Northland farmers wrap season with Clover Valley Farm Fest

TWO HARBORS — Pat Berger sees a steady stream of folks visiting her farm stand each Sunday to take home kohlrabi, basil, onions, garlic — whatever’s for sale at Boreal Bounty Farm depends on that week’s harvest.

Berger is among the 11 local farms from Duluth to Two Harbors participating in the Clover Valley Farm Trail , which launched last spring. "It’s worked out quite nicely,” she said.

Pat Berger. Contributed / Pat Berger

Each Clover Valley location hosts a self-service farm stand from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. “We like to say it's the farmers market meets the Sunday drive or Sunday bike ride,” Berger told the News Tribune.

Vegetables aren’t always ready to harvest in time for a Saturday farmers market, and poor weather can turn into a poor turnout on market day.

A go-to Sunday farm stand, included with other area farms, helps get veggies off the property and into customers’ hands, Berger said.

Small farmers don’t farm to get rich; they choose a path less traveled because they believe it to be right and good. The farm trail helps support our journeys. Blane Tetreault, Farm du Nord

Duluthian Dan Schutte, owner of Shoreview Natives, digs a hole for native plants in a pollinator garden on the Lakewalk near 26th Avenue East in Duluth in 2018. Shoreview Natives is part of the Clover Valley Farm Trail. Clint Austin / File / caustin@duluthnews.com

Area farmers will celebrate the local food system and the first year of the farm trail with the first Clover Valley Farm Fest, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Agate Acres , 1109 Two Harbors Road.

The event will include bee education by the Lake County Master Gardeners; yarn-spinning and wool-felting demonstrations; rock painting; garlic braiding; food from Baptism River Barbecue Co. ; music and vendors; and the chance to meet 11 Clover Valley Farm Trail farmers.

Blane Tetreault, of Farm du Nord, helped get the Clover Valley Farm Trail off the ground. Contributed / Bridget Tetreault

Participating farms include Agate Acres, Boreal Bounty Farm, Clover Valley Farms, Farm du Nord, Farm Lande, Little Chili Farm, Little Waldo Farm, Lucky Dog Farm, Shoreview Natives, SolFed Farm and Sorestad.

There may be more participating farms next year, Blane Tetreault, of of Farm du Nord, said. The first season has been a success by all accounts, Tetreault said, and the volume of customers has exceeded expectations.

This summer, Sorestad's farm stand featured pickling eggplants, cucumbers, slicing tomatoes and zucchini. Sorestad participates in the Clover Valley Farm Trail. Contributed / Julie Allen

“Farm du Nord has established a niche with our fresh-baked breads and pastries. We sell out most dates, so it has been worth the time commitment,” he said. “Plus, our teenage daughters participate by baking their own items, so it has taught them valuable lessons.”

“Small farmers don’t farm to get rich; they choose a path less traveled because they believe it to be right and good," Tetreault said. "The farm trail helps support our journeys. It also helps us build community and allows us to be culture makers. We all have different approaches to farming but we all share those common values and goals."

Julie Allen. Contributed / Julie Allen

Sorestad’s Julie Allen said participating in the farm trail has been fun. The reception from folks visiting Sorestad has been positive, she said. Many have taken the entire tour, and it’s been a pleasure to meet customers and neighbors — a main reason Allen wanted a farm stand.

“We were going to have a farm stand regardless, but of course, this has made it all the more worthwhile," she said. "We are so grateful for all the support and love helping to feed our community."

