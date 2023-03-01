Jenna Kowaleski column: For a week in 1997, kids saw life in 3D

As we trudge through the depths of winter, my husband and I have been watching old seasons of comedies together in the evening. We try to laugh a little before bed, like a palette cleanser on the day. The most recent show has been “Home Improvement” on Hulu.

Recently, the 3D episode came on. At once, my husband and I started talking about “ 3D Week ” on ABC in 1997. We both remember needing the 3D glasses in the desperate way that kids want things for this brief television phenomenon. We both remember the excitement. We both remember pestering — I mean, reasonably and kindly persistently reminding — our parents to pick up our 3D glasses from Wendy’s before the week began, lest we miss a single episode in the 3D technology.

The unique thing about this shared memory was that our childhoods were so very different from one another in every other way.

We grew up over 400 miles apart. I grew up in a large suburb outside a Wisconsin city and he grew up outside a small town in rural Minnesota.

I played soccer, never traveling more than 20 minutes to play another team. He played football, traversing half the state in a bus for a scrimmage.

I rode bikes on sidewalks while he rode 4-by-4s through the woods.

My graduation was held in an outdoor football stadium. He could fit his entire graduating class into a classroom.

To make our childhood experiences even more different, he is a couple years older than me, meaning we experienced other cultural milestones through a different lens. I brought in Y2K with my family, but he was old enough to be hanging out with his buddies, even if the world was going to end. After 9/11, I heard about people older than me enlisting, while the people enlisting had been his friends. I had been too young for a MySpace page, but I’m pretty sure he had one.

We rarely, if ever, have a similar memory from childhood.

Except for “3D Week” on ABC in 1997. That week, every night, we’d curled up on the couch, our 3D glasses waiting at our fingertips, so we could throw them on whenever the little icon on the TV popped up, signaling the next 3D gag. We’d laughed together, all those miles apart, as characters threw pingpong balls at the screen and shot Silly String at us.

I can see us both sitting in our old family rooms that have since been remodeled. I can see his parents and my parents in their recliners. I can see the smiles on their faces as they lovingly watched how thrilled their kids were in their nerdy 3D glasses. I can feel the warmth. I can feel how each room was bursting with love.

Besides 3D Week, I suppose that was the one other important thing our childhoods had in common.

Both our parents threw away the glasses at the end of the week, thinking that we’d never need them again, despite our pleading, despite our arguments that 3D technology was the wave of the future and that we’d use them again when we were older.

Maybe that’s the final thing we had in common as kids: We were right when we said we’d need the 3D glasses again, even if only to watch decades-old reruns on Hulu.