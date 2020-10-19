Faces: Scholarships available, university women, donations and more

Scholarships information

The Lake Superior College Foundation is offering Workforce Development Scholarships for eligible students at Lake Superior College. Eligible students can apply for one of several $2,500 scholarships which will be applied to spring semester 2021, and can be renewed for fall semester 2021. These scholarships were made possible by a $7 million appropriation from the Legislature after a successful pilot program stemming from a previous legislative session that initially awarded $1 million in scholarships in the 2018-2019 academic year. The scholarships are for Minnesota residents, enrolled in /who will be enrolled at Lake Superior College in spring semester 2021, with at least 9 credits, and who are pursuing academic programs and careers within the approved programs of: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services, information technology, early childhood education, and transportation. Current and prospective students interested in applying for these scholarships can apply through midnight on Nov. 15. To learn more and apply, go to lsc.edu/foundation/scholarship-opportunities .

Online applications for the 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship can be submitted at kohleducation.org . A total of 100 students will be chosen to receive $10,000 scholarships from among all applicants throughout the state. Applicants must be residents of Wisconsin who will graduate from high school in 2021, and plan to continue their education at a college, university or vocational/technical school. Students will be evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and school and community activities. Completed online applications are due on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.

The following women from our community were awarded $1000 scholarships from the Duluth Branch of the American Association of University Women.

Erica Henkel

Erica Henkel is pursuing a PhD in business administration, University of North Carolina, Greensboro. Henkel was one of 15 students selected for this program from a field of 150 applicants. Henkel teaches accounting and finance at the College of St. Scholastica.

Rachel Hutar

Rachel Hutar is a graduate student in the master’s program in communication sciences and disorders at University of Minnesota, Duluth. Hutar, a native of Cromwell, believes in giving back to the community through work, activities, and advocacy.

Donna Kirk

Donna Kirk is pursuing a master’s degree in mathematics education at Southwest State University. As an experienced secondary and community college mathematics teacher, Kirk teaches mathematics and methods at the College of St. Scholastica, as well as supervising field experiences and student teachers in mathematics. She is a successful grant writer resulting in multiple funded grants.

Meaghan O'Connor

Meaghan O’Connor is enrolled in a master’s program in communication sciences and disorders at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. O’Conner, a Denfeld graduate, worked with residents at Marywood, a population she hopes to continue to serve.

The Knights of Columbus across Minnesota will distribute an amazing 2,982 new winter coats to kids through agency partners this month. Local distributions in McGregor, Aitkin and Crosby are being held Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 26-28. The coats represent over $62,000 of donated clothing, given without question to kids in need of every race and creed.

Lake Superior College has been ranked among the Top 25 Best Colleges in the Nation for an online AA degree, based on return on investment, by OnlineU.com. According to their news release , higher education data research company Optimal announced the launch of its new flagship product OnlineU (formerly Guide to Online Schools) as a premier authority and ultimate destination to help students navigate through this new remote landscape. To better address student needs, Optimal has extensively upgraded the new site with a complete redesign, new rankings for best online colleges for ROI, and numerous thought-leadership articles, all providing students with the data, information and insights needed to make the best possible decisions for their circumstances.

OnlineU’s new 2021 Best Colleges for Return on Investment rankings are based on median salary and mean debt numbers, sourced directly from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard. To determine mid-career ROI, schools were ranked by graduates’ salaries and debt payments for 10 years after graduation, accounting for standard salary growth and interest on debt payments. This formula gives each school a percentile "ROI score" that reflects how the salary and debt of each school's programs compare to similar ones.

Since the upfront cost of the degree is also an important decision-making factor, OnlineU’s rankings additionally include a manually researched online-specific annual tuition rate for each school.

For more information, go to onlineu.com/degrees/associate .