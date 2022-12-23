Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth synagogue serves up Hanukkah meal

“I can skip everything but the latkes," said Ben Yokel, who helps prepare Temple Israel's congregation feast.

Jake Widdes, Josh Widdes and Gerry Wallace prepare traditional latkes for the Temple Israel congregation meal
From left, Jake Widdes, Josh Widdes and Gerry Wallace prepare traditional latkes for the Temple Israel congregation meal on Sunday, Dec. 18. Josh and Gerry have been helping with the meals for as long as they can remember.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
December 23, 2022 07:47 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — In Ben Yokel’s family, there are chicken holidays, and chicken-and-brisket holidays — and Hanukkah’s the latter.

There’s not a huge Jewish community in the Northland, Yokel said, but the Hanukkah dinner at Temple Israel always feels like a Super Bowl event.

“Everybody’s here, everybody knows what the ritual is, they know the songs and the prayers, so it really feels like home," he said.

Dan Wallerstein helps serve latkes onto platters
Dan Wallerstein helps serve latkes onto platters during a congregation dinner at Temple Israel on Sunday in Duluth. The meal celebrated the start of Hanukkah.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The East Coast transplant relocated from “a very Jewish area” to Virginia in 2001. After 20 years traveling from the Iron Range to attend temple, he moved to Duluth in 2021.

On Sunday, Yokel joined a group of others in charge of the synagogue’s annual culinary celebration, and the News Tribune got a peek behind the scenes for their first in-person Hanukkah since the shutdown.

Jake Widdes and Steve Davis.jpg
Jake Widdes, left, and Steve Davis, right, share a laugh while rolling latkes Sunday at Temple Israel in Duluth. Jake's dad, Josh Widdes, stands in the background.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Traditional Hanukkah dishes — as well as what makes the perfect latke — may vary depending on who you ask. But serving foods cooked in oil is a constant that symbolizes the miracle of a single-day supply of consecrated oil keeping a menorah lit for eight days at the Temple of Jerusalem.

In Duluth’s Temple, the go-to cooked-in-oil food is latkes, or potato pancakes.

The men of the Temple Israel congregation work on preparing a meal to celebrate the start of Hanukkah
The men of the Temple Israel congregation work on preparing a meal to celebrate the start of Hanukkah for close to three days. The supper typically includes the latke, a form of potato pancake.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Similar to hash browns, they pack an extra oomph mixed with onions, matzo meal, eggs and seasoning and often served with applesauce or sour cream.

“I can skip everything but the latkes,” Yokel said.

This year, a group of volunteer cooks made 170 pounds of latkes mixed with 50 pounds of onions and 80 pounds of kosher beef brisket, transported from the Cities the Wednesday before and seasoned Saturday morning.

Brisket’s always on the menu, said Neil Glazman, and to keep kosher, they don’t serve dairy products when serving a beef meal.

The menu has changed veggies over the years, from green beans to carrots, and in the old days, they used to clean, peel, chop and grate potatoes. It was a lot of work, and they burned out two machines, recalled Glazman.

Now, they use pre-cut hash browns, but there’s still precision involved. “Anybody can fry a latke, but we need the right people to make the mix,” said Josh Widdes, head of this year’s meal prep.

From left, Neil Glazman, his grandson, Max Baldwin, 2, and Glazman's daughter, Sara Baldwin, share a laugh
From left, Neil Glazman, his grandson, Max Baldwin, 2, and Glazman's daughter, Sara Baldwin, share a laugh during the congregation dinner Sunday at Temple Israel in Duluth.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

It takes a team of about three mixing the patties and folks rotating on the stove to keep the process going.

On Sunday night, two cooks fried and stacked potato pancakes on large paper sheets, while sliced and sauce-covered brisket rested in warmers. The salad and carrots were ready, as was the mass of apple crisp, as the clock ticked down to meal time.

A plated pile of latkes deemed unpresentable rested on a center table. “You can't serve them all, so we got to have snacks,” Widdes said.

They prepared meals for about 200. They sell their leftovers for $15 a box, and have carryouts for folks unable to attend.

Danny Frank, left, and Erin Aldrich were part of a trio that performed
Danny Frank, left, and Erin Aldrich were part of a trio that performed with the children prior to the congregation meal Sunday at Temple Israel in Duluth.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The recipes have been passed down for decades, and most recently have been tweaked for gluten-free options and some vegetarian fare, he said.

As far back as Widdes can remember, men have prepared the Hanukkah meal, a tradition and social gathering passed down from his father’s generation, and one he’s sharing with his son.

“It’s a rite of passage,” said Jake Widdes, 17. “Dad has always helped put it on, to see what he does every year is fun to be a part of.”

Widdes and his Hebrew school classmate were among the school-age folks lending a hand in the kitchen, pattying pancakes and filling water pitchers. And, like his father, Widdes was among the last to dine Sunday night, serving courses and utensils while others enjoyed the fruits of their labor.

Natalie and Chris Denzler were among the folks dining Sunday. The Duluth couple joined Temple Israel during the shutdown. He converted last year, and while she grew up culturally Jewish, she didn’t observe until after emigrating to the states.

Families brought their own menorahs to the congregation meal at Temple Israel
Families brought their own menorahs to the congregation meal at Temple Israel on Sunday to celebrate the start of Hanukkah.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“In the Soviet Union, there was no religious practice,” she recalled. “So, when my mom first saw decorations in the supermarket, half for Christmas, half for Hanukkah, she started crying. For her, it was really meaningful that she was in a place where you could do either or, both or whatever you want.”

Last year, the Denzlers followed up a Hanukkah meal with a mass at Chris Denzler’s former church.

Members of Temple Israel enjoy a meal together to celebrate the start of Hanukkah
Members of Temple Israel enjoy a meal together to celebrate the start of Hanukkah on Sunday in Duluth. Rabbi David Steinberg estimates roughly 108 people attended.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Cathy McCarty-Wallerstein said hers is a blended family that celebrates Hanukkah and Christmas this time of year, and one symbol of that is their tree with a Star of David topper.

Near the back of the hall, Debbie’s Freedman dined with her family. Earlier that day, they’d completed about 100 latkes themselves for the week’s visitors and festivities. Their tradition is to shred fresh potatoes and to make homemade applesauce.

They aren’t difficult, but they need to be fried properly. “It stinks up the whole house when you make the latkes,” she said.

Hanukkah is not like Christmas. It’s not as important of a religious observance as Friday Shabbat or Passover, Freedman said, but “Hanukkah’s more fun.”

Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
