Lifestyle

Jenna Kowaleski column: Marriage is a picnic

The longer I’m married, the more I think marriage is like committing to going on a picnic on Park Point every single day with the same person for the rest of your life.

111921.N.DNT.PARKPOINT.C01.jpg
Park Point Beach on Lake Superior in Duluth.
Clint Austin / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jenna Kowaleski
By Jenna Kowaleski
Today at 6:00 PM

Next week is my 10th anniversary with my husband.

Usually, we’ll observe the occasion by going to Northern Waters Smokehaus and ordering sandwiches to-go. We’ll take them down to Park Point and set up a little picnic, and together we’ll watch the lake roll in and out on a lovely spring day.

Jenna Kowaleski headshot
Jenna Kowaleski.
Contributed / Pointed North Photography

Well, sometimes we’ll go on this delightful little outing. OK, so in 10 years we’ve only done it two or three times.

Because, though it sounds lovely on paper, it’s still May in Duluth. The sun may be shining, but that breeze off Lake Superior will freeze our fingers and the tips of our ears. It’ll blow sand into our sandwiches and will whip up our food wrappers so we end up chasing them down the beach.

Which reminds me a bit of marriage itself.

The longer I’m married, the more I think marriage is like committing to going on a picnic on Park Point every single day with the same person for the rest of your life. No matter the weather.

Sure, there will be sunny, windless days when the water is nice and you remembered the sunscreen and your partner remembered to pack a lunch, which is joyfully free of the crunch of sand. These days are great and are captured in both of your hearts, and likely on Instagram.

3994492+020818.N.DNT_.DULUTHSUNRISEc.jpg
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: A Duluth pedestrian in spring (or, Winter Part VI)
My husband and I share one car. In a city where the default assumption is that every adult has a car, sometimes it can be tricky. But we figure it out.
April 05, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski

But, just because every day is a picnic, it doesn’t mean that it will be nice outside. Some days, it’s going to be deceptively cold. And you and/or your partner is going to forget the blanket and jackets and hats and lunch. And yet, you’re still married. And you still have to picnic.

So, you and your partner will need to make do and walk out onto that beach. And you both might make the best of it, laughing it off like in some romantic comedy. Or, like us normal folk, you both might grumble your way through and hope for the best the next day.

And then there will be the days when the nor’easter is blowing and the lake is crashing 10-foot waves onto the beach, spraying its frigid water. The 60 mph winds will blow you both over and hail will mercilessly batter you both down. And you’ll both be cold and wet and so miserable that a small part of your soul breaks. And yet, together, you’ll be at the picnic. Because at some point about 10 years ago, you decided it was better to face it all together, no matter what that might be.

More by News Tribune columnists
Venus at dusk
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: May, a merry month to stargaze
A calendar of May's best naked-eye, astronomical sights.
April 29, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Northland Nature_belted kingfisher
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Belted kingfisher returns to river
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
two people holding bottles of beer and overlooking water
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Beers for the rest of 2023
The perfect pairings for May and beyond.
April 25, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
Hakuto-R Earth
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Hakuto-R to land on the moon Tuesday, April 25
Japan's iSpace hopes to be the first commercial company to successfully land a rover on the moon.
April 25, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Bob King
Auroral arcs March 23, 2023
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Cross your fingers for aurora Sunday night, April 23-24
A blast from sun may shake things up Sunday night!
April 23, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Bob King

And, hopefully, during these storms, you are both desperately fighting to continue to hold each other’s hand until the storm passes. And then, after the storm has passed, you both refuse to let go of your partner’s hand while they figure out how to put themselves back together.

Because, in the wake of a storm, marriage isn’t as much about growing together, but refusing to grow apart. Marriage is about deciding to go on a picnic together the next day. Not just because you made a vow to, but because you want to.

I am lucky to have found someone whom I want to go on a picnic with every day. He makes me laugh. He might not always share the good beach blanket, but he will pick wild thimbleberries for me.

And, who knows? Maybe we will have our little picnic on Park Point again this year. It’ll probably end with us brushing sand out of our sandwiches and chasing wrappers down the beach. Together.

Jenna Kowaleski has lived, hiked and written in the Duluth Hillside for a decade. Find more of her scribblings at jmackenziewrites.wordpress.com.

Jenna Kowaleski
By Jenna Kowaleski
Jenna Kowaleski, of Duluth, is a freelance Lifestyle columnist for the Duluth News Tribune.
