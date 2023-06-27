Jenna Kowaleski column: When life is under construction

Construction season is upon us.

And, oh boy, did it hit hard this year! It’s practically impossible to cross the city without hitting some closed road or detour or traffic backup. And I’ll complain about it right along with everyone else because it’s cathartic.

Jenna Kowaleski. Contributed / Pointed North Photography

But recently I had the privilege of walking from one side of downtown to the other, zigzagging my way up the hill. I crossed streets to avoid closed sidewalks and stared into massive holes, peering down gigantic exposed pipes.

I saw scaffolding around old buildings. I saw the underside of the fundamental infrastructure that I know is there but I don’t think about. I saw a gigantic hole where a new building soon will be. I saw trucks and cranes and a ton of heavy, strong-looking equipment that’s going to be holding up — well, I don’t know, lots of heavy stuff — for decades to come.

It’s a lot of work to make this city a better place. And, as anyone will tell you, it’s quite inconvenient. Especially mid-project, when there are holes everywhere and piles of construction equipment on sidewalks, and an excavator is parked on Superior Street.

Because the process of progress is messy.

I’m in the middle of multiple large endeavors myself: writing a novel, home renovations, healing after a substantial loss. I can see where I want to be at the end of each process, but I’m currently knee-deep in the mess of it all. I can envision my novel published and sitting on the shelf of every local bookstore in Duluth. I can picture our attic completely remodeled into a beautiful new writing suite. I can imagine how it will feel to move through my day without a constant ache that’s latched onto my soul like wet cement on a shoe.

I can see the end point so clearly, but the work to get there is, well, work.

It’s early mornings writing sentences that are barely cohesive, deleting, rewriting, deleting, accepting that I’m an absolute hack, and then trying to write the sentence one more time because, well, I’ve gotten this far.

It’s drywall dust coating the floor. It’s loud noises and 5,000 trips to the hardware store. It’s wondering if it will all, in fact, come together. Or if we should call it now, sell the house, and let the next couple with fixer-upper delusions take a stab at it. And then it’s going to pick out some carpet because, by golly, we’ve gotten this far.

It’s accepting that I’ve lost what I still love. It’s staring my grief in the eyes, unflinching. It’s figuring out how to see light again in a world that had become a little dimmer. Because, gosh darn it, I’ve gotten this far.

The messy process of transformation is unavoidably painful as we slide from what is into what can be.

As I walked through the city, I saw a work in progress. I saw what Duluth is going to be. Once the cement in the potholes dries and the scaffolding comes down. I appreciate the amazing architecture that can be preserved. I’m thankful for the infrastructure that works without us having to think about how our basic needs are being met. I value the people who are investing their time, money and energy into making our city a better place.

And I have to believe that the work that’s being done now is laying the foundation for what we want tomorrow to be. That the mess, the time, the energy, the endless amount of hope that we pack into our grand visions of a not-so-distant future, will all lead to the realization of whatever it is that we want tomorrow to hold.

Either way, at this point, we might as well see it through. We’ve gotten this far.