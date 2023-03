Sophie, 3, Noelle, 10 months and Rocco, 6, are excited for breakfast during quarantine. Parents are Marcos and Anna Colon of Dickinson, Texas. Grandparents are Doug and Brenda Smith of Foxboro, Jim Hartel and Sue Mosack of Superior and Chris and Dixa Colon of Tampa, Florida. Great-grandparents are Winnie Johnson of Foxboro, Doris DeGaetano of Duluth and the late Ray Johnson and Margaret Smith.