Front Row Seat: Minnesota Discovery Center exhibit on Prohibition fascinates Iron Rangers

CHISHOLM — I never knew that the Iron Man's headlamp actually works.

The "Iron Man" of Chisholm, officially called "The Emergence of Man Through Steel," is seen the night of Dec. 8. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Arriving in Chisholm on Dec. 8, after an eerie drive from Duluth that included a pitch-black stretch of County Highway 5 (hang a right at the Thirsty Moose Bar & Grill), I was astonished to see the 85-foot statue lighting my way to the Minnesota Discovery Center with a bright beam shining from his miner's helmet.

It wasn't the last surprise I'd have as I returned to the sprawling venue for the first time since it was known as Ironworld USA. After I passed the Civilian Conservation Corps History Center and turned into the parking lot adjoining the museum and research center, I discovered that I'd arrived just in time to snag the last parking spot. The place was absolutely packed.

"Are you here for the party or the exhibit?" a staffer at the front desk asked. I wasn't sure how to answer, since I was there for a party at the exhibit. There was another party, it turned out: the Christmas party for Hibbing Fabricators, Inc. I was directed upstairs, to the lobby outside the facility's theater.

There, a long line of curious Minnesotans queued for the kind of appetizer spread we love. There were a variety of cheese cubes, cold cuts rolled up like blankets, veggies with plenty of dip — and, of course, dessert trays. There was also a bar, doing brisk business.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've done history talks without alcohol, and you usually don't see this kind of turnout," said Tony Dierckins, the evening's featured speaker. I found Dierckins standing by the theater door, chatting with fellow historian Aaron Brown.

The irony was that we were all there to mark the opening of an exhibit about the years when there was no legal alcohol on the Iron Range. "Never Dry" spotlights the Prohibition era, which began a little early in our county.

Historian Tony Dierckins speaks about the history of Iron Range brewing, at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"In 1918, St. Louis County residents voted to go dry," Dierckins told a theater packed to what you might call Minnesota standing-room capacity. (That's when there actually are enough seats for everyone, but we just hate to inconvenience folks who are already settled in and ... no, no, that's fine, we were planning to stand anyway, you stay right where you are.)

Nationally, Prohibition began in 1920. "There was still plenty of and bootlegging, hence the title 'Never Dry,'" curator Allyse Freeman told the crowd. That said, "it wasn't like what you picture when you think of the '20s, things like 'The Great Gatsby' or Chicago mobs and jazz music."

According to Freeman, MDC staff wanted to "show a different, messier side of history." The temporary exhibit fills the museum's Overlook space with displays exploring the complexities of the years between world wars.

A visitor to the Minnesota Discovery Center regards a Model T Ford on display as part of the exhibit "Never Dry" at an opening event Dec. 8. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Dierckins' talk about the history of Iron Range brewing piqued attendees' interest in the exhibit, and after the presentation ended people filled the stairs as they lined up to enter. Inside, people peered at displays like diorama-style maps of Chisholm and Virginia in the 1910s, showing the heavy prevalence of saloons that would be disrupted by the coming legal change.

The exhibit also features historic still equipment, a Model T Ford like those often used for running illegal alcohol, and a two-story silo that matches the girth of three giant copper stills uncovered in a 1931 Iron Range raid that led to seven arrests.

The Overlook space is so named because it's built out over the edge of the Glen Mine, which produced over 13 million long tons of ore between 1902 and 1957. The history of that era is very much alive and present on the Iron Range, as was apparent from the engagement of the people who packed the MDC museum Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When researcher Jason Scorich took the podium to tell true stories from the '20s ("what the feds didn't know was that Friday was booze delivery day!"), the audience chortled like we were all sitting around a dinner table reliving recent summer hijinks.

When Dierckins referenced the Iron Range Brewing ice house in Tower, he was able to call out for tips on what the couple who bought it last year are doing with it. "Nothing yet," someone volunteered.

At the Minnesota Discovery Center, visitors explore the inside of a structure built to show the size of stills used for the production of bootleg alcohol during Prohibition on the Iron Range. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Downstairs in the gallery, attendees lingered. They talked about the displays, they chatted about their lives, they enjoyed a few more blessedly legal adult beverages.

While I waited for the crowd to thin so I could take a closer look at the temporary exhibit, I wandered around the permanent exhibits. The plaster people bellying up in the saloon display seemed particularly poignant in the context of the nearby Prohibition displays.

A gallery at the Minnesota Discovery Center is dedicated to the legacy of former Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich (1928-1995). Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Having just written a feature on the legacy of the late Rudy Perpich, I was of course drawn to the practically presidential installation in his honor on the museum's second floor, decorated for the season with a holiday tree sporting Minnesota and United States flags.

Perpich was born in Carson Lake in 1928, during Prohibition. While serving in state government, Perpich was a key advocate for the facility that opened in 1977 as the state-run Iron Range Interpretive Center. Since 2007, the renamed Minnesota Discovery Center has operated as a nonprofit organization.

On Thursday evening, staff made a point of emphasizing that the center is all ears when it comes to expanding its collection of written and oral histories. "History didn't stop with 1930 or 1950," said Scorich.

Local RELATED: Remembering Rudy Perpich, the governor who turned 'Outstate' into 'Greater Minnesota' Forty years ago Nov. 2, Rudy Perpich was elected governor of Minnesota, returning for two full terms to the office he'd previously occupied for a partial term. He would become Minnesota's longest-serving governor, and the only one to hail from the Iron Range.

"People are going to want to know what life was like on the Range in the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s, even, God forbid, '90s," continued the researcher. "People are going to want to know your stories, too."

ADVERTISEMENT

On my way back to Duluth, I pulled into the Iron Man parking lot to spend a few icy minutes with the stalwart statue, a monumental Jack E. Anderson design technically titled "The Emergence of Man Through Steel." Local boosters spent three decades working toward the piece's 1987 dedication, raising over $350,000 from sources including a class of Chisholm fourth graders who collected $88 in a cigar box.

A sign marks Chisholm's miners memorial. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Rudy Perpich, then governor of Minnesota, spoke at the statue's Independence Day dedication. "Through their hard work, they made life better for all of us," Perpich said about the miners the statue commemorates. "They made America what it is today."

If those iron men ran a little bootleg whiskey to make Christmases a century past just a little less blue, their descendants today aren't blaming them for it. If anything, today's Iron Range residents seem kind of impressed.