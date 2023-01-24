STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
'If it's not quilt-related, I don't have it': New shop opens in Two Harbors

Kathy Ruberg always wanted to own a fabric store. When the perfect space opened up, she dove in and now has 1,300 bolts of fabric to sell at One Old Loon in Two Harbors.

women in a quilt shop
Kathy Ruberg, right, scans items for customer Jackie Witty, of Buhl, at One Old Loon Quilt Shop on Friday in Two Harbors.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
January 24, 2023 07:00 AM
TWO HARBORS — Kathy Ruberg was ready for a new adventure.

The Two Harbors resident had retired from working in retail most of her life. But when she found that most of her grandkids were grown up, she decided it was time to jump back in and open a quilt shop.

women in a quilt shop
The One Old Loon Quilt Shop in Two Harbors.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"I found I couldn't fill my time and I missed it," Ruberg said. "Now, I like to sew, I'm more of a sewer than a quilter. But that's where LeeAnn (Carlson) comes in. She's an excellent quilter, so she helps me a lot."

When the former Hair Designs salon space opened in downtown Two Harbors, Ruberg leaped at the opportunity. She painted walls, installed carpeting and assembled several Ikea shelves to hold the bolts of fabric.

women in a quilt shop
LeAnn Carlson, left, and Kathy Ruberg stand at the front counter of One Old Loon Quilt Shop. Ruberg opened the store last summer.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"I started reaching out to fabric companies and opening up wholesale accounts," Ruberg said. "LeeAnn and Deb (Lind), from the old quilt shop up the shore, they helped me with choosing what to start with. It's very spendy opening up a quilt shop, so I had to start out small with things people look for."

Lind also supplied her with bolts of fabric from her former shop, bringing her total up to around 1,300 bolts of different fabrics.

Ruberg's One Old Loon shop officially opened in July and so far, she said the reception has been great.

women in a quilt shop
Bolts of fabric on display at the shop.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"So many fluffy comments from people," Ruberg said. "There are so many quilters in the area and they are so thankful that they don't have to go too far for fabric if they don't want to. And it's nice to have all the other shops in the area. We all have our different tastes in fabrics, so you can find lots to look through."

While she's not a huge quilter, Ruberg said she's had fun getting to know the quilting crowd.

"They're a different breed," Ruberg said. "They love fabric. They'll come in with swatches of what they have and match them to other colors. Or, they'll take bunch of bolts and line them up and just stand back and stare at them. Then they'll put some back and pull more out. It's really fun to help."

women in a quilt shop
Kathy Ruberg of Two Harbors holds a project kit.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
women in a quilt shop
Kits to make these bags are available at One Old Loon Quilt Shop.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A few quilters have also returned to share their finished projects with Ruberg, especially if they created them using one of the store's quilting kits or pre-cuts.

"Pre-cuts are squares or rectangles or some other shape of already cut fabric," Ruberg said. "Then you match them up and make them into cakes or jelly rolls and people can use them to get started more quickly."

The shop is also home to several quilting related novelty items and supplies.

women in a quilt shop
Rolled-up fat quarters sit on a shelf One Old Loon Quilt Shop.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"If it's not quilt-related, I don't have it," Ruberg said.

One Old Loon Quilt Shop , 620 First Ave., is open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

women in a quilt shop
Buttons and pins set in resin decorate a countertop.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
