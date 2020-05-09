Faces for May 10, 2020

UMD’s Labovitz School of Business and Economics’ Linda Rochford, associate professor of marketing, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to Ireland in Business. Adding to this momentous distinction, Dr. Rochford was also selected by the University of Minnesota Retirees Association to receive a 2020–21 Professional Development Grant for Retirees. Grants are awarded for the pursuit of projects related to research and professional development for faculty, professional and administrative, and civil service employees from all U of M campuses when they are fully retired. Her Fulbright and grant come as Rochford segues into a new phase of her career. She will be leaving UMD in May to continue her research and exploration in the wider world. Utilizing both the UMRA grant and Fulbright Award, Rochford will conduct research on "Overcoming Barriers and Borders to Innovation." Her project focuses on understanding the factors that influence successful innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s northwest along the border between the Republic of Ireland (i.e., County Donegal) and Northern Ireland. This geographically remote area of the Republic of Ireland has historically faced educational and economic disadvantages. To gather data and insight, Rochford will conduct in-depth case studies with companies and organizations in the region. Additionally, her research will be used to help develop curriculum for a study abroad program focused on innovation at Letterkenny Institute of Technology in Ireland. For eight years, Rochford has offered the successful Innovation in Ireland short-term study abroad program that she developed. More than 110 students have joined her to learn more about the Emerald Isle. The Fulbright semester will begin January 2021. Rochford has been a professor at LSBE for 27 years. In addition to the Innovation in Ireland program, she teaches classes primarily on marketing management and strategy as well as the developing and marketing new products course.