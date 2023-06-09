Food review: This Superior restaurant's dish is 'Especial'

SUPERIOR — I buzzed across the Bong Bridge on a gray Tuesday to check out Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant .

Healthy attendance in the house, but luckily, there was a booth left for me.

Colorful and warm murals depicted yellow waters, palm trees and a pod of jumping dolphins in the distance.

The bottom half of the cashier station boasted a painted stone foundation, and the bright illustrations extend to the booth backs and table tops of mariachi players and sombrero-ed workers.

A server talks to a couple patrons at Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Superior. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

They’ve got an extensive menu, broken down by specials, proteins, vegetarian combos and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

For lunch, you can get a Speedy Gonzalez (one taco, one enchilada) for $7.92 or Enchiladas Zuizas for $13.42. On the dinner menu is caldo de pollo (chicken soup) for $7.50 and Molcajete Montezuma, for one, for $20.99. (The two-person: $36.50.)

I smiled when the server called me “mi hija,” before ordering the Guadalajara Especial. It comes with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, and I went with the former, as recommended.

For the short while I waited, I nommed on free chips and subtly spicy salsa. The TV was tuned to TNT playing “Star Wars.”

Then, my meal arrived sizzling on a skillet and stacked with chorizo, shrimp, chicken and steak.

Plated separately, particles of melted cheese clung to refried beans, with a modest lettuce heap and spoonfuls of guacamole and pico de gallo nearby.

MORE ON NORTHLAND FOOD + DRINK







Despite the pan’s oven-mitt-covered handle and the wooden plate it rested on, I was little intimidated by its audibly hissing contents, so I started into the side plate.

I was struck by the deeply pleasing, well-seasoned beans and the fluffy, savory and creamy Mexican rice.

I then liberated the corn tortillas from their foil jacket and began building my own taco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting to mix and match the accouterments makes dining an activity and a gift for the senses at Guadalajara.

One minute, I maneuvered a mostly-nacho bite with steak, pico and corn chips. Next, I topped off a bean and shrimp taco with chunky, onion-y guacamole.

The steak and chicken succulent, the shrimp plump and the chorizo ground down and packed with flavor — this was a lot of quality food for $16.75. (The two-person meal is $31.38.)

Alvaro Valencia, of Superior, has worked at Guadalajara since 2007. He said it’s always been located in the Mariner Business Center (formerly the Mariner Mall), 69 N. 28th St. #7, and since it opened around 2000, the owners ditched the carpet for tile.

They jazzed up the walls and remodeled the booths, tables and chairs. The murals were done by a friend of Juan Jacinto, the previous owner who died about six years ago, Valencia said.

As for the food, everything’s homemade and prepared daily.

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant is located at 69 N. 28th St., Superior. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

A customer fave is the California burrito. “It’s a big burrito with everything inside and cheese sauce poured on top. That, and the chimichanga,” Valencia said. A popular drink is the Margarona, a margarita with an upside-down Corona poking out of it.

As for Valencia, right now, he’s into the fajitas; jalisco with steak, chicken and shrimp; and arroz con pollo.

ADVERTISEMENT

While an arcade bar’s advertised on their website, they don’t have one, he said, but there are slot machines, TVs and a claw machine toward the back of the restaurant.

Asked about the hot plate warning on the front of the menu, Valencia didn’t give examples, but he said folks do want to reach out and grab the plates right away. The mitts help, he added.

And after eating at Guadalajara, I can safely say, I get the urge.