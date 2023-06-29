Front Row Seat: Is Duluth on the 'North Shore' of Lake Superior?

DULUTH — When I shared the news last year that I was relocating from Minneapolis to Duluth, many of my Twin Cities friends expressed jealousy. I was moving to the North Shore! At least, that was how they saw it.

Once I actually became a Duluthian, I realized the "North Shore" started to seem farther away. People living in Duluth, I noticed, referred to the North Shore as somewhere you'd have to leave the city to visit.

A person stands near a railing at Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors on May 12. Duluthians and out-of-town visitors can agree on this much: Split Rock is on the North Shore. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

The News Tribune, for example, has a tag for "North Shore" news that's not typically applied to stories about anything inside city limits. To Duluth readers, that makes perfect sense: If you're on the North Shore, you're not in Duluth.

On the other hand, if I stand on the Lakewalk and look south, I see the South Shore. So where am I, then, if not on the North Shore? To figure it out, I consulted with an ecologist and also with a historian.

Chel Anderson is co-author of the 2015 coffee-table tome "North Shore: A Natural History of Minnesota's Superior Coast." She pointed out that the question of what constitutes the "North Shore" all depends on your point of view.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you're in Thunder Bay, people there don't think of Minnesota's shore as the 'North Shore,'" Anderson said. "If you're going to think about this globally, or continentally ... true north is in Canada. It's not here."

Thunder Bay even complicates Duluthians' assumption that we live at the "head of the lakes," explained Anderson. "People talk about 'lake head' as the place at the farthest distance from where water flows out of the lake," she said.

"In the U.S.," continued Anderson, "Duluth is the lake head. That's the farthest distance from St. Marys (River) and the Soo Locks. But if you're in Canada, then Thunder Bay is your lake head. Both places have major rivers that come down into the lake and are the farthest distance from where the water moves out of the lake into the lower Great Lakes."

Two Canada geese swim on St. Louis Bay near Indian Point on the foggy morning of Aug. 15, 2022. The bay is part of the St. Louis River Estuary, North America's largest freshwater estuary. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

No need to rename all those tournaments, festivals and organizations — Duluth can still claim greater distance from Lake Superior's outflow point, both by water and as the crow flies. The point stands, though, that political boundaries inflect our perspective on features of the natural world.

"Looking at a map, where does the North Shore start?" asked Duluth historian Tony Dierckins. "Right at the foot of Minnesota Point, because Minnesota Point would be the western shore." Dierckins pegs Third Avenue East as the dividing line. By that estimation, Duluth is half-on, half-off the North Shore.

Or should that be "north shore," without capital letters? "If I'm talking about the North Shore, and tourism and all the wonderful things there are to do on the North Shore," Dierckins continued, "I'm imagining somewhere east of Kitchi Gammi Park."

Lake Superior waves splash against the rocks near Kitchi Gammi Park in Duluth on Nov. 28, 2022. Wyatt Buckner / File / Duluth News Tribune

Dierckins pointed out that the question of whether Duluth is on the North Shore has become more complicated over the decades, as the city boundaries have expanded along the lake. Places like Portland Square Park and the Portland Malt Shoppe echo the name of the Portland townsite, annexed into Duluth in 1868.

"Third Avenue East, roughly, was where the border was. That's where the railroad came to an end and everything," said Dierckins. "The North Shore, back then, was considered anything on the shore. Before Lakeside and Lester Park were developed, there (were) one or two houses out there and it was considered the wilderness."

ADVERTISEMENT

Every time Duluth expanded, it effectively pushed back the limits of what locals consider the North Shore. "If you grew up here, the North Shore was somewhere else but Duluth," said Dierckins, "but if you're from other places, it's just all along the north shore of Lake Superior."

To further boggle the mind, consider the fact that not everyone agrees on the existence of such a thing as a "west shore" of Lake Superior. If you regard the lake as coming to a point, then there's only a north shore and a south shore.

That's why University of Minnesota researchers studying currents describe Duluth's Park Point Beach as being located on "Lake Superior's South Shore." From that perspective, Canal Park itself could be considered to be on the South Shore.

If you want to go full galaxy-brain on the "North Shore" question, you can turn the clock back hundreds of millions of years to the origins of what we now know as Lake Superior.

The landscape of the North Shore in Lake County, as seen in this 2022 photo from the Fantasia spur trail in Silver Bay, reflects the interplay of underlying bedrock and the Highlands Moraine. Katie Rohman / File / Duluth News Tribune

The continent of North America didn't even exist yet, at least not in its current form. Volcanic activity on a supercontinent called Rodinia created heavy lava flows, leading to a bedrock collapse that formed the Lake Superior basin.

More recently, a series of glaciations shoved sediment into our region from as far away as northern Canada. The Highland Moraine, a massive glacial till running parallel to the lakeshore, is the basis for much of the topographic diversity that's so striking to visitors from flatter parts of the state.

As you travel from Duluth out along the shore, craggy bedrock formations give way to the moraine-dominated hills of Lake County. That transition helps create a visual differentiation that makes "the North Shore," as Duluthians know it, feel different than the city. Farther north, into the Sawtooth Mountains, bedrock again begins to dominate.

Geologically and ecologically, explained Anderson, there's no hard-and-fast line dividing Duluth from the North Shore. "Duluth is a really amazing blend of many things coming together, particularly with the (St. Louis) river and its estuary," she said. "It's really an amazing variety of land forms and ecological systems."

ADVERTISEMENT

So what's the bottom line? It's complicated.

On the one hand, it seems my Twin Cities friends were indeed oversimplifying in assuming that anyone moving to Duluth would be living "on the North Shore."

On the other hand, as an East Hillside resident I'm certainly not living on any other shore, and in fact, a Duluthian of the Civil War era would absolutely consider my current neighborhood to be on the North Shore.

That said, if you want to sound like a local, don't go to Sir Ben's and gush about the North Shore scenery you're currently enjoying. Hold that thought at least until you pass Brighton Beach.

Then, if you make it past Grand Portage, don't tell the Canadians you've been to the North Shore already. Maybe play it safe and just say, "What a great lake!"