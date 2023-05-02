Jenna Kowaleski column: Marriage is a picnic

Next week is my 10th anniversary with my husband.

Usually, we’ll observe the occasion by going to Northern Waters Smokehaus and ordering sandwiches to-go. We’ll take them down to Park Point and set up a little picnic, and together we’ll watch the lake roll in and out on a lovely spring day.

Jenna Kowaleski. Contributed / Pointed North Photography

Well, sometimes we’ll go on this delightful little outing. OK, so in 10 years we’ve only done it two or three times.

Because, though it sounds lovely on paper, it’s still May in Duluth. The sun may be shining, but that breeze off Lake Superior will freeze our fingers and the tips of our ears. It’ll blow sand into our sandwiches and will whip up our food wrappers so we end up chasing them down the beach.

Which reminds me a bit of marriage itself.

The longer I’m married, the more I think marriage is like committing to going on a picnic on Park Point every single day with the same person for the rest of your life. No matter the weather.

Sure, there will be sunny, windless days when the water is nice and you remembered the sunscreen and your partner remembered to pack a lunch, which is joyfully free of the crunch of sand. These days are great and are captured in both of your hearts, and likely on Instagram.

But, just because every day is a picnic, it doesn’t mean that it will be nice outside. Some days, it’s going to be deceptively cold. And you and/or your partner is going to forget the blanket and jackets and hats and lunch. And yet, you’re still married. And you still have to picnic.

So, you and your partner will need to make do and walk out onto that beach. And you both might make the best of it, laughing it off like in some romantic comedy. Or, like us normal folk, you both might grumble your way through and hope for the best the next day.

And then there will be the days when the nor’easter is blowing and the lake is crashing 10-foot waves onto the beach, spraying its frigid water. The 60 mph winds will blow you both over and hail will mercilessly batter you both down. And you’ll both be cold and wet and so miserable that a small part of your soul breaks. And yet, together, you’ll be at the picnic. Because at some point about 10 years ago, you decided it was better to face it all together, no matter what that might be.

And, hopefully, during these storms, you are both desperately fighting to continue to hold each other’s hand until the storm passes. And then, after the storm has passed, you both refuse to let go of your partner’s hand while they figure out how to put themselves back together.

Because, in the wake of a storm, marriage isn’t as much about growing together, but refusing to grow apart. Marriage is about deciding to go on a picnic together the next day. Not just because you made a vow to, but because you want to.

I am lucky to have found someone whom I want to go on a picnic with every day. He makes me laugh. He might not always share the good beach blanket, but he will pick wild thimbleberries for me.

And, who knows? Maybe we will have our little picnic on Park Point again this year. It’ll probably end with us brushing sand out of our sandwiches and chasing wrappers down the beach. Together.