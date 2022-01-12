Faces: An award, a donation and education notes
Awards
Lake Country Power selected New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center of Grand Rapids and Deer River as the winner of its annual Touchstone Energy Community Award. The co-op chose this organization for the vital community services they provide the region. As winner of the Touchstone Energy Community Award, the pregnancy care center was awarded a plaque and $500 that will go toward its community giving efforts.
New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center equips expectant parents to have healthy pregnancies and strengthen families through a variety of free and confidential services. Some of the many services include pregnancy and parenting education; community referrals; personal support; limited obstetric ultrasounds; counseling; pregnancy tests; a boutique; support and training for fathers; and fetal development instruction.
New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center will compete with winners from other Minnesota-based electric cooperatives in February for statewide recognition and $1,000.
Education notes
- The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Maria Stalzer Wyant Cuzzo its next provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. Cuzzo had been serving in an interim role since June 2019. Cuzzo holds a Juris Doctor and doctorate from the University of Minnesota and is a tenured professor in the Department of Human Behavior, Justice and Diversity.
The University of Wisconsin-Superior Foundation was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to assist in supporting programming for the Veteran and Nontraditional Student Center. Part of the grant funding will support student veterans and their families through the VNSC Emergency Fund, providing student veterans with financial assistance as extenuating circumstances occur. Committed to assisting veteran and nontraditional students throughout their academic journey, the VNSC serves as a liaison to benefits and campus and community resources that address the unique needs of UW-Superior’s veteran and nontraditional students. The VNSC facilitates co-curricular programs and events that enhance the overall student experience and improve the campus climate.
Donation
- Bent Paddle Brewing Company and Loll Designs raised over $1,500 for Hartley Nature Center. The Duluth-based environmentally conscious furniture designer/manufacture Loll Designs and Bent Paddle Brewing Co. have created the beloved Lollygagger Pale Ale for the fifth year in a row. Each year, 1% of the sales are donated via 1% for the Planet to local Duluth organizations who benefit the environment. This year, Hartley Nature Center was chosen as the recipient. Hartley Nature Center passes the torch of environmental stewardship to the next generation through educational camps, field trips and programs.
