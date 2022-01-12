99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Faces: An award, a donation and education notes

See what is happening in the community.

Faces header.jpg
Duluth News Tribune / Getty Images
By Duluth News Tribune
January 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM

Awards

FACES_Touchstone.JPG
Representatives from New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center in its Deer River facility were honored to accept this year’s Touchstone Energy Community Award from Lake Country Power. Pictured are Amanda Jo Grovenburg, executive director, from left, Amanda Wheelock, nurse manager; Trudy Hasbargen, site coordinator, and Jerry Meyer, project manager. Contributed photo

  • Lake Country Power selected New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center of Grand Rapids and Deer River as the winner of its annual Touchstone Energy Community Award. The co-op chose this organization for the vital community services they provide the region. As winner of the Touchstone Energy Community Award, the pregnancy care center was awarded a plaque and $500 that will go toward its community giving efforts.

    New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center equips expectant parents to have healthy pregnancies and strengthen families through a variety of free and confidential services. Some of the many services include pregnancy and parenting education; community referrals; personal support; limited obstetric ultrasounds; counseling; pregnancy tests; a boutique; support and training for fathers; and fetal development instruction.

    New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center will compete with winners from other Minnesota-based electric cooperatives in February for statewide recognition and $1,000.

Education notes

FACES_Cuzzo.jpg
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Maria Stalzer Wyant Cuzzo its next provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. Contributed photo

  • The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Maria Stalzer Wyant Cuzzo its next provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. Cuzzo had been serving in an interim role since June 2019. Cuzzo holds a Juris Doctor and doctorate from the University of Minnesota and is a tenured professor in the Department of Human Behavior, Justice and Diversity.

  • The University of Wisconsin-Superior Foundation was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to assist in supporting programming for the Veteran and Nontraditional Student Center. Part of the grant funding will support student veterans and their families through the VNSC Emergency Fund, providing student veterans with financial assistance as extenuating circumstances occur. Committed to assisting veteran and nontraditional students throughout their academic journey, the VNSC serves as a liaison to benefits and campus and community resources that address the unique needs of UW-Superior’s veteran and nontraditional students. The VNSC facilitates co-curricular programs and events that enhance the overall student experience and improve the campus climate.

Donation

  • Bent Paddle Brewing Company and Loll Designs raised over $1,500 for Hartley Nature Center. The Duluth-based environmentally conscious furniture designer/manufacture Loll Designs and Bent Paddle Brewing Co. have created the beloved Lollygagger Pale Ale for the fifth year in a row. Each year, 1% of the sales are donated via 1% for the Planet to local Duluth organizations who benefit the environment. This year, Hartley Nature Center was chosen as the recipient. Hartley Nature Center passes the torch of environmental stewardship to the next generation through educational camps, field trips and programs.
What To Read Next
Rabbit injury March 25, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Will this tree recover, best potentilla type, and the importance of seed-starting mix
March 25, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
032523.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Growing Together: Gardeners love to label plants, but which type is best?
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Lifestyle
Quick Fix: Lemony Chicken Tenders are a tangy treat
March 22, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
fishing the Bois Brule River
Northland Outdoors
Brule River anglers greeted by deep snow, clear water and a few nice trout
March 25, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
March 25, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: It’s time to renew Minnesota natural resource's trust fund
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Man points at map.
Local
Northlandia: How a few feet of Wisconsin ended up on Minnesota side of St. Louis River
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien