Here's what's happening this Easter season in Duluth

DULUTH — Whether you're painting, dyeing or hunting this Easter season, different Duluth spots have you covered. Here's a mashup of some of this year's offerings.

Ready for a close-up

Wanna book a photo with the Easter Bunny?

There are time slots available from March 24 to April 8 at the Miller Hill Mall, 1600 Miller Trunk Highway, Duluth. Time frames vary from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., depending on the day.

Visit tinyurl.com/3auvd4d2 to save your spot. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4xzdfxft.

Time slots:



11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 24-25

12-6 p.m. March 26

2-7 p.m. March 27-30

2-7 p.m. March 28

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 31

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1-2

2-7 p.m. April 4-6

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 7-8

The Easter Bunny leads a crowd of people in "The Bunny Hop" during activites Saturday afternoon at the Royal Easter Egg Hunt at Enger Park in 2011. Duluth is hosting a mix of family-friendly Easter events this year. Clint Austin / 2011 file / Duluth News Tribune

BYO-eggs

Whole Foods Co-op Denfeld is hosting a free spring egg coloring session.

Bring your own hardboiled eggs or faux eggs to be colored from 9 to 11 a.m. April 1 at 4426 Grand Ave. Expect a variety of egg dyes and multiple decorating stations.

For more information, call 218-728-0884, or go to tinyurl.com/nhbyjd52.

Decorating, gadget-building

The Northern Expressions Arts Collective has a few Easter-y events planned this season.

There’s an Egg-splosion decorating party from 5:30-7 p.m. March 30 at the Harrison Community Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth.

A budget friendly edition, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 at the same location. The event is free and open to all ages.

In a matter of minutes, balloon artist Laural Schultze fashions a bunny in an Easter basket. Bob King / file / Duluth News Tribune

Expect egg-themed games and a giant egg pinata.

There will be donut holes, beverages, community, egg decorating and gadget-building for an egg drop contest. Prizes will be given to the contestants behind the three highest drops without breaking an egg.

Also, there will be time to recognize a few “Good Eggs” in our community. Visit tinyurl.com/22st56rs to submit a nomination.

Northern Expressions Arts Collective aims to bring families together through artistic play. For more information go to northexp.org.

EGG-stravaganza

Samantha Pritchard helps her 8-month-old son Easton Ecklund pick up an egg during the Easter egg hunt at Easter EGG-stravaganza at the Lake Superior Zoo in 2019. This year's event begins April 8. Tyler Schank / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune

The Lake Superior Zoo’s annual Easter EGG-stravaganza is back from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8, with a members-only early bird hour from 9-10 a.m.

There will be a magic show, food trucks, an Easter egg hunt and much more at 7210 Fremont St., Duluth. Also on deck: “animal enrichment,” which, in the past, has included petting a bearded dragon.

Past events have seen 700 to 1,700 people, with more turning out for warmer temps.

Members and ages 2 and younger are free. Non-member admission is $12 ahead and $16 at the door. Purchase tickets at lszooduluth.org/easter .

Cider with a side of cookies

Wild State Cider is hosting an Easter cookie class 6-8 p.m. April 3 at 2515 W. Superior St.

The event is hosted by Frosted: Sweets by Jessica , who will provide the pre-baked cookies, icing and decorating tools. Admission is $50.

Suggested age minimum is 10, and children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket. No prior experience necessary.

For more information, contact frostedsweetsbyjessica@gmail.com

Brekkie with the bunny

Claire Roufs, 4, of Duluth places an Easter egg that she found during the Lake Superior Zoo's Easter Egg-stravaganza egg hunt into her basket at the zoo in 2012. Eggs that were collected were used to play games and were traded in for treat bags. Clint Austin / 2012 file / Duluth News Tribune

The Aad Shrine Event Center is hosting an Easter Bunny breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 8 at 5152 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown.

On the menu: pancakes and eggs with a side of games, treats and pics with a costumed community member.

Tickets are $10 for 14 and older; $8 for 5-13; free for 4 and younger. The event is open to the public, and participants are asked to call 218-722-7488 for reservations.

For more information visit facebook.com/aadshrine , tinyurl.com/bdhsfa24.