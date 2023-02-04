99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Jim Heffernan column: 'Top-secret' documents revealed in Duluth

The reason I’m concerned about the current classified documents imbroglio is that I might have a few of those “TOP SECRET” manuals left over from my military days stored in my garage.

Jim Heffernan
Jim Heffernan
Jim Heffernan
By Jim Heffernan
February 04, 2023 11:18 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Holy smokes! This classified document business in Washington, D.C. has me shaking in my boots.

You’ve heard about it, haven’t you? It’s on the news constantly. Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden kept certain classified documents that were supposed to go to the National Archives after they left office. Biden hasn’t left office, of course, but these documents are from after he left office as vice president. And now former Vice President Mike Pence is involved back home in Indiana.

It seems like that’s one of the biggest things going on the news — even bigger than the debt ceiling and climate change, not to mention the price of eggs and Taylor Swift concert tickets. Oh, and “fibber” U.S. Rep. George Santos, of course. (Did you know he is a direct descendent of Santo Claus?)

Now, every time I hear another “breaking news” report about how the FBI has uncovered more documents, I wonder when they’ll be coming for me. Yup, you read that right. Little old me, right here in Duluth.

Here’s why: When I was on U.S. Army active duty a long time ago (How long is an eon?), I, along with the other inductees, were given manuals on how to do everything. I mean everything. You’ve heard of “the Army way,” right? There’s the Army way and then there is the way any normal person would do anything. They usually are not the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, in training they handed out manuals telling troops how to do everything, like how to dress (put pants on one leg at a time); how to hang your uniforms in your locker; where to place your toothbrush in your foot locker; and so on and so forth.

More by News Tribune columnists
Brown-black spider with white markings on body
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Along came winter spiders
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Comet ZTF and Mars
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Celestial sights make happy February nights
Our February event calendar highlights Comet ZTF and Mars, Venus and Jupiter at dusk and a stellar reminder of spring.
February 01, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Bowl of stew, bowl of salad and bread loaves
Lifestyle
Beatrice Ojakangas column: Cozy foods for chilly days
Old-Fashioned Beer Beef Stew and Beer Chocolate Cake hit the spot.
February 01, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Beatrice Ojakangas
a collection of coffee cups on wooden table as seen from above
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: Memories in a mug
As I get older, isn’t it only natural that my coffee mug collection continues to expand? Isn’t a cupboard bursting with mugs a sign of a life well-lived?
January 31, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
Comet 96P SOHO lasco Jan 31 2023 latest.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Oddball comet swings closest to the sun
How to see returning comet 96P/Machholz as it feels the heat.
January 31, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Bob King

Oh, there were also manuals outlining how to sling a rifle over your shoulder like a continental soldier (even if your ears hang low and wobble to and fro) and how to pitch a pup tent even if you don’t have a dog. When I say everything, I mean everything.

The thing that has me spooked is that these manuals were always stamped “SECRET” or “TOP SECRET” in big blue letters on their covers. I guess they didn’t want the Russians to find out things like how to tuck your fatigue pants into your boots without using blousing garters. The war was very cold during those years, but not as cold as sleeping in a pup tent in a bivouac in February.

After a short stint on active duty, I returned home to serve in the National Guard and Army Reserve for six years. This was a way of fulfilling what was called the “military obligation” of all non-bone-spurred American males (only males) once they turned 18 years old.

But enough history. The reason I’m concerned about the current classified documents imbroglio is that I might have a few of those “TOP SECRET” manuals left over from my military days stored in my garage. I can’t be sure, but I did end up with a few remnants of Army stuff after I got out.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

What if the manual outlining how you must make your bed, er, your cot is out there? You know, how to fold the sheets and tuck the blankets so tight you could bounce a quarter off them, and where to place the pillow. What if the Chinese got hold of that top secret information?

So lately I keep a wary eye out the window every time an “official” looking car passes by, in fear that they might be coming after my “top secret” manuals — if, indeed, there are any in my garage.

These are nervous times.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m also quite concerned about some Army flatware I ended up with — don’t know how. I have two forks, two knives and one spoon, all engraved with the letters U.S. on their handles. We have them in a kitchen drawer and use them quite frequently. Nothing like an Army knife for spreading peanut butter on toast.

But what if the FBI searches my house and finds these unintentionally purloined utensils sitting right there in our kitchen drawer? And wouldn’t they wonder why I have two knives and two forks, but only one spoon?

I’d have to tell the FBI agents that our little dog laughed to see such a sight — when a dish ran away with the spoon. That was shortly after the cow jumped over the … well, you know.

Nervous times indeed.

Jim Heffernan is a former Duluth News Tribune news and opinion writer and columnist. He maintains a blog at jimheffernan.org and can be reached by email at jimheffernan@jimheffernan.org .

MORE BY JIM HEFFERNAN
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Practical ways to fend off robocalls
Do I sound like a jerk? I hope not, but robocalls do get a little tiring, and I think they target people in my age group, which can only be described as “old as the hills.”
January 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Too many bowls can spoil the soup
Let’s face it, college football “bowl” games have gotten out of control.
January 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: It's all about Christmas Eve for me
As Charles Dickens put it: “… It is good to be children sometimes, never better than at Christmas, when its mighty Founder was a child himself.”
December 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan

Related Topics: DULUTH
Jim Heffernan
By Jim Heffernan
Jim Heffernan is a former Duluth News Tribune news and opinion writer and columnist. He maintains a blog at jimheffernan.org and can be reached by email at jimheffernan@jimheffernan.org.
What To Read Next
Kladkakka1.jpg
Lifestyle
Kladdkaka, also known as chocolate sticky cake, is the perfect cake for Valentine’s Day, or any day
With its soft and gooey center surrounded by a crisp exterior, kladdkaka is the perfect cross between a brownie and a molten lava cake.
February 01, 2023 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Exterior view of two-level woodlands lodge, brightly lit from the interior at night. Two figures in heavy coats are silhouetted in the foreground.
Members Only
Lifestyle
Midnight at Skyport: Waiting for dogs with Beargrease volunteers
In the hours before dog teams arrived, a John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon checkpoint in Grand Marais became a buzzing hive of activity. "It's like a family reunion," said one volunteer.
January 31, 2023 06:54 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Fat tire bikers traveling toward a hill
Lifestyle
Fat-tire bikers pedal the route in honor of John Beargrease
"I’ve been out on that trail. I know what the hills are like, I know what the conditions are like. ... I have so much respect for them," Mallory Cummings of Duluth said.
January 28, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
012823.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Hibiscus leaves yellowing, should you stress an apple tree, grass seed longevity
This week, gardening columnist Don Kinzler fields questions on hibiscus plants, beating apple trees and how long grass seeds will last.
January 28, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler