99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Head of the Lakes United Way column: Volunteers needed for Day of Caring

Individuals and teams can choose projects June 21 that help nonprofits in Duluth and Superior.

Kim Randa (left) and Tracey Hendrickson visit while chopping rhubarb at First United Methodist Church for Saturday’s Rhubarb Festival during Wednesday’s Head of the Lakes United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers worked at many sites around Duluth and Superior on Wednesday. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Kim Randa, left, and Tracey Hendrickson chop rhubarb at First United Methodist Church for the Rhubarb Festival during the Head of the Lakes United Way Day of Caring in 2017. This year's event is June 21.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Matt Hunter / Head of the Lakes United Way
Today at 8:11 AM

We’re excited to announce that our annual Day of Caring event is coming up June 21. Many opportunities and projects are still available to those looking to get involved, so recruit your co-workers, families and friends to lend a hand.

Join us by registering for a project at hlunitedway.org through the HLUW Volunteer Center. Individuals and teams can choose service projects that support local nonprofit organizations throughout the Twin Ports region.

092519.F.DNT.Chili c02.JPG
Lifestyle
Head of the Lakes United Way column: 'Living United' in the Northland
We are striving as an organization to improve the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community we serve and we encourage you to join us in these efforts.
April 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Hunter / Head of the Lakes United Way

We’ve got a little something for everyone! Greater Duluth and Superior organizations like YWCA Spirit Valley, Boys and Girls Club of Duluth, CASDA and Salvation Army are set to hold services projects.

Projects that are still available include a nursery diaper drive with Lutheran Social Service Duluth; a donation drive with Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative supporting its child care program; a hygiene drive for the Salvation Army; and a yard cleanup day with CASDA.

The deadline for registration is Thursday, June 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our annual Day of Caring event provides an opportunity to strengthen ties between individuals, companies and nonprofit organizations. It’s a great way for our community to gain a deeper understanding of current local needs and provides a way for all of us to continue to Live United. It’s something that we look forward to each year, and it’s a great way to kick off summer by giving back.

ALSO READ
Inmates in green prison garb walk black labs with red harnesses on a lead outdoors
Local
Puppy trainers partner with Duluth prison camp
Can Do Canines develops service dogs for people with disabilities. In turn, inmate handlers acquire life skills and boosted morale.
June 07, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Two women and a man pose with certificates and awards.
Business
Duluth-based Reef Lab reels in RINK Competition award
Others recognized were Rebekah Evingson, founder of Evingson Wellness PLLC, and Renee Cole, founder of Wellness 4 Life.
June 03, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
donut stock photo.jpg
Local
Get your free doughnuts Friday at Duluth Salvation Army
The giveaway runs from 9-11 a.m. — or until the doughnuts run out — at 215 South 27th Avenue West.
June 01, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
IMG_3374.jpg
Local
Twin Ports foundation to award grants for projects that advance African heritage
The Unity Fund will award $5,000-$10,000 to applicants.
May 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
A man, a woman and two young girls pose outdoors on a snowy day
Local
Chester Park improvements to honor late Barry family
In memory of the Barry family, killed in their Duluth home by a family member in 2022, a fundraising event will be held Saturday to improve Chester Park.
May 14, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Incline railway and hillside homes
Local
Grassroots group to install Incline Stairway signs
A guided hike Tuesday down the stairs will be followed by a fundraising opportunity at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. through the end of the month.
May 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Three people pose on a stage with a plaque
Local
Duluth woman awarded national Red Cross honor for youth leadership
Amy Leopold, a graduate student at the College of St. Scholastica, received the award at the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
May 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Woman stands in doorway.
Lifestyle
Bursting at seams, Duluth Folk School seeks land for rural campus
Sister operation Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace is so successful it has overtaken the building's main floor. Organizers hope to find suitable acreage within 30 minutes of Duluth.
April 21, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Duluth opoly event.jpg
Lifestyle
'Buy' your favorite properties at Duluth Opoly fundraiser
Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative will host a Monopoly-style tournament April 28 at Clyde Iron Works.
April 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
People line both sides of Lake Avenue during the Show for Roe rally at Minnesota Power Plaza on Saturday afternoon. The rally was hosted by Feminist Justice League, HOTDISH Militia, Feminist Action Collective and WE Health Clinic. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com
Local
Twin Ports' only abortion fund going strong after 21 years
H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia will host a bowl-a-thon fundraiser April 29 at Duluth's Incline Station. Proceeds support people seeking abortion services at WE Health Clinic.
April 14, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Day of Caring was established as a way for companies and community members to give back and take on projects for nonprofits that would otherwise take away from the important work and resources they provide. This one-day event is intended to promote a sense of caring and bridge the gap in resources and understanding throughout our area. We’re looking forward to seeing you out there!

For additional information or questions, please contact HLUW Community Impact Coordinator Zoey Leege at zleege@hlunitedway.org .

Matt Hunter is president of Head of the Lakes United Way.

Head of the Lakes United Way logo
MORE IN LIFESTYLE

What To Read Next
boy wearing orange life jacket holds up fish
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Value family time spent on Minnesota lakes
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
chix1.jpg
Lifestyle
Opa! Try this Easy Chicken Souvlaki for a fresh, healthy and delicious summertime meal
June 07, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
From left: Brandt Pilon, Noah Plys and Tanner Sundland cheer and offer cans of beer to Grandmas Marathon runners on London Road at 42nd Avenue East. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Out and about again with top-tier beers
June 06, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Players cheer from dugout.
Prep
Prep softball: Despite injury, Superior’s Ari Robillard keeps her head in the game
June 09, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
IMG_1688.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: The editing gene runs 24/7
June 09, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Player covers face after loss.
Prep
Prep softball: Superior falls in state championship game
June 10, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb