Faces for Oct. 10, 2020

Back in May of this year, Duluth Pack launched its "Help a Hero" campaign to support local healthcare providers, Essentia Health and St. Luke’s Foundation’s PPE funds. The promise made was to donate $5 in support of these foundations for every order of $150+ (pre-tax) placed in Duluth Pack’s flagship retail store located in Canal Park and on the company's internationally shopped website at DuluthPack.com.

A month prior to this campaign launch, Duluth Pack stepped up and began manufacturing thousands of reusable and Made in the USA gowns for healthcare workers and frontlines around the nation. With the continued demand for PPE, Duluth Pack has expanded their manufacturing beyond canvas and leather outdoor gear and is dedicated to continuing manufacturing gowns in support of all frontline heroes.

Through the support of the community, Duluth Pack’s ‘Help A Hero’ campaign was able to raise over $7,200 in total to be donated between the Essentia Health Foundation and St. Luke’s Foundation’s PPE funds.