Lifestyle

Here's what's happening this Easter season in Duluth

From gadget-building to egg-decorating, enjoy this roundup of some events offered this spring.

file easter egg smiling kid.jpg
Six-month-old Connor Meyer of Maple Grove, Minnesota, has a jolly good time in the lap of the Easter Bunny at the Miller Hill Mall. He was with his parents Justin and Heidi Meyer. The Northland offers a mix of Easter-y options this year.
Bob King / 2010 file / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 9:00 AM

DULUTH — Whether you're painting, dyeing or hunting this Easter season, different Duluth spots have you covered. Here's a mashup of some of this year's offerings.

Ready for a close-up

Wanna book a photo with the Easter Bunny?

There are time slots available from March 24 to April 8 at the Miller Hill Mall, 1600 Miller Trunk Highway, Duluth. Time frames vary from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., depending on the day.

Visit tinyurl.com/3auvd4d2 to save your spot. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4xzdfxft.

Time slots:

  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 24-25
  • 12-6 p.m. March 26
  • 2-7 p.m. March 27-30
  • 2-7 p.m. March 28
  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 31
  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1-2
  • 2-7 p.m. April 4-6
  • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 7-8
file dancing easter bunny.jpg
The Easter Bunny leads a crowd of people in "The Bunny Hop" during activites Saturday afternoon at the Royal Easter Egg Hunt at Enger Park in 2011. Duluth is hosting a mix of family-friendly Easter events this year.
Clint Austin / 2011 file / Duluth News Tribune

BYO-eggs

Whole Foods Co-op Denfeld is hosting a free spring egg coloring session.

Bring your own hardboiled eggs or faux eggs to be colored from 9 to 11 a.m. April 1 at 4426 Grand Ave. Expect a variety of egg dyes and multiple decorating stations.

For more information, call 218-728-0884, or go to tinyurl.com/nhbyjd52.

Decorating, gadget-building

The Northern Expressions Arts Collective has a few Easter-y events planned this season.

There’s an Egg-splosion decorating party from 5:30-7 p.m. March 30 at the Harrison Community Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth.

A budget friendly edition, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 at the same location. The event is free and open to all ages.

In a matter of minutes, balloon artist Laural Schultze fashions a bunny in an Easter basket. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
In a matter of minutes, balloon artist Laural Schultze fashions a bunny in an Easter basket.
Bob King / file / Duluth News Tribune

Expect egg-themed games and a giant egg pinata.

There will be donut holes, beverages, community, egg decorating and gadget-building for an egg drop contest. Prizes will be given to the contestants behind the three highest drops without breaking an egg.

Also, there will be time to recognize a few “Good Eggs” in our community. Visit tinyurl.com/22st56rs to submit a nomination.

Northern Expressions Arts Collective aims to bring families together through artistic play. For more information go to northexp.org.

EGG-stravaganza

042119.N.DNT_.Eggstravaganza c02.JPG
Samantha Pritchard helps her 8-month-old son Easton Ecklund pick up an egg during the Easter egg hunt at Easter EGG-stravaganza at the Lake Superior Zoo in 2019. This year's event begins April 8.
Tyler Schank / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune

The Lake Superior Zoo’s annual Easter EGG-stravaganza is back from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8, with a members-only early bird hour from 9-10 a.m.

There will be a magic show, food trucks, an Easter egg hunt and much more at 7210 Fremont St., Duluth. Also on deck: “animal enrichment,” which, in the past, has included petting a bearded dragon.

Past events have seen 700 to 1,700 people, with more turning out for warmer temps.

Members and ages 2 and younger are free. Non-member admission is $12 ahead and $16 at the door. Purchase tickets at lszooduluth.org/easter .

Cider with a side of cookies

Wild State Cider is hosting an Easter cookie class 6-8 p.m. April 3 at 2515 W. Superior St.

The event is hosted by Frosted: Sweets by Jessica , who will provide the pre-baked cookies, icing and decorating tools. Admission is $50.

Suggested age minimum is 10, and children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket. No prior experience necessary.

For more information, contact frostedsweetsbyjessica@gmail.com

Brekkie with the bunny

Hunting eggs
Claire Roufs, 4, of Duluth places an Easter egg that she found during the Lake Superior Zoo's Easter Egg-stravaganza egg hunt into her basket at the zoo in 2012. Eggs that were collected were used to play games and were traded in for treat bags.
Clint Austin / 2012 file / Duluth News Tribune

The Aad Shrine Event Center is hosting an Easter Bunny breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 8 at 5152 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown.

On the menu: pancakes and eggs with a side of games, treats and pics with a costumed community member.

Tickets are $10 for 14 and older; $8 for 5-13; free for 4 and younger. The event is open to the public, and participants are asked to call 218-722-7488 for reservations.

For more information visit facebook.com/aadshrine , tinyurl.com/bdhsfa24.

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
