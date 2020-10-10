Make a Difference for Oct. 10, 2020

American Red Cross blood drives: To make an appointment or for more information, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is offering an online foster parent information session from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Go to eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-foster-care-information-session-duluth-mn-region-tickets-122268403085 to sign up. If you have any questions, call Kris Hanson at 218-600-6996 or email kris.hanson@lssmn.org .

