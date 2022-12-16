SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

North Shore couple launch tiny cabin No. 2

She's from Brazil. He's from Grand Marais. Together, they built Agua Norte, tiny luxury rentals featured in Conde Nast and on HBO's "Cabin Chronicles."

timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
Simone and Andrew Strand created Agua Norte, an eco-luxury set of timber frame rentals overlooking Lake Superior. The two are seen in the Agua Norte cabin Dec. 6 east of Grand Marais.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
December 16, 2022 07:30 AM
GRAND MARAIS — When Simone Strand first saw the land, the nearly 20 acres that would become her home, she was … concerned.

"It was absolute chaos,” she recalled, describing a graveyard of dead birch trees and very thick brush. “I remember thinking, 'This is crazy.'"

Ten years, massive clearings and several builds later, Andrew and Simone Strand, owners of tiny timber-framed rental Agua Norte, have been featured in Conde Nast Traveler, HBO’s “The Cabin Chronicles,” Magnolia Network and more. And, they opened their second tiny cabin, Tranquilo, this month.

timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
A cozy loft with a skylight is the sleeping area of the Agua Norte cabin.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

They chose to name it Agua Norte, Portuguese for “northern waters,” as a tribute to their roots. She's from Brazil. He's from Grand Marais.

Andrew was considering purchasing this land back home when they met on a Hawaiian beach. “He asked me if I’d ever come to Minnesota. ‘You have to visit me in Brazil first,’” Simone recalled.

timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
The kitchen area of the Agua Norte cabin.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

He closed on it in 2009 and got to clearing the driveway and everything else. “I knew it had potential, even if we didn’t have a view,” he said.

timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
The kitchen area of the Tranquilo cabin.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The couple was living in his pickup camper, intent on summering up the shore and wintering abroad, when they decided to build a screened-in porch to keep the bugs out. “We were 25. We didn’t have a solid plan, yet,” Simone said.

A friend suggested they build a sleeping loft. Then, why not a kitchen, too, and a bathroom? The pair designed the tiny cabin, drilled a well and built a septic system.

timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
The sleeping area of the Tranquilo cabin.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

After the Strands finalized their design for the cabin, Andrew learned how to make it come to life working alongside experienced builders. He helped harvest and mill the timbers for the frame. The cabin’s spruce, birch and balsam came from their land, and they purchased Douglas fir for the kitchen cabinets.

"Everything has to be precise to fit together with just oak pegs. There aren’t any structural screws. It’s an almost ancient way of being,” he said during HBO’s “The Cabin Chronicles.”

timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
The main living space of the Tranquilo cabin.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Andrew's friends and family are builders and his background is in excavating dirt and logging. “Living up here seems like you're always doing things for yourself because it’s so expensive, so you got to learn,” he said.

The 360-square-foot tiny cabin boasts elegant interior woodwork, a cathedral ceiling and large picture windows to drink in the view from every available angle.

Everything needs a purpose in this small space, so there are two small bar seats in the kitchen and a small kitchenette table for two in the dining area. A loveseat/chaise combo converts into a pull out bed in the living room, and a hanging chair hangs, well-placed in front of the loft stairs, a third restful seating option.

timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
The bathroom of the Tranquilo cabin.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
The bones of a cabin stand on a grassy green hilltop overlooking a blue sky and a blue body of water.
Agua Norte's Tranquilo cabin pictured in the works in July in Grand Marais.
Contributed / Simone Strand
Tranquilo Cabin July 2022.jpeg
The walls of Agua Norte's Tranquilo cabin are up in July.
Contributed / Simone Strand

On the walls are works by Grand Marais photographer Katie Mumm and taxidermy fish caught by Andrew's grandfather. There’s a skylight in the carpeted loft, in-floor heating throughout, a natural stone and pebble floor in the bathroom. Even the shower curtain rod is off the land. “Everybody loves that stick,” said Simone.

The Strands’ Tranquilo cabin is intended to be elegant and a little different.

The one-level cabin boasts a propane stove facing between large picture windows overlooking Lake Superior. Fluffy, cloud-shaped rugs hug the bed, and two leather seated chairs congregate around a wicker footrest standing near a telescope.

Most of their guests are couples from the Cities, said Simone. Among them is Molly Kubinski, of St. Paul. She and her husband got in on Agua Norte when the Strands first started renting.

Woman poses for a photo in front of nature.
Molly Kubinski.
Contributed / Molly Kubinski and Terra Sura Photography

Five stays later, Kubinski called it “a true tiny home,” where everything has its place, and it doesn’t feel cramped. “It’s this great front seat to watch nature unfold,” she said. When she and her husband visit Agua Norte, they hike, agate hunt, geocache — or nestle in — as the location suits both.

It’s a “basecamp for adventures,” Kubinski said. “It’s removed enough that you feel the sense of unplugging from the chaos of everyday life and plugging back into nature, plugging back into yourself.”

The Strands have come a long way since their first winter. The changes in climate and language posed a challenge for Simone Strand, who was accustomed to island life during winter. Her husband introduced her to ice fishing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, which helped, and last winter was their first in Brazil as a family.

“We've got water, but not like that,” said Andrew.

More info

timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
Snowfall mutes the view and environment that the Agua Norte Cabin is located in Dec. 6.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
The entryway of the Tranquilo cabin.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
Conifer trees frame the architecture of the Tranquilo cabin.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
A hanging chair is featured in part of the living space in the Agua Norte cabin.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
