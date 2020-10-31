99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Faces for Oct. 31, 2020

FACES_Scholarship.jpg
Shuying Wu, a senior at UW-Superior majoring in mathematics and minoring in information technology systems, received a $900 Dr. Dorothy Anway Memorial Scholarship from the Duluth Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and family, friends of the Anway family. The scholarship was presented by Dr. Allen Anway to Shuying Wu on Oct. 23.
  • Upper Iowa University, in Fayette, Iowa, is pleased to announce Ian Bechtel, of Mountain Iron, graduated with a master's in sport admin degree in coaching/leadership emphasis in July.

  • Karl Kubiak, of Duluth, earned a master of music performance/instrumental concentration from Montclair (New Jersey) State University.

