers don’t farm to get rich; they choose a path less traveled because they believe it to be right and good. The farm trail helps support our journeys.
Blane Tetreault, Farm du Nord
A ball-capped man digs a hole for a plant with the sun beaming in the background.
Duluthian Dan Schutte, owner of Shoreview Natives, digs a hole for native plants in a pollinator garden on the Lakewalk near 26th Avenue East in Duluth in 2018. Shoreview Natives is part of the Clover Valley Farm Trail.
Clint Austin / File / caustin@duluthnews.com

Area farmers will celebrate the local food system and the first year of the farm trail with the first Clover Valley Farm Fest, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Agate Acres , 1109 Two Harbors Road.

The event will include bee education by the Lake County Master Gardeners; yarn-spinning and wool-felting demonstrations; rock painting; garlic braiding; food from Baptism River Barbecue Co. ; music and vendors; and the chance to meet 11 Clover Valley Farm Trail farmers.

Man stands, with his hands in his pockets, in front of raised garden beds.
Blane Tetreault, of Farm du Nord, helped get the Clover Valley Farm Trail off the ground.
Contributed / Bridget Tetreault

Participating farms include Agate Acres, Boreal Bounty Farm, Clover Valley Farms, Farm du Nord, Farm Lande, Little Chili Farm, Little Waldo Farm, Lucky Dog Farm, Shoreview Natives, SolFed Farm and Sorestad.

There may be more participating farms next year, Blane Tetreault, of of Farm du Nord, said. The first season has been a success by all accounts, Tetreault said, and the volume of customers has exceeded expectations.

A farm stand features green cukes, yellow vegetables and red and green tomatoes.
This summer, Sorestad's farm stand featured pickling eggplants, cucumbers, slicing tomatoes and zucchini. Sorestad participates in the Clover Valley Farm Trail.
Contributed / Julie Allen

“Farm du Nord has established a niche with our fresh-baked breads and pastries. We sell out most dates, so it has been worth the time commitment,” he said. “Plus, our teenage daughters participate by baking their own items, so it has taught them valuable lessons.”

“Small farmers don’t farm to get rich; they choose a path less traveled because they believe it to be right and good," Tetreault said. "The farm trail helps support our journeys. It also helps us build community and allows us to be culture makers. We all have different approaches to farming but we all share those common values and goals."

Julie Allen headshot.jpg
Julie Allen.
Contributed / Julie Allen

Sorestad’s Julie Allen said participating in the farm trail has been fun. The reception from folks visiting Sorestad has been positive, she said. Many have taken the entire tour, and it’s been a pleasure to meet customers and neighbors — a main reason Allen wanted a farm stand.

“We were going to have a farm stand regardless, but of course, this has made it all the more worthwhile," she said. "We are so grateful for all the support and love helping to feed our community."

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

  • What: Clover Valley Farm Fest
  • When: 12-4 p.m. Sunday
  • Where: Agate Acres Farm, 1109 Two Harbors Road
  • Cost: Free, open to public
  • More info: clovervalleyfarmtrail.com
MORE BY MELINDA LAVINE
A youth leans against a fire hydrant while holding a white Kool-Aid stand sign.
Lifestyle
Duluth youth keeps Lincoln Park stocked in Kool-Aid
“I would’ve given the kid money no matter what. I like youngsters doing this," a customer said.
4d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
madeira sandwich.jpg
Business
Food review: Madeira Bistro's Summer Bruschetta Sandwich worth the drive
4d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Worker serves up food
Members Only
Business
Hermantown food truck's barbecue, smoked goods are fire
Aug 16
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Men pose with robot lawnmowers.
Business
Robot lawn mowers roll out in Duluth
Aug 11
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 17 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014 as its features editor, and today, she writes about the people, the heartbeat of the community.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

In 2006, she earned bachelor's degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota, and that summer, she started her career as a copy editor and page designer at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald, a Forum Communications Co. sister publication. In 2012, she helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving east to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Crowd of people at a concert
Members Only
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Will the real Duluth please stand up?
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
man working with metal
Members Only
Lifestyle
Good grief! Duluth scarecrow maker sets sights on State Fair win
1d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
young people in full skirts and suits dancing in decorated gym
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Interview with a teenager
1d ago
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Isle Royale wolves
Northland Outdoors
How 1 wolf changed everything on Isle Royale
19h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Scott puts on sisu sticker.
Members Only
Prep
Esko football embraces Finnish roots, embodies sisu identity
1h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Governor Doug Burgum smiles during introductions at the GOP's first presidential debate broadcast on Fox News on August 23, 2023.
North Dakota
After leg injury, Doug Burgum touts small town values, states' rights on GOP presidential debate stage
10h ago
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
122121.N.DNT.LibraryHooplaPIC
Exclusive
Local
Duluth will likely seek funding for a new library. Estimated cost: $72M
14h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi