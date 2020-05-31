Faces for May 31, 2020

DONATIONS

The Superior Sunrise Centennial Rotary Club made a $1,000 donation to the Salvation Army of Superior on May 15. The funds were contributed to assist the Salvation Army with its response to local needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salvation Army will be using the funds to assist local residents with rent and utility payments.

The Junior League of Duluth is proud to announce that it will award over $40,000 to selected organizations within the community. Local organizations submitted applications for consideration to receive funding for their proposed projects. The following organizations have been chosen to receive funding from the Junior League of Duluth: Boys & Girls Club of the Northland, CASDA, CHUM, Community Action Duluth, Lake Superior Community Health Center, Damiano Center, Duluth Community Garden Program, Duluth Community School Collaborative, Duluth Farmers Market, Family Forum, Inc., Great Lakes Aquarium, Life House, Leadership Duluth (Duluth Opioid), North Country Ride and PAVSA.

The Junior League of Duluth is proud to announce that it will award an additional $11,000 to selected organizations within the community to help with impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations were selected based on their continued partnership to address food insecurity within our community. So far this year, the Junior League of Duluth has provided over $50,000 to various nonprofits addressing crucial community-focused needs, including food resources, within the Twin Ports area.

The following organizations have been chosen to receive funding from the Junior League of Duluth: AICHO, Boys & Girls Club of the Northland, CHUM, Damiano Center, Life House, Ruby’s Pantry and Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

LEARNING NOTES

Tate Schlichting

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls recently bestowed its highest non-academic honor on nine students. Tate Schlichting, a senior political science major from Superior, was one of the recipients. The Chancellor’s Award for Students recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, excellence and service, both on campus and in the community. Recipients must also have shown a commitment to UWRF’s core values, as well as positive and inspiring personal traits and contributions in areas such as undergraduate research, inclusivity and global education.

Dedicated and passionate about making sure students’ voices are heard at all levels of the university, Schlichting served as both vice president and president of the Student Senate during his junior and senior years at UWRF and was senator both his first and second years.

Schlichting’s leadership was instrumental in creating, managing and delegating projects to benefit the SGA and student organizations, including the new Student Success Center in Rodli Hall. Schlichting’s work with SGA also saw him overseeing student fee budgets totaling over $51 million. He has been an engaging and competent student advocate, serving on numerous campus committees and remaining undaunted during interactions with campus leadership, elected officials and UW System Regents.

As a member of the Dean’s Council within the College of Arts and Sciences serving as the student representative for political science, Schlichting maintained rigorous academic performance while performing a high level of civic engagement. He is a member of the Honors Program and is currently completing his capstone course.

Becker College, in Worcester/Leicester, Massachusetts, announced that Joshua Kippenhan, of Hibbing, has been inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta honor society. Kippenhan is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, homeland security concentration. Alpha Lambda Delta is a national honor society that recognizes academic excellence during a student's first year in college.