Front Row Seat: Breaking a sweat at the William A. Irvin 5K

DULUTH — When I stepped into the corral for the start of the William A. Irvin 5K on Friday evening, I wasn't sure where to position myself. Runners were asked to stand near signs indicating our expected pace, but I hadn't timed myself.

Holding back well behind the serious runners, I found a spot between the sign indicating a 12-minute mile and the sign that simply said "walk." To my right was a child sporting mirrored sunglasses and a mullet. To my left were three runners wearing shirts that read, "Let's go," "Let's go slow" and "Let's go get merlot." That seemed like about the right pace group for me.

Runners wait for the start of the William A. Irvin 5K on Harbor Drive in Duluth on Friday. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

When I was living in Duluth as a kid, we never even went down to watch Grandma's Marathon. It was the '80s, and my family had no interest in the running boom that had spurred the Duluth marathon's launch in 1977. "Notice," asked my dad, "how you never see a jogger smiling?"

I finally experienced my first Grandma's Marathon last year, when I biked down to sip a bloody mary on the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's deck and enjoy the festival atmosphere surrounding the event. While I'm still not a regular runner, I figured that if I could handle Duluth's hills on a bicycle, I had enough wind to give the 5K a try this year.

Stretching my hamstrings in front of the DECC Arena on Friday evening, I noticed how many people were wearing the William A. Irvin 5K shirts that had been issued with our running bibs. I figured that showing up to a race wearing the race shirt would be like being that one guy who shows up at a concert wearing the band's merch.

ADVERTISEMENT

I also considered adjusting my bib to the vicinity of my midsection, like most of the other runners had done. I supposed the bibs were meant to go right up at chest level; clearly, I had not considered the chafing risks.

The time chip attached to my bib was definitely in working order. When I carried my packet through the chip testing station Friday morning, a staffer watched my name pop up on the display and gave me a very serious stare. "You are 47?" she asked. I hoped she wasn't thinking I'd accidentally inverted the numbers.

The packet also contained official William A. Irvin 5K socks, and I did wear those to the race, hoping the low-cut style would add at least a trace of credibility to my dirty Adidas Superstars. Not so much. Compared to the brightly hued, streamlined footwear my fellow runners wore, my shell-toe sneakers looked like the weighted boots on the Marine Museum's antique diving suit.

Also read





When it came time for the national anthem, the faster runners faced a flag up front, while those of us in the back of the pack turned to doff our caps to the standard hanging from the stern of the Vista Star. Just then, a crew member preparing for the boat's next cruise emerged and did a double-take when she saw hundreds of people standing on Harbor Drive, wearing brightly colored synthetic fabrics and staring somberly in her direction.

Runners in the William A. Irvin 5K pass the event's namesake ship. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

When the anthem concluded, the DJ dropped The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" (our true national anthem, some might say) and we were off. I'd been prepared for a waterside scene like something out of "Chariots of Fire," but I was gratified to see that the run commenced more along the lines of a collective shuffle. On the urgency scale, the start of the 5K had about the same energy as the gates opening at All Pints North.

The mood was equally buoyant, perhaps in part because our 5K finish also had Bayfront beer tents. A trumpeter standing under the Interstate 35 overpass played rally songs including the Champs' "Tequila"; I did as much of Pee-wee Herman's big shoe dance as I could manage without breaking stride.

We were surrounded by so much joyful exuberance as we pattered our way onto the Lakewalk, I wondered if anyone had told the marathoners they could have skipped the first 23 miles and just done the fun part. (The answer is "yes." According to a show of hands, dozens of 5K participants were warming up for the big event Saturday morning.)

By the time we were approaching the Lift Bridge, I was rounding the corners like Kent Hrbek after his World Series grand slam. I was slapping high-fives, offering jaunty salutes, and giving more thumbs up than Siskel and Ebert at a Scorsese festival. When I crossed the finish line, I threw my arms shamelessly in the air — grinning widely.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to all that approbation, my rewards included a weighty medal and a drink ticket. Well-earned, I told myself. Over the course of the run, according to my Apple Watch, I'd generated enough continuous power to illuminate an average-sized string of Christmas lights.

The glow lasted at least until I got home and my email pinged with an extremely detailed analysis of my race results. I ended up finishing in 1,332nd place overall, I learned, at an average pace of 11 minutes and 44 seconds per mile. I was followed through the finish line by 820 people, including two dozen men also age 45-49. I passed 201 runners (sorry, kids), but was passed by 183 more.

A medal hangs on the neck of William A. Irvin 5K finisher Jay Gabler. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

I found myself wondering: Could I have pushed myself a little harder? Could I have broken an 11-and-a-half minute mile? If I'd really laid on the juice, could I have squeezed past just one more venerable 49-year-old man ... or even a spry young 45-year-old? What if I'd, well, trained?

Maybe I'll find out next year. Regardless, I'm now the proud recipient of a medal, a certificate, a running shirt, two souvenir socks and 46 watermarked MarathonFoto images — including an unwitting photobomb of a couple fellow participants who posed proudly with their medals while I gasped for air in the background. A finisher.