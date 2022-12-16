North Shore couple launch tiny cabin No. 2

GRAND MARAIS — When Simone Strand first saw the land, the nearly 20 acres that would become her home, she was … concerned.

"It was absolute chaos,” she recalled, describing a graveyard of dead birch trees and very thick brush. “I remember thinking, 'This is crazy.'"

Ten years, massive clearings and several builds later, Andrew and Simone Strand, owners of tiny timber-framed rental Agua Norte, have been featured in Conde Nast Traveler, HBO’s “The Cabin Chronicles,” Magnolia Network and more. And, they opened their second tiny cabin, Tranquilo, this month.

A cozy loft with a skylight is the sleeping area of the Agua Norte cabin. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

They chose to name it Agua Norte, Portuguese for “northern waters,” as a tribute to their roots. She's from Brazil. He's from Grand Marais.

Andrew was considering purchasing this land back home when they met on a Hawaiian beach. “He asked me if I’d ever come to Minnesota. ‘You have to visit me in Brazil first,’” Simone recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kitchen area of the Agua Norte cabin. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

He closed on it in 2009 and got to clearing the driveway and everything else. “I knew it had potential, even if we didn’t have a view,” he said.

The kitchen area of the Tranquilo cabin. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The couple was living in his pickup camper, intent on summering up the shore and wintering abroad, when they decided to build a screened-in porch to keep the bugs out. “We were 25. We didn’t have a solid plan, yet,” Simone said.

A friend suggested they build a sleeping loft. Then, why not a kitchen, too, and a bathroom? The pair designed the tiny cabin, drilled a well and built a septic system.

The sleeping area of the Tranquilo cabin. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

After the Strands finalized their design for the cabin, Andrew learned how to make it come to life working alongside experienced builders. He helped harvest and mill the timbers for the frame. The cabin’s spruce, birch and balsam came from their land, and they purchased Douglas fir for the kitchen cabinets.

"Everything has to be precise to fit together with just oak pegs. There aren’t any structural screws. It’s an almost ancient way of being,” he said during HBO’s “The Cabin Chronicles.”

The main living space of the Tranquilo cabin. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Andrew's friends and family are builders and his background is in excavating dirt and logging. “Living up here seems like you're always doing things for yourself because it’s so expensive, so you got to learn,” he said.

The 360-square-foot tiny cabin boasts elegant interior woodwork, a cathedral ceiling and large picture windows to drink in the view from every available angle.

Everything needs a purpose in this small space, so there are two small bar seats in the kitchen and a small kitchenette table for two in the dining area. A loveseat/chaise combo converts into a pull out bed in the living room, and a hanging chair hangs, well-placed in front of the loft stairs, a third restful seating option.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bathroom of the Tranquilo cabin. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Agua Norte's Tranquilo cabin pictured in the works in July in Grand Marais. Contributed / Simone Strand

The walls of Agua Norte's Tranquilo cabin are up in July. Contributed / Simone Strand

On the walls are works by Grand Marais photographer Katie Mumm and taxidermy fish caught by Andrew's grandfather. There’s a skylight in the carpeted loft, in-floor heating throughout, a natural stone and pebble floor in the bathroom. Even the shower curtain rod is off the land. “Everybody loves that stick,” said Simone.

The Strands’ Tranquilo cabin is intended to be elegant and a little different.

The one-level cabin boasts a propane stove facing between large picture windows overlooking Lake Superior. Fluffy, cloud-shaped rugs hug the bed, and two leather seated chairs congregate around a wicker footrest standing near a telescope.

Most of their guests are couples from the Cities, said Simone. Among them is Molly Kubinski, of St. Paul. She and her husband got in on Agua Norte when the Strands first started renting.

Molly Kubinski. Contributed / Molly Kubinski and Terra Sura Photography

Five stays later, Kubinski called it “a true tiny home,” where everything has its place, and it doesn’t feel cramped. “It’s this great front seat to watch nature unfold,” she said. When she and her husband visit Agua Norte, they hike, agate hunt, geocache — or nestle in — as the location suits both.

It’s a “basecamp for adventures,” Kubinski said. “It’s removed enough that you feel the sense of unplugging from the chaos of everyday life and plugging back into nature, plugging back into yourself.”

The Strands have come a long way since their first winter. The changes in climate and language posed a challenge for Simone Strand, who was accustomed to island life during winter. Her husband introduced her to ice fishing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, which helped, and last winter was their first in Brazil as a family.

“We've got water, but not like that,” said Andrew.

ADVERTISEMENT

More info

Snowfall mutes the view and environment that the Agua Norte Cabin is located in Dec. 6. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The entryway of the Tranquilo cabin. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Conifer trees frame the architecture of the Tranquilo cabin. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune