99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Faces for May 3, 2020

Faces_MiriamKero.jpg
Miriam Kero
By News Tribune
May 03, 2020 at 9:00 AM

EDUCATION NOTES

  • The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities recognized eight individuals with Awards for Excellence. These awards are bestowed upon faculty to acknowledge and reward exceptional professional accomplishment, and to encourage ongoing excellence in teaching. The award proclaims, on behalf of the entire Minnesota State system, the Board of Trustees’ pride in the dedication and accomplishment of its faculty who provide instruction that prepares Minnesota college and university students for their professional, scholarly, and civic lives.One of this year’s Educators of the Year was Miriam Kero, speech/communications, at Hibbing Community College. "Miriam exemplifies effective instruction that aligns with national best practices," said Michael Raich, interim president of the Northeast Higher Education District, of which Hibbing Community College is a member. "The quality of her work is well recognized with her courses being among the most popular on campus. Within each course, she is always focused on students, recognizing their backgrounds, talents, and knowledge that they bring into their classroom. She is flexible with her teaching methods and adapts her approach to best suit the course content and the individual needs of students in her class. Miriam drives people to be invested in these efforts by engaging them to share their own valuable contributions to student success."

  • Lake Superior College ranked 39th among the 50 Best Online Community Colleges in the Nation, by College Consensus . Per their website, College Consensus editors begin their evaluation process by researching over 1,000 community colleges throughout America and look for schools offering fully online degree programs. Schools must be fully accredited and recognized for their impact on student lives and careers. The foremost factor in the ranking is the number of available online degrees. Other factors taken into consideration include:

  • web presence

  • transparency about their offerings

  • user-friendliness of the learning platforms

College Consensus’ main goal is giving students information they need to make a fully-informed decision about where best to enroll.

What To Read Next
Rabbit injury March 25, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Will this tree recover, best potentilla type, and the importance of seed-starting mix
March 25, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
032523.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Growing Together: Gardeners love to label plants, but which type is best?
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Lifestyle
Quick Fix: Lemony Chicken Tenders are a tangy treat
March 22, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten