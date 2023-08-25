Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Food review: K&B Grilled Cheese made a convert out of me

The Steakhouse comes with succulent steak strips, subtly sweet caramelized onions and thick gobs of oozing-off-the-edges provolone, mozzarella and cheddar.

A grilled cheese sandwich oozes white and yellow cheese and grilled steak and caramelized onions.
K&B Grilled Cheese food truck's Steakhouse comes with succulent steak, subtly sweet caramelized onions and thick gobs of melted and tangled provolone, mozzarella and cheddar.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — OK, so I’d heard about the area’s gourmet grilled cheese food truck, and I wasn’t sold on the idea. Cheese, butter, bread — what’s not to like, right? But, I still doubted that out of all the Northland’s mobile meal options, I’d want to sate my appetite here.

Then, a woman I volunteer with (if you’re reading, hey, Jeanine!) told me the lengths she’ll go for a sandwich from K&B Grilled Cheese , so I decided to give it a try.

On a gray Friday, I whipped my car around when I spotted the yellow food truck outside Duluth Cider, and I joined the hardy line of diners getting jostled by brisk winds in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

People stand outside a bright yellow food truck.
Diners stand outside the K&B Grilled Cheese food truck in Duluth on Aug. 11.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

K&B Grilled Cheese’s menu is modest and mighty with options like chicken pesto, classic “4-Cheese” (provolone, mozzarella, cheddar and American) and the Margherita (tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil).

Most sandwiches cost a cool $10, and you can get a side of tots for $4.

Standing in line, another first-timer said he’d opted to keep it simple with the Bacon 4-Cheese. When it was my turn, I did the opposite and ordered the Steakhouse.

“That’ll be seven minutes,” said the attendant, who, when asked, said the Margherita recently replaced the spinach artichoke as her No. 1.

A menu written in black ink reads ham and cheese, chicken pesto, spinach artichoke among other grilled cheese options.
Most sandwiches at K&B Grilled Cheese cost $10, and you can get a side of Tater Tots for $4.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

I chatted with a jacketless pedestrian in a red shirt, also awaiting his dinner. He said he frequently walks past Duluth Cider on his way to work, always with an eye out for one of the area’s food trucks, so he can dine well on the go.

Boxed sandwich in hand, I fled to my car and marveled at the cheesiness of this sandwich.

The Steakhouse comes with succulent steak strips, subtly sweet caramelized onions and thick gobs of oozing-off-the-edges provolone, mozzarella and cheddar.

A veg bowl with chickpeas, green spring mix, orange carrots and tiny cubed onion.
Business
Food review: Duluth cafe, juice bar does good food with good conscience
Juice Pharm features ample plant-based, gluten-free tacos, wraps, “hot elixirs” and acai bowls.
Aug 10
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

The bread is homemade , grilled to perfection, oh-so-crispy, oh-so-melty, and buttery to the point of leaving your fingers with a slight shine.

This is also filling, a substantial sandwich for $12, and you can get two meals out of it.

“K and B” seems to stand for Kevin White, who owns the food truck, and his partner, Breanna Emond. They’ve been doing their thing around the Northland for nine years, with more sightings after COVID.

K&B stops are pretty eclectic — at Loll Designs in Duluth, Reliable Insurance in Hermantown and Superior City Hall. There have also been stops at Proctor’s Hoghead Festival, Vintage Hideaway and Hermantown soccer tournaments, along with food truck staples Duluth Cider and Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Once a skeptic, now a convert, you can bet that wherever they are next, there’s a good chance I’ll be there.

Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 17 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014 as its features editor, and today, she writes about the people, the heartbeat of the community.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

In 2006, she earned bachelor's degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota, and that summer, she started her career as a copy editor and page designer at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald, a Forum Communications Co. sister publication. In 2012, she helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving east to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
