Food review: Larsmont Trading Post serves a delicious surprise

My tuna sandwich came out as a turkey sandwich, and I've no regrets.

A turkey and cranberry sandwich, kettle chips and a pickle sit in a basket.
Larsmont Trading Post's turkey cranberry sandwich comes with the title lunch meat, a cranberry cheese spread and baby spinach.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 12:00 PM

TWO HARBORS — Visiting greenhouses on a sunny Saturday, a friend and I followed a set of colorful flags on Scenic Highway 61 to Larsmont Trading Post , a bistro and artisanal market that opened in 2020.

Inside the market at 497 Scenic Drive, offerings include a mix of Minnesota keepsakes — magnets, bags, key chains — and fit-for-charcuterie-board cheeses and meats, dressings, and candied and pickled goods.

The bistro menu runs the gamut of Coney hot dogs, tacos, burgers and pizzas, with prices ranging $7 for a side of soup to $22 for a pulled-pork pizza (or $56 for a large charcuterie).

A restaurant with an open sign and a patio sits above a grassy incline.
Larsmont Trading Post includes a bistro and artisanal market.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Taking in the environs and options, I took a few to decide, and what followed felt like a comedy of errors.

After ordering the top-listed smoked salmon wrap, the server said, “We’re out of salmon.”

While I was signing my receipt for a peaches-and-cream soda, “We’re out of peach.”

I rebounded and swapped peach for orange and a cranberry pecan tuna sandwich for the salmon.

What I got was a turkey cranberry sandwich. Not what I ordered, but what a delicious surprise.

A yellow orange bubbly soda is topped with a heaping amount of white whipped cream.
Larsmont Trading Post offers handcrafted cream sodas. This orange cream soda was bursting with whipped cream and bubbles.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

The bread was quality, squishy and soft. The turkey slices thick, the baby spinach springy and the cranberry cheese spread to die for — smooth and sweet with robust cranberry pieces.

The sandwich came with kettle chips and a pleasantly large-cut pickle spear.

My beverage came out bursting with puffy whipped cream on top of bouncing bubbly soda. I pushed and stirred the cream into the sparkling water and drank in the refreshing, not overly sweet treat. It’s a sizable drink for $5, so consider sharing.

My friend and I dined al fresco on a bistro set, the sun poking in from the veranda. I could hear traffic from Highway 61 whizzing past and a distant car alarm. Hunger sated, we set out on our hunt for plants.

I'll be back for that tuna sandwich.

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
