Faces: Shop with the cop, stuff the ambulance and other generosity

The "2021 Shop with a Cop" campaign for the Virginia Police Department was very successful. The generosity of local businesses and individuals helped raise $11,000, enabling them to purchase gifts for 110 local kids. The Virginia Fire Department kicked off the holiday season with its "Stuff the Ambulance" campaign over Thanksgiving weekend. The fire department donated the money raised during "Stuff the Ambulance" to "Shop with a Cop." They also received donations from the following city of Virginia unions: Law Enforcment Local Services, Minnesota Association Professional Employees, AFSCME and International Association of Fire Fighters 390. Mayor Larry Cuffe and the Virginia City Council have shown continued support for the "Shop with a Cop" campaign. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Eveleth Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol provided staff to assist with the shopping. The staff at the Virginia Public Library earned their elf ears by offering free gift-wrapping.