Lifestyle

Knights of Columbus makes a donation to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank

FACES_KnightsofColumbus.jpg
The Knights of Columbus donated $8,000 to the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. Pictured are (L to r): Fritz Wrazidlo, Grand Knight St. Joseph's Knights at Holy Family Church, Council 8268 Paul Sever, KC District Deputy #4, Shaye Moris, Executive Director, Second Harvest, Northern Lakes Food Bank and Andy Brunette, Financial Secretary, St. Joseph's Knights at Holy Family Church, Council 8268.
By News Tribune
May 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM

  • The St. Joseph's Knights of Columbus at Holy Family Parish in West Duluth Council officers, Fritz Wrazidlo, Grand Knight; Andy Brunette, Financial Secretary; Frank Gerard, Treasurer; Mike Reckinger, Secretary; along with Paul Sever, KofC District Deputy; and Father Ryan Moravitz - Holy Family and St. Lawrence Cluster; while not being able to meet with their membership since March due to the COVID situation, decided to make a general donation to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank to show and demonstrate support to their organization and outreach knowing that they distribute to over 180 outlets and serve over 44,000 people in the Northland. The aspect of donating morphed into a Northland challenge to other Knights of Columbus councils, not only in the Duluth District but in our region. Eight Duluth councils as well as councils from Ely, Hibbing, and Virginia/Mountain Iron and some individual donations from their members. What started out as a modest donation idea from our council grew to an $8,000 donation with will provide over 24,000 meals across the service area.

The following participated:
St. Lawrence - Duluth (#6783)

Our Lady of the Rosary-Cathedral/St. Mary Star of the Sea - Duluth (#15761)

St. Benedict - Duluth (#8337)

St. Anthony-Ely (#3238)

Holy Spirit-Virginia/Mt. Iron (#1640)

St. Anthony-Hibbing (#1649)

St. John/St. Joseph-Duluth (#447)

St. Raphael-Duluth (#6791)

St. Joseph Holy Family Parish - Duluth (#8268)

St. James Western Council - Duluth (#5142)

St. Michael - Duluth (#5318)

McGolrick 4th Degree - Duluth (#531)

