Faces for Oct. 31, 2020

Upper Iowa University, in Fayette, Iowa, is pleased to announce Ian Bechtel, of Mountain Iron, graduated with a master's in sport admin degree in coaching/leadership emphasis in July.

Shuying Wu, a senior at UW-Superior majoring in mathematics and minoring in information technology systems, received a $900 Dr. Dorothy Anway Memorial Scholarship from the Duluth Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and family, friends of the Anway family. The scholarship was presented by Dr. Allen Anway to Shuying Wu on Oct. 23.

