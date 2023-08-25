Minnesota State Fair 2023: The 5 most intriguing new foods

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Sure, there are livestock competitions, giant pumpkins and a Giant Slide. The core attraction of the Minnesota State Fair, though, is the food. Nearly three dozen new items were added to the mix for this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together, which opened Thursday. We picked five of the most talked about to try.

Loaded Lobster Fries

Look out, McCormick and Schmick: The State Fair might just be Minnesota's new top destination for lobster lovers. Scenic 61 (the food trailer from Duluth's own New Scenic Cafe) has succulent lobster rolls, and now Cafe Caribe has entered the mix with a basket of loaded fries that far outdo the Blue Barn's quasi-poutine.

The Loaded Lobster Fries, available at Cafe Caribe, combine tasty chunks of lobster meat with bacon, green onions and chipotle mayonnaise over french fries. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

The fries are topped with chipotle mayonnaise, bacon bits, green onion and several chunks of moist lobster. ("Moist" is not necessarily a word you want to hear at the State Fair, but in this case it's a good thing.) The fries soak up the rich herb butter dripping off the lobster, and the genius who concocted this dish did not omit the absolutely essential Old Bay seasoning.

One bite of this highly recommended snack and you'll feel like you're at the Maryland State Fair, enjoying a cool Chesapeake breeze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

The Minnesota Farmers Union booth is a first stop for a lot of fairgoers, thanks to having the fair's best coffee and a reputation for fresh, delicious food. Fried green tomatoes are a food associated with the Southern United States rather than the North, but Minnesota farmers produced the tomatoes, lettuce and bacon found in this sandwich. There's also a vegetarian option, featuring corn relish.

The Fried Green Tomato Sandwich, at the Minnesota Farmers Union booth, puts a Gopher State spin on an iconic Southern dish. The BLT version is pictured; a vegetarian version, featuring sweet corn relish, is also available. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Set your expectations accordingly: These aren't the fresh, juicy red tomatoes traditionally associated with a BLT. The cornmeal crust (Minnesota-made, of course) has a nice crunch, but if the word "tomato" wasn't in the name of the sandwich, you might not realize there were actually tomato slices in there. Fortunately the bacon picks up the slack, with a lot of juicy flavor.

All in all, this is an improvement on last year's hulking schnitzel sandwich — which is back this year, if you're hankering for a heavier hunk of pork — but not a knockout.

Lifestyle FROM 2022: 10 new Minnesota State Fair foods: Hit or miss? Hot takes on pickle pizza, dessert hummus, cheese curd tacos, vegan fried chicken, a black licorice ice cream sundae and more new things you can put in your pie hole at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Cloud Cooler

The "cloud" in Spinning Wylde's Cloud Cooler is cotton candy, which floats above a cup of lemonade with a long straw serving as its stick. There are three flavors; we tried the Happy Huckleberry, with huckleberry lemonade and blackberry jam cotton candy. (How, exactly, this differs from straight blackberry cotton candy is a matter of conjecture.) The lemonade is berry-forward, lemon-light, but refreshing and not too sweet. That's a good thing, since after all you've got a lot of sugar on top.

Spinning Wylde's Cloud Cooler is a cup of lemonade topped with a "cloud" of flavored cotton candy. There are three varieties; pictured is Happy Huckleberry. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

The cotton candy element makes this drink highly Instagrammable but a little unwieldy, tipping the straw to one side and getting soggy if you try to alternate bites with sips. At $12, this also has a bit of a bracing price point for a non-alcoholic drink.

Still, it delivers on both flavor and novelty value, and ours came with such extremely friendly service that it was impossible not to smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel

This might be the most fun new food name to say out loud. Green Mill has a mixed reputation with fair foods — remember the Pizza Lucy and the Za-Waffle Sticks? This year's offering from the venerable Minnesota pizza chain is certainly hearty, with two-handed heft and a side of red sauce.

The Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel, from Green Mill, incorporates Ellsworth curds and a generous amount of pepperoni. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Here's what's not surprising about the Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel: the prevalence of pepperoni. Here's what is surprising: the flaky, flavorful crust and the paucity of curds. In our pretzel, the cheese was concentrated in the knot at the pretzel's center, while much less in evidence around the perimeter.

Curd-aholics may be disappointed, but anything in the pizza family lives or dies by its crust, and that's really the selling point here.

Members Only Lifestyle Good grief! Duluth scarecrow maker sets sights on State Fair win Mike Olson, director of Duluth MakerSpace, landed in first place with a tin man in 2019. He's hoping a Charlie Brown scarecrow made from pieces of scavenged metal will repeat the feat.

Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun

Lutefisk's reputation precedes it. The lye-cured whitefish is infamous for its strong smell and divisive flavor. Even among the myriad odors floating through the fairgrounds, Shanghai Henri's new food cuts through. Don't do this one late in the day, or your stomach may revolt before you even take a bite.

The Crispy Lutefisk Steam Buns, at Shanghai Henri's, star Minnesota's infamous church-basement staple. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

For better or for worse, you actually get Crispy Lutefisk Steam Buns, served in a four-pack so the whole family can dive in. The lutefisk isn't particularly crispy, but it's definitely lutefisk, with that signature rubbery texture. The buns themselves are unremarkable, but they also contain relish and yum yum sauce, so if you've been waiting to check lutefisk off your Minnesota bucket list, this might be the most painless way to do so.

That's not exactly a recommendation, but lutefisk isn't really something you can review: It simply exists. Now, for some reason, in a steam bun.

ADVERTISEMENT