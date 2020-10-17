99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Make a Difference for Oct. 17, 2020

By News Tribune
October 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM

EVENTS

  • American Red Cross blood drives: To make an appointment or for more information, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20: St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5779 Seville Road.
1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21: French River Lutheran Church, 5310 Ryan Road

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22: UMD Kirby Student Center.

Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 26: Kenwood Lutheran Church, 2720 Myers Ave.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27: American Red Cross Northland Chapter, 2524 Maple Grove Road.

