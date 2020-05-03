Faces for May 3, 2020

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities recognized eight individuals with Awards for Excellence. These awards are bestowed upon faculty to acknowledge and reward exceptional professional accomplishment, and to encourage ongoing excellence in teaching. The award proclaims, on behalf of the entire Minnesota State system, the Board of Trustees’ pride in the dedication and accomplishment of its faculty who provide instruction that prepares Minnesota college and university students for their professional, scholarly, and civic lives.One of this year’s Educators of the Year was Miriam Kero, speech/communications, at Hibbing Community College. "Miriam exemplifies effective instruction that aligns with national best practices," said Michael Raich, interim president of the Northeast Higher Education District, of which Hibbing Community College is a member. "The quality of her work is well recognized with her courses being among the most popular on campus. Within each course, she is always focused on students, recognizing their backgrounds, talents, and knowledge that they bring into their classroom. She is flexible with her teaching methods and adapts her approach to best suit the course content and the individual needs of students in her class. Miriam drives people to be invested in these efforts by engaging them to share their own valuable contributions to student success."