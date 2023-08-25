Minnesota State Fair 2023: The 5 most intriguing new foods
Do you need some crispy lutefisk in your life? How about a pretzel stuffed with cheese curds? Don't forget the huckleberry lemonade and the loaded lobster fries.
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Sure, there are livestock competitions, giant pumpkins and a Giant Slide. The core attraction of the Minnesota State Fair, though, is the food. Nearly three dozen new items were added to the mix for this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together, which opened Thursday. We picked five of the most talked about to try.
Loaded Lobster Fries
Look out, McCormick and Schmick: The State Fair might just be Minnesota's new top destination for lobster lovers. Scenic 61 (the food trailer from Duluth's own New Scenic Cafe) has succulent lobster rolls, and now Cafe Caribe has entered the mix with a basket of loaded fries that far outdo the Blue Barn's quasi-poutine.
The fries are topped with chipotle mayonnaise, bacon bits, green onion and several chunks of moist lobster. ("Moist" is not necessarily a word you want to hear at the State Fair, but in this case it's a good thing.) The fries soak up the rich herb butter dripping off the lobster, and the genius who concocted this dish did not omit the absolutely essential Old Bay seasoning.
One bite of this highly recommended snack and you'll feel like you're at the Maryland State Fair, enjoying a cool Chesapeake breeze.
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
The Minnesota Farmers Union booth is a first stop for a lot of fairgoers, thanks to having the fair's best coffee and a reputation for fresh, delicious food. Fried green tomatoes are a food associated with the Southern United States rather than the North, but Minnesota farmers produced the tomatoes, lettuce and bacon found in this sandwich. There's also a vegetarian option, featuring corn relish.
Set your expectations accordingly: These aren't the fresh, juicy red tomatoes traditionally associated with a BLT. The cornmeal crust (Minnesota-made, of course) has a nice crunch, but if the word "tomato" wasn't in the name of the sandwich, you might not realize there were actually tomato slices in there. Fortunately the bacon picks up the slack, with a lot of juicy flavor.
All in all, this is an improvement on last year's hulking schnitzel sandwich — which is back this year, if you're hankering for a heavier hunk of pork — but not a knockout.
Cloud Cooler
The "cloud" in Spinning Wylde's Cloud Cooler is cotton candy, which floats above a cup of lemonade with a long straw serving as its stick. There are three flavors; we tried the Happy Huckleberry, with huckleberry lemonade and blackberry jam cotton candy. (How, exactly, this differs from straight blackberry cotton candy is a matter of conjecture.) The lemonade is berry-forward, lemon-light, but refreshing and not too sweet. That's a good thing, since after all you've got a lot of sugar on top.
The cotton candy element makes this drink highly Instagrammable but a little unwieldy, tipping the straw to one side and getting soggy if you try to alternate bites with sips. At $12, this also has a bit of a bracing price point for a non-alcoholic drink.
Still, it delivers on both flavor and novelty value, and ours came with such extremely friendly service that it was impossible not to smile.
Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel
This might be the most fun new food name to say out loud. Green Mill has a mixed reputation with fair foods — remember the Pizza Lucy and the Za-Waffle Sticks? This year's offering from the venerable Minnesota pizza chain is certainly hearty, with two-handed heft and a side of red sauce.
Here's what's not surprising about the Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel: the prevalence of pepperoni. Here's what is surprising: the flaky, flavorful crust and the paucity of curds. In our pretzel, the cheese was concentrated in the knot at the pretzel's center, while much less in evidence around the perimeter.
Curd-aholics may be disappointed, but anything in the pizza family lives or dies by its crust, and that's really the selling point here.
Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun
Lutefisk's reputation precedes it. The lye-cured whitefish is infamous for its strong smell and divisive flavor. Even among the myriad odors floating through the fairgrounds, Shanghai Henri's new food cuts through. Don't do this one late in the day, or your stomach may revolt before you even take a bite.
For better or for worse, you actually get Crispy Lutefisk Steam Buns, served in a four-pack so the whole family can dive in. The lutefisk isn't particularly crispy, but it's definitely lutefisk, with that signature rubbery texture. The buns themselves are unremarkable, but they also contain relish and yum yum sauce, so if you've been waiting to check lutefisk off your Minnesota bucket list, this might be the most painless way to do so.
That's not exactly a recommendation, but lutefisk isn't really something you can review: It simply exists. Now, for some reason, in a steam bun.
