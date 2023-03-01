99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Jenna Kowaleski column: For a week in 1997, kids saw life in 3D

Kids scrambled to get special glasses from Wendy's so they could watch their favorite ABC shows.

camera "looking" through black 3D glasses to view a movie
For a week in 1997, ABC broadcast some TV shows in 3D.
YES BRASIL / Getty Images / iStockphoto
Jenna Kowaleski
By Jenna Kowaleski
February 28, 2023 06:21 PM

As we trudge through the depths of winter, my husband and I have been watching old seasons of comedies together in the evening. We try to laugh a little before bed, like a palette cleanser on the day. The most recent show has been “Home Improvement” on Hulu.

Jenna Kowaleski headshot
Jenna Kowaleski.
Contributed / Pointed North Photography

Recently, the 3D episode came on. At once, my husband and I started talking about “ 3D Week ” on ABC in 1997. We both remember needing the 3D glasses in the desperate way that kids want things for this brief television phenomenon. We both remember the excitement. We both remember pestering — I mean, reasonably and kindly persistently reminding — our parents to pick up our 3D glasses from Wendy’s before the week began, lest we miss a single episode in the 3D technology.

The unique thing about this shared memory was that our childhoods were so very different from one another in every other way.

We grew up over 400 miles apart. I grew up in a large suburb outside a Wisconsin city and he grew up outside a small town in rural Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

I played soccer, never traveling more than 20 minutes to play another team. He played football, traversing half the state in a bus for a scrimmage.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

I rode bikes on sidewalks while he rode 4-by-4s through the woods.

My graduation was held in an outdoor football stadium. He could fit his entire graduating class into a classroom.

To make our childhood experiences even more different, he is a couple years older than me, meaning we experienced other cultural milestones through a different lens. I brought in Y2K with my family, but he was old enough to be hanging out with his buddies, even if the world was going to end. After 9/11, I heard about people older than me enlisting, while the people enlisting had been his friends. I had been too young for a MySpace page, but I’m pretty sure he had one.

We rarely, if ever, have a similar memory from childhood.

Except for “3D Week” on ABC in 1997. That week, every night, we’d curled up on the couch, our 3D glasses waiting at our fingertips, so we could throw them on whenever the little icon on the TV popped up, signaling the next 3D gag. We’d laughed together, all those miles apart, as characters threw pingpong balls at the screen and shot Silly String at us.

I can see us both sitting in our old family rooms that have since been remodeled. I can see his parents and my parents in their recliners. I can see the smiles on their faces as they lovingly watched how thrilled their kids were in their nerdy 3D glasses. I can feel the warmth. I can feel how each room was bursting with love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides 3D Week, I suppose that was the one other important thing our childhoods had in common.

More by News Tribune columnists
Venus Jupiter Rainy Lake
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Kissing planets! Jupiter and Venus embrace on March 1
The two brightest evening planets will make a spectacular pair on Wednesday, March 1. We also have an excellent chance for northern lights on Sunday night, Feb. 26.
February 26, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Bare tree branches with clusters of red berries
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Sumac berries cling to life on trees
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jupiter and Galilean moons
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: 92 moons and counting — Meet Jupiter's growing family
Recent discoveries put Jupiter back on top as "moon king."
February 21, 2023 05:35 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Aurora mid-February
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Aurora alert Feb. 19-20, tiny-asteroid impact update
We might see a modest show of northern lights Sunday night, Feb. 19. Citizen scientists recover a piece of the asteroid that fell over France earlier this week.
February 19, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Black bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Morning walk companions bring winter to life
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber

Both our parents threw away the glasses at the end of the week, thinking that we’d never need them again, despite our pleading, despite our arguments that 3D technology was the wave of the future and that we’d use them again when we were older.

Maybe that’s the final thing we had in common as kids: We were right when we said we’d need the 3D glasses again, even if only to watch decades-old reruns on Hulu.

Jenna Kowaleski has lived, hiked and written in the Duluth Hillside for a decade. Find more of her scribblings at jmackenziewrites.wordpress.com.

MORE BY JENNA KOWALESKI
a collection of coffee cups on wooden table as seen from above
Jenna Kowaleski column: Memories in a mug
As I get older, isn’t it only natural that my coffee mug collection continues to expand? Isn’t a cupboard bursting with mugs a sign of a life well-lived?
January 31, 2023 06:22 PM
010320..F.DNT.BLINK.C02.jpg
Jenna Kowaleski column: Duluth shines as Sunrise City
I know the sun rises everywhere. And I’ll believe you if you tell me that it’s pretty in other places.
January 04, 2023 06:00 AM
2893285+20161014_071650.jpg
Jenna Kowaleski column: During holidays, some of us are like winter roses
For those of you dressed in Christmas lights and smelling of gingerbread, I ask that you simply see those who walk among you who aren’t.
December 06, 2022 06:00 PM
112020.N.DNT.BENTLEYVILLE.C05.jpg
Jenna Kowaleski column: It's time for Bentleyville
When I heard about Bentleyville, I knew I had to go. Not only did it sound fun, but it was free, which was a primary qualification for choosing most activities in those days. My partner and I made a date.
November 01, 2022 11:50 AM
Load More

Jenna Kowaleski
By Jenna Kowaleski
Jenna Kowaleski, of Duluth, is a freelance Lifestyle columnist for the Duluth News Tribune.
What To Read Next
Thanksgiving Cactus Feb. 25, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Christmas cactus conundrum, snow-damaged hedge, African violet cuttings
February 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
022523.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Growing Together: How to choose the best tomato variety
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
An adult pygmy slow loris clings to a branch in a zoo enclosure, putting a paw to its face. One baby is visible clinging to the exterior of the adult.
Lifestyle
Duluth becoming a 'loris factory' as Lake Superior Zoo pair produce again
February 24, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler