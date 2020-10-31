99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Make a Difference for Oct. 31, 2020

By News Tribune
October 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM

EVENTS

  • American Red Cross blood drives: To make an appointment or for more information, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 324 3rd St. N.W., Aitkin.
1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 324 3rd St. N.W., Aitkin.

Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Community Center, 41442 Highway 65 N., McGregor.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Hill City Assembly of God, 102 Lake Ave., Hill City.

Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at AMSOIL Arena, 350 Harbor Drive.

