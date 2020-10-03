Faces for Oct. 3, 2020
Donations
The Friends of Virginia Public Safety organization received a $2,500 donation from the Fish Note Golf Tourney group. Fish Note consists of 48 individuals from all over Minnesota who hold a two day golf tourney at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. Proceeds from the tourney are donated to public service organizations. Friends of Virginia Public Safety is a 501C3 community organization which actively promotes and supports the Virginia Fire Department and the Virginia Police Department.
Through the contributions of Lake Country Power's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Trust Board recently approved $28,900 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.5 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
Most recent recipients include: Town of Embarrass, TWC Caring Program for children, Serenity Place, Tower Soudan Civic Club/Operation Santa, Story Portage book club, Tower Soudan Historical Society, Deer River Area Food Shelf, Cloquet Area Hockey Association, Project Care Free Clinic, Reif Arts Council, ElderCircle multigenerational community garden, ElderCircle Home Visitor Program, Fishing with Vets, Gilbert Public Library, Ely Winter Festival, Ely Artwalk and Society of St. Vincent de Paul/neighbors in need.
Operation Round Up® is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” member’s electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions.
Learning Notes
Danielle Hefferan of Finland, a Global Field Program (GFP) student from Miami University's Project Dragonfly, is participating in a new course with conservationists from around the world to launch a conservation campaign for positive ecological and social change.
Miami's Dragonfly team developed the course, titled "Earth Expeditions: Connected Conservation (EECC)," in response to the global health crisis and as an alternative to the summer Earth Expeditions travel field courses that take place in 15 countries throughout the world.
Hefferan works as a naturalist training and curriculum coordinator at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland.
Hefferan was part of an EECC student team who worked together to help support the ongoing work of Dragonfly's Thailand partner, JitArsa Bank (JitArsa), a non-governmental organization that oversees a website that roughly translates to "Spirit Bank" through which volunteers and volunteer organizations can both record the hours they spend doing good work and also connect to each other as a source of ideas and inspiration. The team collaborated on a mindfulness workbook for two different audiences -- other EE students and the general public.
