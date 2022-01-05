99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Faces: Shop with the cop, stuff the ambulance and other generosity

By Duluth News Tribune
January 04, 2022 at 11:00 PM

Donations

FACES_Cop.jpeg
Law enforcement in Virginia were fortunate to have the ever-jovial Blue Santa join them for several shopping sessions. Blue Santa received some very odd looks while shopping. Many people just could not imagine Santa wearing a suit any color other than red. Blue Santa was quick to explain that he wears the blue suit during "Shop with a Cop" to show his support for law enforcement. Contributed photo

FACES_Ambulance.jpg
The Virginia Fire Department kicked off the holiday season with its "Stuff the Ambulance" campaign over Thanksgiving weekend. Contributed photo

  • The "2021 Shop with a Cop" campaign for the Virginia Police Department was very successful. The generosity of local businesses and individuals helped raise $11,000, enabling them to purchase gifts for 110 local kids. The Virginia Fire Department kicked off the holiday season with its "Stuff the Ambulance" campaign over Thanksgiving weekend. The fire department donated the money raised during "Stuff the Ambulance" to "Shop with a Cop." They also received donations from the following city of Virginia unions: Law Enforcment Local Services, Minnesota Association Professional Employees, AFSCME and International Association of Fire Fighters 390. Mayor Larry Cuffe and the Virginia City Council have shown continued support for the "Shop with a Cop" campaign. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Eveleth Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol provided staff to assist with the shopping. The staff at the Virginia Public Library earned their elf ears by offering free gift-wrapping.

FACES_Elksfood.jpg
Pictured: Cindy Lawrence, Duluth Elks Exalted Ruler, left, and Shaye Moris, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank. Contribued photo

ADVERTISEMENT

  • The Duluth Elks 133 used its Gratitude Grant of $2,500 to help Second Harvest Food Bank. The $2,500 will be matched by the Joan M. Wesmer Foundation.

FACES_Kids.jpg
Cindy Zoldak, Minnesota Power Employees Credit Union vice president of lending, left, and Cory Ouellette, assistant vice president of member experience, are pictured with donations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland. Contributed photo

  • Minnesota Power Employees Credit Union donated gifts, gift cards and cash to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland for its annual holiday gift drive and holiday party. With another challenging year for families in the Northland, MPECU employees and members enjoyed stepping up and giving to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need in our communities.
