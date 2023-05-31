Jenna Kowaleski column: Wearing hearing aid worth it for better quality of life

Hearing aids have a branding problem.

They are, in reality, little miracle machines.

Jenna Kowaleski. Contributed / Pointed North Photography

These tiny little mechanical devices put a microphone to every single person and thing they come near, converting sound waves into electrical signals that are then transmitted to the ear, where they are interpreted as sound.

I mean, that’s super cool, right?

They turn anyone who wears them into those slick spies in movies with Bluetooth so small that they can be listening to something at any time unbeknownst to those around them, be it their CIA handler or their mom. Like the cool kid, they can easily stream music or podcasts at anytime without fumbling with earphones or buds. They are navigation mavens, with directions streaming right into their ears from their phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honestly, hearing aids are so cool, it’s strange that not everybody wants them. Especially those who are hard of hearing. And even more so because they can make a huge difference in these people’s lives. Several studies suggest a link between people who are hard of hearing being more likely to feel social isolation and report depression.

Personally, I just find that fewer people are annoyed with me.

I suspected that I had significant hearing loss for a while. I was able to ignore it for a long time, but then people put masks on. That’s when I realized that I had been reading lips to make sense of what people were saying. And, without being able to do that, I could no longer follow even simple conversations.

And yet, I ignored it. And then I had a kid. I couldn’t hear them cry in the middle of the night (my poor husband). I couldn’t hear their little laughs, coos and babbles. I couldn’t hear them in the next room. What if they got hurt and I couldn’t hear them?

So, I went to an audiologist. Turns out, my hearing is so bad there were sounds at certain frequencies that my brain no longer understood because I hadn’t heard them in so long. For someone who communicates for a living, and just as a person in general, knowing that parts of language were disappearing from my brain was scary.

But technology exists to reverse the damage: hearing aids. As an added bonus, I’m not saying “WHAT?!?” 5,000 times a day. I can also hear sounds that I’d forgotten existed: dry leaves falling on a fall evening, chickadees chirping on a cold winter morning, the dryer beeping when its cycle is done, the turn signal in my car.

Hearing aids make me a better mom, a better friend, a better employee, (a better driver), a better person. I was so embarrassed to get hearing aids in my 30s. I was so worried about what people would think of me. But do you know what I’ve found?

First of all, people can’t even tell. I’m wearing them in that headshot. Who knew?

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondly, people simply don’t care. In fact, I’ve found that people care more that I can understand what they’re trying to share with me --their thoughts, ideas, emotions – than that I have a small piece of plastic resting on the back of my ear.

I just had to get over it. I had to get over myself.

And I think a fundamental rebrand of hearing aids would help others get over it too. The term ‘hearing aids’ feels old. And these crazy cool technological devices are anything but. Look at the transformation that glasses have undergone in our society — they’re now essential fashion accessories, a part of self-expression — and apply that to these funky little sound machines that help people interact with the world in a meaningful way.

Maybe they need a new name. Like Mini Mikes, Soundies or iBuds.

Do you have any fun ideas? I’d love to hear them.