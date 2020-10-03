Faces for Oct. 3, 2020

Danielle Hefferan of Finland, a Global Field Program (GFP) student from Miami University's Project Dragonfly, is participating in a new course with conservationists from around the world to launch a conservation campaign for positive ecological and social change.

Miami's Dragonfly team developed the course, titled "Earth Expeditions: Connected Conservation (EECC)," in response to the global health crisis and as an alternative to the summer Earth Expeditions travel field courses that take place in 15 countries throughout the world.

Hefferan works as a naturalist training and curriculum coordinator at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland.

Hefferan was part of an EECC student team who worked together to help support the ongoing work of Dragonfly's Thailand partner, JitArsa Bank (JitArsa), a non-governmental organization that oversees a website that roughly translates to "Spirit Bank" through which volunteers and volunteer organizations can both record the hours they spend doing good work and also connect to each other as a source of ideas and inspiration. The team collaborated on a mindfulness workbook for two different audiences -- other EE students and the general public.