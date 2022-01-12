Faces: An award, a donation and education notes

Lake Country Power selected New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center of Grand Rapids and Deer River as the winner of its annual Touchstone Energy Community Award. The co-op chose this organization for the vital community services they provide the region. As winner of the Touchstone Energy Community Award, the pregnancy care center was awarded a plaque and $500 that will go toward its community giving efforts.

New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center equips expectant parents to have healthy pregnancies and strengthen families through a variety of free and confidential services. Some of the many services include pregnancy and parenting education; community referrals; personal support; limited obstetric ultrasounds; counseling; pregnancy tests; a boutique; support and training for fathers; and fetal development instruction.

New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center will compete with winners from other Minnesota-based electric cooperatives in February for statewide recognition and $1,000.