Faces for May 24, 2020

FACES_United Way.jpg
Matt Hunter, President of Head of the Lakes United Way and Cindy Theien, NBC’s VP, Retail Banking Director
By News Tribune
May 24, 2020 at 7:00 AM

DONATION

  • National Bank of Commerce (NBC), through the partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, awarded $20,000 to the Head of the Lakes United Way.

“Local nonprofits like Head of the Lakes United Way are experiencing a number of challenges related to the pandemic,” said Matt Hunter, President of Head of the Lakes United Way. "There’s an increased need for our services. We're trying to maintain operations while staff works from home and due to COVID-19-related financial pressures on individuals and employers, we’re searching for creative ways to raise funds. That’s why this donation provided by National Bank of Commerce is so important. We're grateful for NBC's generosity in the face of this public health and economic emergency.”

LEARNING NOTES

  • Moorhead State University, of Moorhead, Minnesota, announces the following have graduated with their master’s degrees.

Rachel Barret, a graduate of Hibbing High School, in educational leadership
Claire Carpenter, a graduate of Hibbing High School, in speech-language pathology

Sadie Connolly, of graduate of Denfeld High School, in healthcare administration

Natalie McDonald, a graduate of Ely’s Memorial High School, in speech-language pathology

Brenda Moors, a graduate of Virginia High School, in curriculum and instruction

Rebecca Nelmark, of Northeast Range High School, in social studies

  • The Superior High School Music Department would like to recognize the following students for their participation in the WSMA District Virtual Solo Festival. A special congratulations to Ben Hintzman, Paige Sanders, and Maggie Sengenberger on qualifying for state.

Jade Goodiel— music theater-soprano/alto solo
Benjamin Hintzman — piano solo

Taylor Holbein— soprano solo (vocal)

Jayden Ketola— piano solo

Preston Meys — flute solo

Aaliyah Paxton — string bass solo

Gabriela Sakuray — flute solo

Paige Sanders — string bass solo

Maggie Sengenberger — eb alto saxophone solo

Ivan Zambori — alto solo (vocal)

