Food review: Anchor Bar and Grill's Anchor Burger
The burger boasts two-thirds of a pound of quality, juicy beef. After a second to plan my route, I dug in.
SUPERIOR — Sitting at the Anchor Bar and Grill , random memorabilia adorns every nook and cranny: globes, model ships, a deflated life jacket, and is that a prosthetic leg hanging from the ceiling?
A simplified menu oozes with character in its descriptions: "Lots of S & M"; "Not blueberries, liver and truffles"; and "You are still in Wisconsin."
During my visit, I ordered the bar and grill's namesake, the Anchor Burger. Not as intense as the Gally Buster at 1 pound, this here boasts two-thirds of a pound of meat.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
When it arrived, the open-faced burger’s largess was fully on display with thick slabs of melted American cheese. I placed the tomato and lettuce on my requested cooked onions, and after a second to plan my route, I dug in.
The Anchor Burger boasts two large slabs of quality, juicy beef. The bun is an ample frame for this beast, fresh, squishy and strong enough to hold without disintegrating.
ADVERTISEMENT
My side of fresh-to-order fries was crunchy perfection on the outside, scrumptious on the inside.
I reached my fill before the burger’s end, and the only change I’d pitch would be to add more tomato and lettuce to even the ratio.
The Anchor Bar has been open for 45 years, and they started serving food in the 1980s.
“We’re fortunate to have a little bit of a niche. We put out a good product for a good price,” said owner Adam Anderson.
The Anchor was featured in a 2011 episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” They still get referrals from the show’s replays.
"It's like “a nationwide commercial for free,” Anderson said.
At the Anchor, ingredients are delivered daily, including beef from Stokke’s Meat Market in Duluth and buns from A Dozen Excuses in Superior.
Their top sellers are the Basic Cheeseburger and the Bacon Burger. Coming in close behind are the Cashew Burger and the Olive Burger, said Anderson. More people like to challenge themselves with the Gally Buster, Anderson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
His favorite right now is the Hawaiian Burger (that comes with a pineapple slice and Swiss cheese), to which he adds jalapeno cream cheese for a combo of spicy and sweet.
In the past 35 years, they’ve only added a couple menu items and a few modest kitchen updates, like upgrading two fryers and two grills. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Anderson said.
ADVERTISEMENT