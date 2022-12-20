Erika Ettin column: The holiday season is a surprisingly great time for dating (really!)

Once Thanksgiving comes and goes, it may feel like a good time to temporarily disable your online dating profiles, delete dating apps from your phone and take a break from meeting new people altogether. After all, your calendar is likely filled with holiday parties, family get-togethers, holiday travel and more Hallmark movies than you’re willing to openly admit.

But I’m here to tell you that you might be missing an opportunity for romance if you sit December out.

I understand that the holidays can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to travel and family, but they can also provide some great conversation starters — the kinds that are way more interesting than “hey” and much more likely to get a response. Instead of a boring “What are you up to this weekend?,” which I would try to avoid in general, as everyone says similar things (work, work out, laundry, errands), try a holiday-themed opening line that is both fun and flirty. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

“What’s at the top of your Christmas wish list this year? I’m thinking a trip to Hawaii … one can dream.”

“Do you put sour cream or applesauce on your latkes? Very important question!”

“Favorite holiday movie: Go! There are no wrong answers, but there are some better ones …”

“Would you rather that Christmas and New Year's fall on a Sunday or a Tuesday? Just curious.”

Once you hopefully have some festive conversation flowing and send a few messages back and forth, it’s time to meet for an in-person date — and around the holidays, the possibilities are endless. You can get active with some ice skating, cozy up with coffee around a fire pit or just some outdoor heaters, or try to conquer an escape room (well, maybe save this for Date 2 when you feel comfortable and safe with someone). Even standby dates like dinner or drinks have an extra sprinkle of magic thanks to restaurants dressing up with lights and other decorations around the holidays.

And there’s a reason that the cold months of the year are known as “cuffing season” — it’s exactly when you’re looking for someone to warm up with for the winter. It’s almost the opposite of a summer fling, as people feel more ready to settle down in a relationship.

There are, of course, some cons of dating during the holidays that I don’t want to overlook: finding a date on the calendar that works for both of you, overcoming the end-of-year rush at work, and the dreaded “do we get each other presents?” conundrum. But, if you ask me (you did, right?), there’s never a “bad” time of year to put yourself out there. After all, there is no dating season, and romance can come at any time … but a few extra candles in the background and some yuletide cheer in the air certainly can’t hurt.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Want to connect with Erika? Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH for updates and tips. ©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC