Head of the Lakes United Way column: 'Living United' in the Northland

We are striving as an organization to improve the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community we serve and we encourage you to join us in these efforts.

092519.F.DNT.Chili c02.JPG
Chad Nurminen gives Curt Fischbach a sample of Essentia Health's chili at Head of the Lakes United Way's chili cookoff at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Sept. 19, 2019.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Matt Hunter / Head of the Lakes United Way
Today at 12:00 PM

This spring marks three years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful to be one of the nonprofits that survived a very difficult couple years for our industry. In Minnesota alone, nearly 200 nonprofits closed their doors from April 2020 to March 2021, according to state data.

Head of the Lakes United Way logo

Now more than ever, we recognize the importance of coming together and “Living United.”

Stretching across northern Wisconsin and Minnesota, we encompass Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties, greater Duluth, and Cook and Lake counties. We are striving as an organization to improve the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community we serve and we encourage you to join us in these efforts.

Two women by garden.
Local
FROM 2022: Twin Ports volunteers dig in for Day of Caring
Volunteers helped with a gardening project at the YWCA Young Mothers Center; made hygiene bags for Safe Haven; and spruced up a playground at the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse.
June 27, 2022 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Volunteer opportunities

We have new volunteer opportunities every week. Learn about current openings, one-time events and long-term volunteer commitments by visiting our volunteer center on our website at volunteerduluth.galaxydigital.com .

3450910+062317.n.st_.DOC_.jpg
Craig Olson, left, rolls paint onto a restroom building at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior as Tom Yadon, center, and Darick Carlson scrape off old paint during the 2017 Day of Caring.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Donate today

We’re wrapping up our annual campaign soon. Every dollar you give to Head of the Lakes United Way creates opportunities and inspires hope for a better tomorrow. Your gift supports the foundation of many communities through the work of local programs that impact people’s lives in a real and meaningful way.

Volunteers at First United Methodist Church chop rhubarb for Saturday’s Rhubarb Festival during Wednesday’s Head of the Lakes United Way Day of Caring. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Volunteers at First United Methodist Church chop rhubarb for the Rhubarb Festival during the Head of the Lakes United Way Day of Caring in 2017.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Events

We’re in the midst of planning our events, but it isn’t too early to reach out to us if you’d like to volunteer or host a campaign at your business or organization. We are all about uniting people. Call us at 218-726-4770.

3020687+1211.F.DBN_.DayofCaring.Sorting.JPG
Jessica McCaffrey and Jolene Allison of Medica screen cards submitted for the American Red Cross of Northern Minnesota's Holidays for Heroes program during United Way's Holiday Edition of Day of Caring in 2017.
Teri Cadeau / File / Duluth News Tribune

Partner with us

We always welcome new partnerships between local businesses, and corporations in our region. Our partners contribute more than money. Their ideas, volunteer power and in-kind support are helping build a stronger region for all.

2023 is gearing up to be another great year for the Northland thanks to the partnerships and relationships in our community. We’re excited to share with you what’s ahead. Until then, thank you for “Living United!”

Matt Hunter is president of Head of the Lakes United Way.

