Jenna Kowaleski column: Duluth shines as Sunrise City

No matter what you are doing or what time of year it is, one thing is a constant in Duluth: spectacular sunrises over Lake Superior.

Maybe your dog woke you up at 5 a.m. on a Saturday in the summer. You’ve rolled out of bed and have driven downtown and through Canal Park. And now your feet are buried in the soft sand of Park Point. It’s still dark, but you can see by the light of a strip of violent pink that seeps across the horizon. It’s followed by oranges and yellows that burn away the night’s black canvas, chasing away the stars.

The purity and sharpness of the colors splashed across the horizon are mirrored in a calm, ripple-less Lake Superior. It feels impossibly infinite, and yet it is fleeting, as it soon gives way to a blue-sky sunny day.

Maybe it’s an early fall morning and you are driving to the airport. You’re trying to get there as fast as possible, and yet you keep stealing glances in the rearview mirror at the lake as you crest over the hill on Mesaba. It’s windy and cloudy, and the rising sun illuminates the horizon in soft grays and muted yellows, kindly waking the city with its gentle light. The lake rises and falls like liquid silver. And you know that nowhere that you are going will be more beautiful than where you are coming from.

Or, maybe it’s a frozen January morning and you’re wrapped in a blanket with a hot mug of coffee beside you, facing your window that faces the lake. The lake isn’t frozen over yet and it won’t go quietly. Steam rises, forming a heavenly cloud to sit among us mortals. The golden light of the sun filters through the sea smoke, painting the ascending wisps pure white and soft pink as they stretch toward the sky.

Duluth is the Sunrise City.

I know the sun rises everywhere. And I’ll believe you if you tell me that it’s pretty in other places. But what makes Duluth the Sunrise City is that our sunrises are as varied as they are exceptional. The sun plays with the ever-changing palette of the seasons of Lake Superior: crisp, clear and calm summer, temperamental and storm-swept fall, billowing sea smoke of early winter.

And I could write a whole additional column on when the frozen lake breaks up in the spring, stacking 5-inch-thick shards of pure, sparkling ice on the shore, manipulating the sun’s golden beams in icy-blue prisms.

But it’s not just the daily show that affords Duluth the title of Sunrise City. It’s a matter of access to these incredible views. The city itself is built into a natural amphitheater and anywhere you go in Duluth, you have a free ticket. From Hawk Ridge on the east end to Enger Tower on the west, many of us simply need to look out our oversized east-facing windows to be in awe. For those living over the top of the hill or at its base, it’s a quick hike or drive to the show. It’s right there for the viewing, every day, if you simply wake up in time for curtain call.

This daily dose of beauty for Duluth’s 86,000-plus residents, plus its guests, is special. It is a part of who we are, unifying us in a common but spectacular daily experience. It grounds us when we start each of our days with awe. It makes us rich, basking our city in golden light. It makes us humble, dwarfed by its magnificence.

It makes Duluth the Sunrise City.

