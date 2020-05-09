99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Faces for May 10, 2020

FACES_Fulbright.jpeg
Rochford with Innovation Ireland students Galway Clinic.
By Duluth News Tribune
May 09, 2020 at 7:00 AM

EDUCATION NOTES

  • UMD’s Labovitz School of Business and Economics’ Linda Rochford, associate professor of marketing, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to Ireland in Business. Adding to this momentous distinction, Dr. Rochford was also selected by the University of Minnesota Retirees Association to receive a 2020–21 Professional Development Grant for Retirees. Grants are awarded for the pursuit of projects related to research and professional development for faculty, professional and administrative, and civil service employees from all U of M campuses when they are fully retired. Her Fulbright and grant come as Rochford segues into a new phase of her career. She will be leaving UMD in May to continue her research and exploration in the wider world. Utilizing both the UMRA grant and Fulbright Award, Rochford will conduct research on "Overcoming Barriers and Borders to Innovation." Her project focuses on understanding the factors that influence successful innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s northwest along the border between the Republic of Ireland (i.e., County Donegal) and Northern Ireland. This geographically remote area of the Republic of Ireland has historically faced educational and economic disadvantages. To gather data and insight, Rochford will conduct in-depth case studies with companies and organizations in the region. Additionally, her research will be used to help develop curriculum for a study abroad program focused on innovation at Letterkenny Institute of Technology in Ireland. For eight years, Rochford has offered the successful Innovation in Ireland short-term study abroad program that she developed. More than 110 students have joined her to learn more about the Emerald Isle. The Fulbright semester will begin January 2021. Rochford has been a professor at LSBE for 27 years. In addition to the Innovation in Ireland program, she teaches classes primarily on marketing management and strategy as well as the developing and marketing new products course.

FACES_Nicolay Zhelev.jpg
Nicolay Zhelev

FACES_Kent Voelkner.jpg
Kent Voelkner

  • Lake Superior College nursing faculty member Nikolay Zhelev and Lake Superior college chemistry faculty member Kent Voelkner were honored as Outstanding Educators through the Minnesota State Board of Trustees Awards for Excellence program in April. Zhelev was cited as an impactful nursing instructor who champions student success by mentoring his nursing students, as well as providing presentations during campus Student Success Days on test-taking and study skills. Voelkner was cited as a remarkable chemistry teacher who also serves as a respected advisor for the LSC Student Senate. He has guided and supported several generations of students to grow into the leaders that few knew they could become when first starting out. They were among a select group of Minnesota State faculty members who were recognized for their instructional expertise, exemplary teaching strategies and service to their students, college and communities.

LEARNING NOTES

  • Daniel Mikel, of Foxboro, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Mikel was initiated at University of the Pacific in Stockton, California.

