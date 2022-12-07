Jenna Kowaleski column: During holidays, some of us are like winter roses

I love Duluth’s rose garden this time of year.

I can still remember what it had been, in the peak of summer. I’d find a sun-soaked bench, surrounded by roses in full bloom, with every shade of red, pink, white and yellow bursting from perfectly manicured bushes. Kids chased each other around splashing fountains and the cerulean lake happily danced under the shining sun.

Jenna Kowaleski. Contributed / Pointed North Photography

I can still remember the musky and sweet natural perfume from hundreds of blooms. It hangs in the warm, humid summer air, coating my face.

But it’s not that anymore.

Caring workers and volunteers have cut down the bushes to barren sticks and have covered them with billowing black garbage bags stuffed with leaves in an attempt to protect the sleeping beauties through the winter. The fountains stand motionless, the air is crisp, and the sky is gray and melts into the lake. The ground is crunchy with the first snowfall, a base layer that will now be with us through May.

Answering a request from the city, residents dropped off hundreds of bags of leaves at the Duluth Rose Garden for winterizing the roses in 2017. File / Duluth News Tribune

On the balance, it is all quite ugly. And it’s very quiet.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yet, the benches still stand, their smooth, stone-cold surfaces welcoming passersby to stop and rest. Which, with a warm beverage in hand, I’ll sometimes do. I watch the steely temperamental lake. I think about all those things that have been and everything that will be while sitting in this cold, harsh season of in-between.

The rose garden spends about half of its life like this: covered in dead leaves and cold. And yet, as a city, we devote this prime real estate along the shore of Lake Superior to this non-taxable park. As a community, we patiently wait while the flowers rest and heal and rejuvenate for next summer. We invest in the now, tolerating the ugliness, knowing that something wonderful will come. If we wait.

Early December ushers in a wonderful time of year for so many, but it is also a difficult season for others. For some, it’s a chance to spread warmth and light. For others, that very light can act as a spotlight on painful truths, like loss and loneliness.

For some, they are like these roses in December: They are in a season of life requiring quiet and rest. This can come into sharp contrast with holiday cheer.

For those of you dressed in Christmas lights and smelling of gingerbread, I ask that you simply see those who walk among you who aren’t. Maybe ask them why, maybe surprise them with a cookie, or maybe simply recognize that, for many, this simply isn’t their season.

The last sunrise of 2016, New Year's Eve, over the Duluth Rose Garden. Richard Thomas / File / Duluth Budgeteer

For those of you resting rose bushes, I encourage you to invest the time you need into yourself. That may look like participating in all, some or none of the holiday festivities this year. And if you’d rather pass on a tradition, just for this one year, I want you to remember that an entire city understands the need for plants to rest. And you are so much more wonderful and complex than a plant. It’s OK to take care of yourself in the way you need.

Lifestyle Jenna Kowaleski column: It's time for Bentleyville When I heard about Bentleyville, I knew I had to go. Not only did it sound fun, but it was free, which was a primary qualification for choosing most activities in those days. My partner and I made a date.

Cover yourself in a blanket and remember that this, too, is a season. It will pass. In the meantime, take this time to rejuvenate. Because the sun will come out again, when you’re ready for it to shine. The lake will calm. The blanket of leaves will no longer be needed, branches will stretch and bud, and roses will explode in their glorious color.

For some of us, that’s still what will be. It’s just not this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

I hope for everyone that this season is merry and bright, but at the very least I wish it to bring you hope and warmth. Know that something wonderful will come. If you wait.

Carol Scharnberg tours the Duluth Rose Garden with her mother, Harriet Ryan, in July 2019. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Jenna has lived, hiked and written in the Duluth Hillside for a decade. Find more of her scribblings at jmackenziewrites.wordpress.com .