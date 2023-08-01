Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jenna Kowaleski column: Finding a favorite park

Despite my best efforts and dozens of options, I’ve yet to satisfy the requirements set by my toughest critic: our fastidious toddler.

060521.O.DNT.HappyTrailsParkPoint02.jpg
A view of the Duluth hillside as seen from the end of the Park Point Trail.
Samantha Erkkila / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jenna Kowaleski
By Jenna Kowaleski
Today at 6:00 PM

This summer has proven to be exceptionally wonderful for exploring our parks (though I probably feel this way about every summer). One of my favorite things to do, especially during our respite between winters, is to encourage people to find their own favorite outdoor spot. And I love making suggestions based on what I think people will enjoy.

Jenna Kowaleski headshot
Jenna Kowaleski.
Contributed / Pointed North Photography

I know where to go for sweeping vistas of the city (Enger) and where to feel lost in nature (Hartley). I know which trails will get my heart rate up (Piedmont) and which to walk leisurely with friends (Park Point). I know where to take visitors who appreciate a good garden (Rose Garden, tied with Enger); are nature lovers but have bad knees (the horse trail in Lester); and are looking to find their first agate (yeah, I’m not sharing that one here).

However, lately, I’ve found myself faced with the most difficult set of criteria yet. Despite my best efforts and dozens of options, I’ve yet to satisfy the requirements set by my toughest critic: our fastidious toddler. Their requirements include:

063021.N.DNT.Meditation.C09.jpg
Chris Shea, of Duluth, center, and Brooke Feia, of Duluth, left, participate in a meditation class in Enger Park.
Dan Williamson / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune

An absence of rocks. If there is a rock on the trail, the hike will come to an immediate pause. The rock must be picked up, examined, and stuffed into any available pocket. It will then be brought home, forgotten about, and polished in my washer and dryer, before being carried off by our waste management provider.

Wooden planks lead travelers over dense, wet forest on the Superior Hiking Trail
Find your path with "Happy Trails"
Dec 2, 2021

Sturdy sticks about 2 feet in length. Shorter sticks will find the same fate as rocks, see above. Longer sticks threaten to poke out eyes. But the two-foot sturdy stick will be employed as a walking stick. This is a necessity for my perfectly balanced and ailment-free toddler. Because he saw his grandparents use walking sticks once two months ago.

100919.n.DNT.Park1.jpg
Caleb Reiten, 4, of Poplar, climbs up the tube slide at Harborview Park in Superior.
Jed Carlson / 2019 file / Superior Telegram

A slide. I haven’t gone down a slide in over 20 years, but have recently found myself quite an aficionado. Some structures are built for toddlers, for which I am grateful, though they’re a bit short. If I do venture up the big-kid slides with my toddler, I’ve found that the rounded slides aren’t as much fun as they look, and the best slides get steep just for a couple feet right in the middle. Regardless of shape or length, all reward their riders with a static shock at the end.

A pollinator garden at Hartley Park features a profusion of native wildflowers and hundreds of bees busy pollinating them on Saturday. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
A pollinator garden at Hartley Park.
Bob King / 2017 file / Duluth News Tribune

Wildflowers, approximately 1 foot tall. Pink, yellow, purple, white — we’ll stop to smell them all. Every. Single. One. We also appreciate a dandelion that’s gone puffy. We have made plenty of wishes this summer, while also helping to scatter the seeds of this rare and universally treasured golden flower.

Though I’ve yet to narrow in on the perfect park that can accommodate each of these criteria (the rocks get us every time — it turns out that our city is quite infested with them), I consider myself lucky to live in a city where the options seem to be infinite. I suppose my family and I will simply have to keep exploring the endless trails, splashing at beaches, and running around playgrounds until we find the park that meets all of my child’s particular criteria.

As we relish these lingering summer days of warm golden sunshine, cool clear streams and vibrant green leaves, I hope that you explore the amazing natural spaces that surround us as well. And, if you don’t already have a favorite park, perhaps challenge yourself to find it. And, while you’re at it, if you stumble upon the Northland’s best slide, please let me know.

Jenna Kowaleski has lived, hiked and written in the Duluth Hillside for a decade. Find more of her scribblings at jmackenziewrites.wordpress.com.

Jenna Kowaleski
By Jenna Kowaleski
Jenna Kowaleski, of Duluth, is a freelance Lifestyle columnist for the Duluth News Tribune.
