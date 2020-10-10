99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Faces for Oct. 10, 2020

FACES_DuluthPack2.jpeg
(Right) Tom Sega, Duluth Pack's President and CEO, presents Robin Pestalozzi, of Essentia, with a donation for the Essentia Health Foundation.
By News Tribune
October 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Donations

FACES_DuluthPack1.jpeg
(Center) Duluth Pack President and CEO, Tom Sega, presents St. Luke’s Dr. Nicholas Van Deelen and Catherine Carter Huber with a check for the St. Luke's Foundation.

  • Back in May of this year, Duluth Pack launched its "Help a Hero" campaign to support local healthcare providers, Essentia Health and St. Luke’s Foundation’s PPE funds. The promise made was to donate $5 in support of these foundations for every order of $150+ (pre-tax) placed in Duluth Pack’s flagship retail store located in Canal Park and on the company's internationally shopped website at DuluthPack.com.

    A month prior to this campaign launch, Duluth Pack stepped up and began manufacturing thousands of reusable and Made in the USA gowns for healthcare workers and frontlines around the nation. With the continued demand for PPE, Duluth Pack has expanded their manufacturing beyond canvas and leather outdoor gear and is dedicated to continuing manufacturing gowns in support of all frontline heroes.

    Through the support of the community, Duluth Pack’s ‘Help A Hero’ campaign was able to raise over $7,200 in total to be donated between the Essentia Health Foundation and St. Luke’s Foundation’s PPE funds.

Learning notes

  • High school seniors and college students with a physical connection to St. Louis County may apply for the $1,500 Mike Colalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship. The 2020 applications are due by Nov. 12. Applicants must write a 4- to 10-page essay about St. Louis County war history or veterans. Visit thehistorypeople.org for more information, or contact Jay Hagen at 218-733-7500 or jay@thehistorypeople.org .

