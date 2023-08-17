Front Row Seat: Book explores culture, conflict on Iron Range

DULUTH — Erik Kojola's paternal grandparents have died, but he thinks the Hibbing couple would have been excited to know their grandchild wrote a book about the Iron Range. At the same time, Kojola believes, they would have been "somewhat dismayed to see some of the conflicts that are going on right now."

Kojola was speaking via video call last week from the Washington D.C. area, where he lives and works as a researcher for Greenpeace. He was raised out east, but his parents are from the Northland and Kojola got to know the area through family visits.

A haul truck moves chunks of taconite ore at the United Taconite mine in Virginia. Bob King / 2014 file / Duluth News Tribune

The researcher, who received his doctorate in sociology from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2018, spent four years speaking with people on the Iron Range and elsewhere in Minnesota as part of a project that has culminated in the publication of "Mining the Heartland: Nature, Place, and Populism on the Iron Range" (New York University Press).

According to the publisher's summary, "'Mining the Heartland' shows the negotiation and conflict between two central aspects of the state's culture and economy: outdoor recreation in the 'Land of 10,000 Lakes' and the lucrative mining of the Iron Range." The book explores how debates over proposed copper-nickel mines have played out in recent years.

A proposed Twin Metals mine near the Boundary Waters, a venture banned under the Biden administration, is the subject of ongoing revival efforts by supporters, including U.S. Rep Pete Stauber. A proposed open-pit mine to the southwest of that site, a PolyMet project now under the aegis of a joint venture called NewRange Copper Nickel, remains under environmental review.

Kojola's grandparents, he said, "were people who were very involved in the labor movement, but also really cared about being outdoors, and I think they would be frustrated to see some of these tensions and conflicts." Kojola and I spoke about those tensions, as described in his book. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What was your experience like, talking to people across Minnesota and especially on the Range about these subjects?

A: It's something that a lot of people are passionate about — and so a lot of people want to talk and were happy to talk about it because it's an issue that was near and dear to them, whether they were really concerned about the development of mining, or really want it to happen.

In particular, for people on the Iron Range who were pro-mining, there was some hesitancy and maybe some skepticism. (I was) a young graduate student from the Twin Cities, and so I think there was an assumption of the angle I would take and some concerns, but, as I spent some time up there and made some connections with some key people, I found that there were people who wanted to have their voices and concerns heard, and so I was able to talk to people from a lot of different positions.

The "Iron Man" of Chisholm, officially called "The Emergence of Man Through Steel," is seen on the night of Dec. 8. Jay Gabler / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

Q: What were some things that surprised you as you conducted your research?

A: One thing that stood out is the importance of collective memories and nostalgia, those emotional connections to the past.

We see the nostalgia for the mining heyday and the hope that copper-nickel mining will restore the heyday of Iron Range towns when downtowns were busy. That carries a lot of emotional resonance, and so I think that's where some of the hope that is placed around copper-nickel mining comes from. That kind of deep collective memory and nostalgia is also tied to people's sense of identity and their sense of place and sense of community. Yes, it's about jobs, but it's not just about jobs.

Also from the side of environmentalists and conservationists: the memories of going on your first canoe trip in the Boundary Waters. The stories people tell about the breakfast they got at the cafe in Ely before they head out canoeing. Those things are really emotionally resonant with people and often also tied to their identities as being a conservationist or being an outdoors person or tied to their sense of family.

So you really see the powerful connection to place and to memory that motivates people to get involved in politics.

Q: In the book, you note that compared to other areas of the country that are having debates about mining and extractive industries, in Minnesota you heard more talk about the environment from both sides.

A: This is kind of core to northern Minnesota, doing outdoor stuff. Obviously, there's tensions — do you canoe or do you use a motorboat? — but definitely some (shared) concern that we need to protect this environment.

But yet (mining supporters) happen to believe what the company is saying, or think that the history of iron mining has been cleaner than it maybe has been. So it's also about how you remember the past and the levels of pollution. (That also) shapes how you assess future predictions or some of the hope or trust you put in a company like PolyMet or Twin Metals saying, our water pollution levels are going to be below the standards.

But there's splits within both sides. On the pro-mining side, there are certainly folks who are coming more from labor and more Democratic-aligned, who are somewhat cautious and are somewhat skeptical and want to hold companies to account. And then there are some industry groups and some more right-wing-leaning pro-mining groups that are less concerned about that and are really pretty strongly aligned with the industry. There's also similar tensions within some of the groups who are working against mining.

Q: As I was reading your book, I kept thinking about a T-shirt that I saw recently on a guy in Duluth. It had a picture of a dinosaur on it, and it said, "I love fossil fuels."

A: A number of other writers talk about this idea of "petro-masculinity" and the links between fossil fuels and dominant ideas about masculinity — whether that's what it means to be an oil worker or coal driller, but also the masculinity around a big truck, and people shoveling coal and all that kind of stuff.

There's some similar dynamics that are operating within mining and within extractive industries that are sort of similar to that petro-masculinity — what it means to have a good job, to have a male job, to be a breadwinner. The masculine notion that we can conquer and tear up the Earth, but also that we can do it and it'll be all fine.

Q: Nostalgia for extractive industries is also tied up with ideas about race, and I presume you didn't hear too much about that from the pro-mining side. Did you hear much talk about that from people who did not want to see mines move ahead on the Range?

A: Not too much, either ... but there were some exceptions. Some folks I talked to were thinking about, alongside their work around mining, trying to increase access to the Boundary Waters or places up north for working-class (people), communities of color, for immigrants and were also really starting to think about some of the assumptions that had gone into some of their conservation work. Conservation movement history has been very white-led, and other folks have delved into the histories of that being linked to eugenics and other forms of racism.

One other tension in the environmental side: (among) the folks who are anti-mining, some groups are more aligned with Indigenous groups and with tribes and others weren't. Some of the groups who were working on PolyMet, were working more in collaboration with the Fond du Lac Band and others. Some of the groups basically were silent on PolyMet, but only concerned about Twin Metals. I think that's where some of the tensions arose because, in some ways, PolyMet is a potentially greater, certainly equal threat to Indigenous communities, with the Fond du Lac Reservation downstream.

A ceremony marks the completion of a solar power array on the Fond du Lac Reservation in 2016. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Q: You raise the idea that for an economy like the Iron Range to transition away from a nostalgia and reliance on mining, it's not enough just to create jobs or bring tourists to the area. You use the phrase "culturally significant" for a kind of work that feels meaningful to a person. What could that look like in the future, if not mining jobs?

A: Recognizing that people have those connections is important — just giving that credence rather than saying, oh, you can just take any old job.

One of the narratives you hear is that iron from the Iron Range helped us win World War II and build our cities. Well, also, producing solar panels, producing windmills, other things like that could be significant to provide the essential things for society. ... (This may) involve asking (workers) and bringing them into decision making, rather than everything being top-down. Coming in so people can be part of it, community economic development.

So there's a cultural part of jobs, but also, people want good jobs that have benefits and retirement and good pay. If you provide someone with those conditions, they're open to doing a lot of different things, too. So it's not that people are unwilling to do anything but mine, but they are a lot less willing to change if that job is going to pay $12 an hour and not have decent benefits.

Part of that is making sure that economic development is tied to job conditions, but also strengthening unions. The jobs in the range didn't start out to be good jobs. It was the long struggle of workers to organize and form unions that made those good jobs. So that also means that jobs that aren't currently good can be made good. But that takes a lot of work. There's not a simple, overnight fix, but recognizing that the power of workers to come together and organize is essential for making any of those jobs good jobs.