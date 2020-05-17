Faces for May 17, 2020

EDUCATION NOTES



Richard Stewart

Richard Stewart, UW-Superior professor of transportation and logistics management, was named a recipient of the UW System’s 2020 Teaching Excellence Award. The award recognizes outstanding teaching and is the UW System’s highest recognition for faculty and instructional academic staff. Stewart is the first from UW-Superior to receive the prestigious award. The award was to be presented in April at a Board of Regents meeting in Madison. However, due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be rescheduled.

Stewart joined the faculty at UW-Superior in 1999 to create a world-class transportation and logistics management (T&L) major. Drawing upon his extensive experience and knowledge in maritime, intermodal, rail, highway, pipeline and air transportation, he built a program from the ground up that is highly regarded nationally and worldwide.

Prior to coming to UWS, Stewart was a ship captain and fleet manager, and professor at the United States Merchant Marine Academy for 13 years and head of their Department of Marine Transportation. In a memorable moment at the 2019 Twin Ports Freight Showcase hosted at UWS, Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Secretary of Transportation, referred to Stewart as “the Vince Lombardi of the transportation industry.”

The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s annual Faculty and Staff Recognition program was held May 8, with faculty and staff being honored for their service and commitment to the university. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held online.

The Community Engagement Award was given to Richard Stewart, professor of transportation and logistics management and director of the Transportation and Logistics Research Center. This recognition is open to any employee of the university. Community engagement involves faculty, staff, and/or students and one of more community partners collaborating on projects that have both a positive social impact and support opportunities to conduct research or teach or encourage student learning. The recipient’s efforts will have made a significant impact on students and in meeting community identified needs.

Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander received the Community Partnership Award. This is open to an agency, organization, or business that has been an outstanding partner with UW-Superior.

Professor of history Joel Sipress received the Excellence in Scholarship/Creativity Award. This award is presented to any faculty or academic staff whose scholarly efforts have made a significant contribution to their field of study or area of practice.

Nathan LaCoursiere, senior lecture for human behavior, justice and diversity, received the High Impact Practices Excellence Award. This award is open to anyone whose teaching appointment is half time or more and who has displayed excellence in mentoring undergraduate researchers, encouraged excellence in writing development, or fostered global travel or understanding.

The Inclusiveness Award was presented to operations program associate Trish Hegstrom-Olson for actions that consistently and visibly personify the spirit of diversity and inclusivity.

The Max H. Lavine Award was awarded to interdisciplinary studies assistant professor Amanda Zbacnik. This award is given for scholarly contributions to contemporary concerns. It is presented to a faculty member who has published a paper on a topic relevant to major problem areas in contemporary society. In 2019, Zbacnik and co-author M. Sharma published the book “Educators for Diverse Classrooms: A Case Study Approach to Equity and Inclusion in Education.”

Outstanding Mentor Awards went to Joe Mooney, men’s soccer coach, and Rubana Mahjabeen, assistant professor of economics. This recognition is for employees who have formally or informally demonstrated excellence as a mentor in encouraging and helping students to be successful.

Alison Wielgus, assistant professor, media studies, collected the Rising Star Award. This honor is open to tenure-track faculty members yet to achieve tenure and is based on excellence in teaching, scholarship, and service.

Spirit of Superior Awards were presented to executive director of admissions Jeremy Nere, and assistant director of equity, diversity, and inclusion Salisa Hochstetler. This award is given to individuals or departments who actively demonstrate and model on a daily and consistent basis, the values of UW-Superior and as a result are making a difference in the campus climate and the lives of those who work and study on campus.

The Students’ Choice for Outstanding Teaching in an Online Program Award was given to Heather Kahler, senior lecture of mathematics. Based on student nominations, this award is meant for those providing instruction in programs fully online whose teaching promotes and exceptional learning experience.

Anne Robertson, senior lecturer of early childhood education, received the Students' Choice for Outstanding Teaching On-Campus Class Award. Based on student nominations, this award is meant for those providing instruction in programs on campus whose teaching promotes and exceptional learning experience.

Andy Blackwell, outreach and program manager, was the recipient of the Helping Hand Award. This recognition is open to anyone employed by the university whose work in helping others be successful in their work is exemplary.

LEARNING NOTES

Ordean East Middle School students placed top in the Minnesota State PTA Reflections Art Program. Pictured are (l to r): Abigail Froehle and Annika Saur.

Ordean East Middle School students placed top in the Minnesota State PTA Reflections Art Program. Annika Saur won 1st in Visual Art at Minnesota state level and Honorable Mention -Visual Art at National level while Abigail Froehle won 2nd Literature at Minnesota state level. Nearly 300,000 students from across the country, and in American schools overseas, participate annually in the National PTA’s Reflections program. The awards program spans six arts categories (Dance Choreography, Film Production, Music Composition, Photography, Literature, and Visual Arts) across four grade divisions and the new Special Artist Division. This year, students explored the arts and the world around them through the theme, "Look Within."

The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Giulia Martins, Shalese Snowdon and Rachel Turner the recipients of the 2020 Chancellor’s Leadership Award. This award is given to members of the graduating class who are committed to personal growth and who have made a positive contribution to their peers, campus and community.

Giulia Martin

Martins, a biology, pre-medicine and health major with a behavioral neuroscience minor, has been an active member of the campus community. She has been involved with the Department of Natural Sciences, Residence Life, the Yellowjacket Activities Crew and the Center of Excellence for Teaching and Learning. In the classroom, her biology research focused on antibiotic sourcing from soil grown microbes, with a specific focus on microbial diversity and medical plants. From São Paulo, Brazil, Martins plans on continuing her education, pursuing a master’s and doctorate in biology and acquiring certificates in instructional design.

Shalese Snowdon

Snowdon, a legal studies and indigenous studies double major, is an anishinaabekwe from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and Animakee Wa Zhing #37 First Nation in Canada. In her time at UW-Superior, she was actively involved with the Native Nations Student Organization, Alpha Phi Sigma- Criminal Justice Honor Society, Pre-Law Society, and played on the Yellowjacket women’s golf team. The last four years, Snowdon worked for the Department of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and at the Jim Dan Hill Library. Snowdon was also involved in the McNair Scholars Program and Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship where she completed research projects surrounding the issue of violence against Indigenous women. Post-graduation, Snowdon plans to pursue pre-law internships then attend law school with a focus in tribal law.

Rachel Turner

A native of Duluth, Turner will be graduating with a degree in social work. On campus, she served as a student success coach and lead office manager within the Veteran and Nontraditional Student Center. Turner has been involved in Psi Chi, Social Work Student Association, McNair Scholars Program, and the Summer Undergraduate Research Program, as well as serving the community as a youth care counselor in the mental health unit at The Hills. After graduation, she plans on continuing her education with the goal of performing mental health work as a clinical social worker.

Range Students awarded dental scholarships. (Front row, l to r): Dr. Gary Anderson, Dean U of M School of Dentistry, Colton Hudelson, Jennifer Enich, Dr. Michael Till, former Dean U of M School of Dentistry, (Back row, l to r): Dr. Carl Schneider, former Executive Director of Northern Minnesota Dental, Dr. Michael Zakula, Chairman of Till Scholarship Committee, and Dr. Jason Berg, President of Northern Minnesota Dental.

For the second consecutive year Jennifer Enich, a fourth-year dental student and Colton Hudelson, a second-year dental student at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, were recently awarded the Dr. Michael Till – Northern Minnesota Dental Scholarships. Jennifer is the daughter of Dr. Steve and Tonya Enich of Perch Lake and upon graduation is planning to return to Chisholm and practice dentistry at Chisholm Dental Services. Colton is the son of Dr. Lee and Tracy Hudelson of Bovey is also planning on returning to the Iron Range when he completes his dental education.

These scholarships provide financial assistance to promising dental students from rural Minnesota in hopes of having them return to practice in outstate Minnesota. The scholarship also honors Dr. Michael Till, former Dean of the University School of Dentistry whose foresight, determination and perseverance made the outreach dental clinic at Hibbing Community College a reality in 2002. This clinic now provides dental services to thousands of people in northern Minnesota besides serving as an out-reach training clinic for the School of Dentistry.



Susan Arevalo, of Duluth, has graduated from McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, with a MBA degree in business administration.

Willow River seniors "social distance" in front of the Rebel scoreboard showing 2020 for a group picture.

Willow River Area seniors were surprised by a celebration. Loud sirens, flashing lights, bright balloons, and lots of good wishes surprised Willow River seniors recently when they came to the football field to pick up their caps and gowns. School staff lined Doe Street with "We Love Our Seniors!" signs held up to welcome them and cheer them on to graduation. The local fire departments greeted them as they arrived and led the senior parade from the field as the evening ended. Wearing masks and gloves, seniors posed for group pictures on the football field in front of the Rebel scoreboard that shone 2020 in bright lights. Willow River staff and the Parent Teacher Organization organized the event, gathering community donations for gift bags, graduate lawn signs, and also setting out autograph sheets for senior messages. A "drive through" graduation ceremony is planned for May 22 in the Willow River school parking lot.

Abigail Smith, of Cloquet Senior High School, is one of 44 distinguished Minnesota high school students that were honored with Scholars of Distinction awards. Smith won a Meritorious Honor STEM award.

Mayson Whitlock

Mayson Whitlock, a Duluth East junior, was selected to the 2020 Central/North Central ACDA SSAA Honors Choir held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 5-7, 2020. The conductor was Dr. Glen Thomas Rideout with music degrees from Vanderbilt and the University of Michigan, Ann Harbor. The choir had 200 students from across nine states surrounding Minnesota. The American Choir Director Association sponsors choirs in conjunction with state, regional, and national conventions.