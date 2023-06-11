Head of the Lakes United Way column: Volunteers needed for Day of Caring

We’re excited to announce that our annual Day of Caring event is coming up June 21. Many opportunities and projects are still available to those looking to get involved, so recruit your co-workers, families and friends to lend a hand.

Join us by registering for a project at hlunitedway.org through the HLUW Volunteer Center. Individuals and teams can choose service projects that support local nonprofit organizations throughout the Twin Ports region.

We are striving as an organization to improve the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community we serve and we encourage you to join us in these efforts.

We’ve got a little something for everyone! Greater Duluth and Superior organizations like YWCA Spirit Valley, Boys and Girls Club of Duluth, CASDA and Salvation Army are set to hold services projects.

Projects that are still available include a nursery diaper drive with Lutheran Social Service Duluth; a donation drive with Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative supporting its child care program; a hygiene drive for the Salvation Army; and a yard cleanup day with CASDA.

The deadline for registration is Thursday, June 15.

Our annual Day of Caring event provides an opportunity to strengthen ties between individuals, companies and nonprofit organizations. It’s a great way for our community to gain a deeper understanding of current local needs and provides a way for all of us to continue to Live United. It’s something that we look forward to each year, and it’s a great way to kick off summer by giving back.

Day of Caring was established as a way for companies and community members to give back and take on projects for nonprofits that would otherwise take away from the important work and resources they provide. This one-day event is intended to promote a sense of caring and bridge the gap in resources and understanding throughout our area. We’re looking forward to seeing you out there!

For additional information or questions, please contact HLUW Community Impact Coordinator Zoey Leege at zleege@hlunitedway.org .

Matt Hunter is president of Head of the Lakes United Way.